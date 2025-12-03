Google News
Simone Pafundi – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Simone Pafundi is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Italian club Sampdoria and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Simone Pafundi is a talented young Italian footballer who has shown promise at both club and international levels. He has made a name for himself as a forward for Udinese and has represented Italy at various youth levels before making his senior team debut at just 16 years old.
Pafundi has also represented Italy at various youth international levels, including the under-16 and under-17 national teams. He is a talented young footballer with a bright future ahead of him, and many fans and experts are eager to see where his career takes him. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Simone Pafundi’s Net Worth and Salary
Simone Pafundi is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.5 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €5m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value. He plays for the Sampdoria club on loan and there is no information about his salary.
Simone Pafundi Club Career
Simone Pafundi began playing football with UFM Monfalcone, the team from his hometown. However, Udinese quickly saw him at a young competition in 2014 and signed him. Pafundi became a standout performer for Udinese’s under-19 team during the 2021–22 season, contributing seven assists and six goals in 16 games in the Campionato Primavera 2.
Pafundi’s outstanding achievements during this time earned him his first professional contract with Udinese and his first selections for the team’s first squad. On May 22, 2022, when he was only 16 years old, he made his professional debut for Udinese after replacing Roberto Pereyra in a 4-0 victory over Salernitana on the road. As a result, he played in a Serie A game for the first time as a player born in 2006.
Due to Pafundi’s rise as a talented young player, several clubs, including Italian powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan, have expressed interest. Udinese has made it obvious that they do not intend to sell their young star, and they have signed him to a long-term contract as a result. He moved to Sampdoria in 2025.
Simone Pafundi International Career
Pafundi has represented Italy at various youth international levels, including the under-16 and under-17 national teams. He was called up by head coach Roberto Mancini to join a training camp with the Italy senior national team in May 2022. In November of the same year, Pafundi received his first official call-up to the senior national team for two friendlies against Albania and Austria. He made his debut for the Azzurri on November 16, 2022, playing against Albania and becoming the third-youngest debutant in the history of the Italian national team. As of 2025, Simone Pafundi has only played one game for Italy.
Simone Pafundi Family
Simone Pafundi was born on 14 March 2006 in Monfalcone, Italy. His parents’ names are not available on the Internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has an older brother, Andrea, who is a football player, he plays for Udinese. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Simone Pafundi’s Girlfriend
The Forward prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Simone Pafundi Sponsors and Endorsements
Simone Pafundi is sponsored by Nike company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Simone Pafundi Cars and Tattoos
Simone Pafundi’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Simone Pafundi has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
- Kenneth Taylor 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Thiago Almada 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Lautaro Blanco 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Simone Pafundi
|What is the net worth of Simone Pafundi?
|The net worth of Simone Pafundi is £1.15 million.
|How many clubs have Simone Pafundi played for?
|Simone Pafundi has played with one club at the senior level – Udinese
|How old is Simone Pafundi?
|He is 17 years old.
|Nationality of Simone Pafundi?
|He is Italian.
|Has Simone Pafundi ever won Serie A?
|No, he has never won Serie A.
Arsenal
Mesut Ozil Wife Amine Gulse Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Amine Gulse is famous for being the wife of German star Mesut Özil. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Even though Amine had many difficulties growing up, that didn’t stop her from achieving her dream. She has achieved a lot in the acting industry and she is also a famous model. Apart from her professional success, she is also a caring mother and a responsible wife.
Mesut Ozil, the recently retired footballer, is famous for his craftiness in the midfield area and he is a world cup winner. Even though the German star has passed his peak years, his legacy still remains intact. He won the world cup with Germany in 2014 and was one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for several years. His colourful career is full of many ups and downs. However, he always had the support of the love of his life. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Mesut Ozil – Amine Gulse.
Amine Gulse Childhood and Family
Amine was born on April 30, 1993, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her father belongs to Iraqi ancestry and was a Turkmen from Kirkuk; her mother was Turkish. She spent most of her childhood in Sweden. However, to pursue a career in the acting industry, she moved to Turkey. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces, and we will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Mesut Ozil.
Amine Gulse Education
Amine spent most of her childhood in Sweden. There’s a high chance she completed her education from there. However, she hasn’t shared many details about her education. We guess she finished her high school education in her hometown. However, we believe she didn’t enrol in a university programme as she started her journey to be an actress at a very young age.
Amine Gulse career
Amine moved to Turkey to pursue a career in the acting and modelling industry. She entered the glamour world with high ambitions and worked very hard to achieve her dreams. His stunning beauty and charming attitude earned her the Miss Turkey title in 2014. After winning the title, she got the chance to represent Turkey in Miss World 2014. However, she didn’t manage to win the beauty pageant.
Amine gathered fame through her modelling career and started to grow her network. Her big break in the acting industry came when she was featured in the Turkish TV show Vazgeçmem. She played the leading role in the love drama.
Amine Gulse Net Worth
Amine’s net worth is currently unknown. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information in public media. We know that she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting and modelling career. However, we couldn’t calculate the exact number due to the lack of information.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil’s relationship
Mesut Ozil met with her wife in 2017. The German star was playing for Arsenal at that time. Amine was also at a great height in her career at that time. We are uncertain how they met. However, we are sure that the duo instantly knew they had a connection only after their first meeting. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot on June 7, 2019. Many high-profile guests attended their lavish wedding ceremony on the banks of the Bosphorus. Ozil personally asked the then President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be the best man at his wedding. Apart from that, their close family members, friends, and many of Ozil’s Arsenal teammates attended the wedding.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil Children
Amine and Ozil welcomed their first child IN 2021. Amine gave birth to a little daughter named Eda Özil.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Net Worth and Salary
The former German midfielder maestro Mesut Ozil is known to be one of the most richest and influential persons in Europe. He is expected to have a net worth of $120 million. The player was rumoured to earn around a salary of $24 million.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Career
The Turkish-German footballer started his career at Schalke 04’s reserve team and was promoted to the main team in 2006. After spending two years with the club, he joined Werder Bremen for a reported fee of €5 million on a 3-year deal.
He became the top young sensation after his performances at the 2010 FIFA World Cup which indeed attracted many top European clubs including Real Madrid who ended up signing him in July 2010 for a reported fee of €15 million. It was at Real Madrid that his career reached its peak which lead to the team ending up winning many trophies. He stayed three years with the club and was the top assist provider of the league in three straight seasons.
He joined Arsenal in September 2013 for a reported fee of €50 million. He quickly adapted to the game style of the team and became one of the commanders of the Gunners. The team along with Ozil ended the team’s trophy drought in 2014 by winning the FA Cup in the final against Hull City. He was loved by every fan and became one of the legends of the team.
Following the squad exclusion and limited game time in the 2020/21 season, he joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in January 2021. In July 2022, his contract was mutually terminated by the club and ended up signing for İstanbul Başakşehir in July. He announced his retirement from football on 22 March 2023 owing to his recurrent injuries.
In his 18-year footballing journey, he has won many top trophies including the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was named the Best Player in the World Cup that year.
Amine Gulse Social media
Amine has earned massive fame on social media. She currently has 3.5 followers on Instagram, and her follower base is continuously growing. Her beauty and positive influence have attracted a lot of fans, and she maintains a positive impact on them. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her daughter, husband and family members. Gulse also posts pictures of her kids and she shares reels as well.
Read More:
Chelsea
Declan Rice Girlfriend Lauren Fryer Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Lauren Fryer is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Declan Rice. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lauren is the stunning girlfriend of Declan Rice. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Declan became a first-team starter. Spending so much time with childhood sweethearts is always special and we believe Declan is a lucky person to have found his special one so early on in his life.
In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice. Coming out of the famous Chelsea academy, Declan has developed himself into one of the top players in his position.
Playing with West Ham, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Lauren Fryer Childhood and Family
Lauren was born on June 16, 1999, in England, making her a citizen of England. Leah doesn’t share much about her family and childhood on her social media channels despite having a substantial online presence.
Hence, we currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Leah’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice.
Lauren Fryer Education
Lauren hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. Whether she enrolled in a university after graduating high school is a total mystery to us. She hasn’t given many details on her educational journey; hence retrieving information has been challenging. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.
Lauren Fryer career
Lauren’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. However, we don’t know whether she has her own business.
Lauren is an Instagram celebrity. She shares attractive images of herself and her friends and family on the public media. Fans love her content, and that’s why she has earned a massive follower base. Due to her reach, she could make a handsome amount of money from top brands if she starts promoting their product. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her online audience.
Lauren Fryer Net Worth
Lauren hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. We believe she could earn a significant sum from her Instagram channel. Social media marketing has seen exponential growth in the last few years, so as her channel grows on the medium, she can attract more lucrative deals.
Declan Rice currently earns €400,000 every year at West Ham. Our report suggests that he has a net worth of €1 Million. Well, he is already richer than several regular wage earners. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.
Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice relationship
Declan Rice met with his girlfriend in 2017, making them teenage sweethearts. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.
The couple hasn’t yet decided to tie the knot. Considering they are very young and early in their career, they should take as much time as they need to make such a big decision.
Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young, hence have enough time to think about the matter. Welcoming children can give many headaches as the child would require them to stay close. The couple have commitments and they are only focusing on their career goals.
However, considering that Lauren and Declan both remain very busy in their work, they might not be able to commit to parenthood at this moment fully.
Lauren Fryer Social media
Lauren has a significant fan following on Instagram. She received an instant boost of admirers after her relationship with Declan became public. Currently, she has 50k followers on her channel, and her page is continuously growing. Lauren Fryer has been traveling a lot and she shares her activities on Instagram. She also posts beautiful pictures of her boyfriend.
Read More:
Arsenal
Thierry Henry Girlfriend Andrea Rajacic Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Andrea Rajacic is a model by profession and is majorly known as the girlfriend of France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Andreas comes from a humble Bosnian family and she is a renowned model. However, she had big dreams that she wanted to achieve. Today we are going to discuss many exciting facts about the intriguing life of the model. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Andrea Rajacic’s boyfriend Thierry Henry
Thierry Daniel Henry is a former professional football player from France who is now a pundit, presenter, and coach in the sport. He is regarded as one of the finest players in Premier League history and among the best attackers of all time. Henry, who has received countless honours throughout his career, has been dubbed Arsenal’s greatest-ever player.
He has also played 123 times and scored 51 goals for France at various levels. Henry transitioned into coaching, sports commentary, and radio when he stopped playing. He works for CBS Sports and is now the manager of the France national under-21 squad.
Andrea Rajacic Childhood and Family
Andrea was brought into the world on November 30, 1986, by Bosnian parents. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her parents on the public media. His father’s name is Nebojša Rajačić. However, we couldn’t fetch any information about her mother and we don’t have any knowledge about the type of jobs her parents did.
We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. However, we are currently reviewing the available details and will update the article if we find any new information. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Thierry Henry.
Andrea Rajacic Education
Andrea completed her high school education at a local institution in Bosnia. However, she was always motivated to make it big in the glamour world. She moved to America for higher education. We couldn’t confirm the exact reason why she chose to study abroad but America had the potential to launch her modelling career to heights and that could have convinced the beautiful Bosnian to take the major step. We are continuing our investigation to find out the exact degree she took.
Andrea Rajacic career
Andrea is a professional model. She started her career at a very young age. She could have started her journey from Bosnia or pursued her career in modelling after moving to America. However, she always had the spark in her and it didn’t take her long to build an intriguing portfolio. She began climbing the success ladder and worked with many big brands along the way. We are uncertain whether she is currently involved in the glamour world or has taken a break from her career.
Andrea Rajacic Net Worth
As we mentioned earlier, Andrea made it big in the modelling world. So the cash flow has been quite emphatic for the Bosnian beauty throughout her career. She is believed to have a net worth between $1 Million – $5 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money!
However, it isn’t anywhere near what Henry has in his bank. His net worth currently stands at $130 Million. However, Henry had to pay £10 million to her previous wife for their divorce settlement which is a massive loss to his total revenue.
Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry’s relationship
Thierry Henry met with her girlfriend in 2008. However, Andrea isn’t the first love of the French striker. He was married to a famous actress named Claire Merry from 2003 to 2007. However, their relationship deteriorated over the years and they had to get a divorce in 2008. Which was very strange for the fans knowing the beautiful relationship between them. In the same year of their divorce, Henry started dating Andrea. The couple has been inseparable since. They haven’t tied the knot yet. But, their family has increased over the years.
Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry Children
Andrea gave birth to Thierry Henry’s son, Tristan Henry in 2012. It’s the second child of the French striker as he already has one daughter named Téa from his previous wife.
Andrea Rajacic Social media
Even though Andrea has an Instagram account, she isn’t active on the platform. She likes to avoid excessive attention from the media and has managed to keep her private life away from any type of media scrutiny. She has kept her profile private and only 499 followers have access to the content she shares on her page.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”