Who is Gaia Lucariello? Meet the wife of Simone Inzaghi
Gaia Lucariello is an Instagram influencer, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best tactically driven managers in the world Simone Inzaghi.
Lucariello comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of the current Inter Millan head coach Simone Inzaghi. Her husband was one of the finest players. He also made 3 appearances for the Italian senior national football team. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Gaia Lucariello and Simone Inzaghi Families
Gaia was born on February 26 1983, in Italy, Rome. Unfortunately, no information regarding her family member is disclosed. Gaia has never revealed about her parents and siblings. We have not been able to find anything. Gaia doesn’t give interviews and even if she gives she doesn’t speak about her family.
Simone Inzaghi was born on April 5, 1976. He is the younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi, who also became a world-class striker and had a very successful tenure with Juventus and AC Millan. He also won the UEFA Champions League twice and helped Italy win the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents as he has kept all this information very private.
Gaia Lucariello husband Simone Inzaghi
Simone is a former professional player and current head coach of Serie A club Inter Milan. He started his playing career in 1993 with his hometown club Piacenza as a striker and went on to play for Lazio. He remained for more than a decade at the Roman club, winning significant honours, including a scudetto in the 1999-2000 season but spent most of the time on the bench and at times was sent on loan spells. He earned three caps for Italy in this many years.
Inzaghi remained with Lazio managing its Allievi and Primavera sides after his retirement. However, on April 3 2016, he was appointed to the senior team on an interim basis following the sacking of Stefano Pioli.
He took charge of the senior side and guided them twice to the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. Inzaghi also led Lazio to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2007-08.
Simone left the club on May 27, 2021, and on June 3 2021, he signed a contract as a coach of Inter Milan.
Gaia Lucariello and Simone Inzaghi Kids
Simone Inzaghi first got married to actress and television presenter Alessia Marcuzzi with whom he has the first son, born on April 29, 2001, but their relationship ended in 2004.
Gaia and Simone met each other in 2012, long after he got divorced. And within one year of the relationship, their second son Lorenzo was born on April 14, 2013. After several months of staying together, The Italian couple got married on June 3 2018, in a very luxurious way, and after a year or so, their third son Andrea was born on August 8 2020. They have been living together since 2012.
Gaia Lucariello Profession, Career, Net Worth
Gaia is an Instagram model and a social media influencer. She has over 100k followers on Instagram, and her most earnings come from that platform only. Every model earns a huge salary. Gaia is the wife of a popular football manager and this has helped her secure the best ads.
However, the exact amount of her net worth has not been disclosed. Her husband Inzaghi has a net worth of $5-6 million. He is one of the highest paid football managers and earns a good pay.
Arsenal
Susubelle Kolasinac – Sead Kolasinac Wife, her Family and more
Susubelle Kolasinac is famous for being the wife of Bosnian star Sead Kolasinac. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Susubelle Kolasinac is the childhood sweetheart of footballer Sead Kolasinac. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. Bella is an entrepreneur and Instagram model. She has been with Kolasinac during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person that Kolasinac goes to whenever he feels down.
The German beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. Sead Kolasinac is renowned for his powerful build and aggressive playing style. Fans’ nicknaming him “The Tank” or “The Bosnian Hulk” is no accident.
But since we want to focus on his personal life, we won’t be talking about his professional life today. Let’s start by learning more about his wife in particular.
Susubelle Kolasinac Childhood and Family
Susubelle is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. She was born on January 17, 1993. She is 33 years old and is enjoying her life.
She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Susubelle, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Susubelle’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the German beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful wife of Sead Kolasinac. So stay tuned!
Susubelle Kolasinac Education
Susubelle completed her education in Germany. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.
Susubelle Kolasinac career
Susubelle’s current role is under review. Tracking her Instagram photos, we realised that the German beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Kolasinac. Susubelle loves exploring new places and goes everywhere with her boyfriend.
As Kolasinac spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Susubelle stays at home and oversees the activities. Recently she became a mother, so her responsibilities have increased as well. Now, she spends time with her newborn.
Susubelle Kolasinac Net Worth
Susubelle hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has a large audience on Instagram, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well.
We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. Being a top star in the French League, Kolasinac’s wages are significant, so the Bosnian star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.
Susubelle Kolasinac and Sead Kolasinac Relationship
Sead Kolasinac and his girlfriend Susubelle Kolasinac have been together for a long time. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.
When Susubelle met Kolasinac, he wasn’t a star of the game; instead, he was playing with Gondomar U19. However, Susubelle wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better.
The pair decided it was time to be married after dating for a number of years and they got wed in a lovely ceremony in June 2019. Many famous people, including Mesut Ozil, his lovely wife Amine Gulse, and numerous Arsenal players, attended their wedding in Baden-Baden, Germany.
Susubelle Kolasinac and Sead Kolasinac Children
One gorgeous child has been born to Sead Kolasinac and Susubelle. Susubelle Kolasinac gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Soleil Kolasinac, on August 25, 2020.
Susubelle Kolasinac Social media
Susubelle has been sharing photos of herself her partner on her Instagram channel even when she wasn’t famous. She gained popularity after Kolasinac became a star player. Currently, she shares beautiful pictures of her family. Her feed is full of intriguing images from her exotic trips as well.
Aston Villa
Kaine Hayden – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kaine Kesler-Hayden is an English professional footballer who currently plays for Coventry City, and in this page, let us see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kaine Kesler-Hayden, born on October 23, 2002, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a wing-back. He was on loan from Aston Villa at EFL Championship club Plymouth Argyle. Kesler-Hayden has also captained the Aston Villa youth team to victory in the FA Youth Cup. As of 2026, he is a part of the EFL Championship where he plays as a right-wing-back for the Coventry City.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden has shown promise and versatility in his performances, and his loan spells have provided valuable experience for his development as a professional footballer.
Kaine Hayden’s Net Worth and Salary
Kaine Hayden, a gifted footballer who plays as a versatile wing-back and defensive player, gets an excellent weekly wage of £4,000, or £3.5 million annually. With a £3 million net worth, Kaine has achieved success in the business because of his talent and commitment. His faith and confidence in his abilities are reflected in his current contract, which is slated to end on June 30, 2026. Additionally, his market value is a respectable €1.50 million.
Kaine Hayden Club Career
On January 8, 2021, Kesler-Hayden made his senior debut for Aston Villa against Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round game. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its first-team players and staff, Villa was forced to deploy a young team. Despite Villa’s 4-1 defeat, Kesler-Hayden’s performance was praised.
Kesler-Hayden led the Aston Villa U18 team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool U18 in the FA Youth Cup final in May 2021. He later signed five-year professional contracts with Aston Villa in July 2021, joining a number of other academy youngsters.
During the 2021–2022 season, Kesler-Hayden spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Milton Keynes Dons. He made his professional league debut with Swindon Town, scored his first goal as a professional, and was named the team’s Young Player of the Season. After a productive loan at Milton Keynes Dons, Kesler-Hayden signed a loan agreement with Huddersfield Town in August 2022. Kesler-Hayden was picked up by Aston Villa in January 2023 after being on loan to Huddersfield Town. In June 2023, he then made a season-long loan to Plymouth Argyle. In 2025, he signed a £3.5 million with the Coventry City.
Kaine Hayden International Career
Kesler-Hayden has represented England at the U19 and U20 levels. He made his debut for the England U20s in September 2021 during a 6-1 victory over Romania U20s.
Kaine Hayden Family
The talented footballer Kaine Hayden was born on October 23, 2002, in Birmingham, England. Although specifics regarding his parents and siblings are kept private, it is clear that their steadfast support was crucial to Kaine’s growth and pursuit of a football career. He has advanced and developed into the gifted athlete he is today thanks to the support and confidence of the Hayden family.
Kaine Hayden’s Girlfriend
The player is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone. We don’t have any information about his dating life.
Kaine Hayden Sponsors and Endorsements
Kaine Hayden has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Kaine Hayden Cars and Tattoos
The skilled football player Kaine Hayden has elaborate tattoos on his left hand that give him a unique edge on the pitch. Kaine is focused on displaying his skill and commitment in the game, not on the specifics of his automobile. He attracts spectators’ attention with his eye-catching tattoos and superb abilities, making an impact on and off the pitch.
Sean Longstaff – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Sean Longstaff is a professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for the club Leeds United in the English Premier League in this page, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Sean Longstaff is a professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Newcastle United in the English Premier League. Born on October 30, 1997, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Longstaff has emerged as an exciting young talent in English football. He has not represented the national football team for England, but the youngster is upbeat about his senior team debut.
He began his football journey at Newcastle United’s youth academy, progressing through the ranks and making his first-team debut in August 2018. Longstaff has impressed with his maturity and intelligence on the pitch, making him a promising prospect for the future. With his continued development and growth, Longstaff has the potential to become a key player for both Newcastle United and potentially the England national team.
Sean Longstaff Net Worth and Salary
Sean Longstaff is a highly regarded football player who has achieved notable financial success throughout his career. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million, attributed to various factors, including his professional contracts, endorsements, and investments. He has secured lucrative deals for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and endorsements and sponsorships with renowned brands. His talent, dedication, and contributions on the field have earned him recognition and respect from fans and peers alike. As of now, he plays for the Leeds United club. He will earn £12m for the next four years along with add-ons.
Sean Longstaff Club Career
Sean Longstaff is a prominent figure in Newcastle United’s midfield, having made his first-team debut in August 2018. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Longstaff joined the club’s youth academy at a young age and quickly showed his potential. Despite enduring some injury setbacks, Longstaff’s impact on the team has been notable.
He has demonstrated maturity beyond his years and his contributions have helped Newcastle United in their quest for success. As his career progresses, there is anticipation surrounding Longstaff’s development and future prospects, as he has the potential to become a key player not only for Newcastle United but also for the English football scene as a whole. The youngster has joined the Leeds United club for the 2025 season.
Sean Longstaff International Career
Sean Longstaff has not made any appearances for the senior England national team, but has showcased his abilities in youth international competitions. He has featured prominently for the England U20 and U21 teams, drawing attention and recognition for his potential as an international player. Given his talent and consistent performances, there is a possibility for Longstaff to earn a call-up to the senior national team in the future. It is important to refer to official sources and news outlets for the most up-to-date information on Longstaff’s international career.
Sean Longstaff Family
Sean Longstaff is from a football-oriented family with strong ties to the sport. His older brother, Matthew Longstaff, is also a professional footballer who has played for Newcastle United. Their father, David Longstaff, is a former professional ice hockey player who enjoyed a successful career in the sport. The Longstaff family’s passion for sports, particularly football and ice hockey, has played a significant role in shaping Sean’s career.
Their support, guidance, and shared love for the game have undoubtedly influenced his development as a player. While specific details about Sean Longstaff’s family life and personal relationships may not be widely available, it is evident that his family’s involvement in sports has contributed to his footballing journey.
Sean Longstaff Girlfriend
As of 2023, the player has maintained his personal life undisclosed. However, it is also known that the player is not currently committed to anyone. He works hard and stays focused on his career.
Sean Longstaff Sponsors and Endorsements
Sean Longstaff is currently without any known sponsorship agreements or public endorsements. It is possible that Longstaff’s focus lies primarily on his on-field performance and development as a footballer rather than pursuing commercial endorsements. It is worth noting that sponsorship agreements and endorsements can change over time, and further updates or announcements may provide insight into Longstaff’s future partnerships.
Sean Longstaff Cars and Tattoos
Sean Longstaff’s car collection is not available, but it is possible that he has a penchant for fine automobiles. He has denied having any tattoos, but there is no substantiated evidence to either confirm or refute his statement. It is difficult to definitively comment on the presence or absence of tattoos on Sean Longstaff’s body without reliable sources or an official confirmation. It is important to respect his privacy and refrain from speculating without reliable sources or official confirmation.
