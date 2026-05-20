Arsenal Dragon
Six Arsenal Women Called Up to England Squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Against Spain and Ukraine
Arsenal Women have six players heading into international duty this summer, with Chloe Kelly, Taylor Hinds, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Lionesses face Spain on June 5 before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, two fixtures that could effectively seal England’s place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil without the need for a play-off. Wiegman’s side sit top of Group C with maximum points from their first four games, and two more wins would confirm automatic qualification.
England are well on course and these six Arsenal players will want to be part of the moment it becomes official.
The Arsenal Contingent in the Squad
Six representatives from a single club is a statement about the quality Arsenal have built under Renee Slegers this season. Russo and Mead lead the attacking options from north London, while Williamson and Wubben-Moy offer experience and leadership in defence.
Hinds provides attacking width from full back and Kelly brings the kind of directness and unpredictability that international defences hate dealing with. A strong group.
What the Qualifiers Mean for England
Wiegman has this squad exactly where she wants them heading into the summer.
Top of the group, unbeaten, and with the destiny of automatic qualification entirely in their own hands. Winning both of these games would be the perfect preparation ahead of Brazil 2027, and there is no reason to think England cannot do exactly that.
Arsenal’s Season Ends on a High
The international call-ups round off what has been a genuinely positive campaign for Arsenal Women. A second-place WSL finish, a Champions Cup triumph and now six players in the England squad. Slegers is building something real at this club.
Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Confirm 10 Under-21 Departures This Summer as Gunners Prepare for Major Squad Overhaul
Arsenal Women have confirmed that 10 players from their under-21 setup will leave the club this summer, with the names revealed in the matchday programme for Wednesday night’s final home WSL fixture of the season against Everton, which the Gunners won courtesy of a last-gasp Stina Blackstenius goal to move into second place in the table.
The departures form part of a wider summer of change at the club, with senior exits including Beth Mead, Victoria Pelova and Laia Codina already confirmed.
The 10 Players Leaving Arsenal This Summer
The full list of departing under-21 players is as follows. Niamh Peacock, 18, England youth international defender. Gaby Dimmock, 19, England youth midfielder. Lauren Bowe, 18, central midfielder and forward. Eva Gray, 18, England youth international defender. Marcie O’Meara, 18, central midfielder.
Teagan Scarlett, 18, Welsh midfielder. Sophia Leonard, 17, Irish defender. Hope McSheffrey, 17, England youth goalkeeper. Poppy Brown, 18, midfielder. Saskia Heard, 18, defender.
A Successful Season for the Under-21s Despite the Exits
The departures come despite a genuinely impressive campaign from Arsenal’s under-21 side. They won their league title by eight points from Chelsea, finishing the season on 37 points, losing just two games, scoring 35 goals and conceding only 13. It is a strong platform, but the club has made the decision to move on from these 10 players regardless.
Senior Situation Also in Flux
Beyond the academy exits, Arsenal are navigating a significant period of transition at senior level too. Katie McCabe, who had appeared set to leave on a free transfer, is now the subject of a potential contract reversal with the club reportedly reconsidering their position. Leah Williamson returned to the squad for the Everton fixture alongside McCabe, offering some encouraging news heading into the final game of the season.
Also read: Arsenal Women Season Ticket Prices Set to Rise for 2026/27 as Emirates Stadium Confirmed for All 13 Home WSL Games
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Transfer Target Selina Cerci Confirms Hoffenheim Exit as Germany Striker Set to Become Free Agent This Summer
Selina Cerci has officially confirmed she will leave TSG Hoffenheim at the end of the season after choosing not to extend her contract, opening the door for a summer move to Arsenal Women, among other potential suitors.
The 25-year-old Germany international’s deal expires in June, making her available on a free transfer ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with her signature as Renee Slegers looks to reshape the squad following the departures of Beth Mead, Victoria Pelova and Laia Codina.
What Cerci Brings to the Table
The numbers speak for themselves. Cerci made 46 appearances across all competitions during her two seasons at Hoffenheim and scored 34 goals in that time.
She won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in 2024/25 and heads into the final matchday of the current season on 16 league goals, still in contention to retain the award. Her movement, finishing and experience at the top level of German football make her exactly the type of forward Arsenal need to reinforce their attack.
Signing her on a free transfer would represent outstanding value for a club that needs to be smart in the market this summer while simultaneously competing in the WSL and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Hoffenheim Already Have a Replacement Lined Up
Hoffenheim have moved quickly to address the void left by Cerci’s exit, securing Swiss international Svenja Fölmli from SC Freiburg on a three-year contract.
The 23-year-old scored 34 goals in 67 appearances for Freiburg and has earned 33 caps for Switzerland, including appearances at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and EURO 2025.
No Official Confirmation Yet
Arsenal have not confirmed any agreement with Selina Cerci at this stage. Reports linking her to north London continue to gather momentum, but supporters will need to wait for an official announcement before anything is certain.
Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Season Ticket Prices Set to Rise for 2026/27 as Emirates Stadium Confirmed for All 13 Home WSL Games
Arsenal Women supporters will see a slight increase in season ticket costs next season, with the club confirming a pro-rata price adjustment following the decision to host all 13 home WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadium in 2026/27.
The increase is a direct result of the league expanding to 14 teams, meaning two additional home games compared to the current campaign’s 11.
The per-match cost for adults in general admission will remain between £10 and £16, depending on seat location, with an average rise of £1.30 per match applied across general admission pricing.
New Pricing Tiers Introduced
Alongside the price adjustment, Arsenal have refined their seating tier structure for next season. Tier one will now be reserved exclusively for blocks positioned at the halfway line. The remaining midfield seats previously categorised under tier one will shift into a new tier two, while the rest of the stadium falls into a newly created tier three.
The club described the changes as part of their commitment to driving sustainable growth in the women’s game while maintaining the community feel that has developed around their matchday audience.
Safe Standing Set to Come to the Clock End
Arsenal also confirmed that safe standing railings will be installed at the Clock End before the new season begins, a move aimed at improving atmosphere and enhancing the overall fan experience at women’s fixtures.
However, the club will hold a consultation with women’s team supporters over the summer to gauge whether an enforced seated policy would be preferred over standing, ensuring the decision reflects what the fanbase actually wants.
The Context Behind the Changes
Arsenal Women drew an average attendance of 34,677 across their 10 WSL home fixtures in 2025/26 and registered a record 17,000 seasonal members this term. The pricing and infrastructure changes are clearly designed to build on that momentum heading into next season.
Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played
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