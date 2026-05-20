Six Arsenal Women Called Up to England Squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Against Spain and Ukraine

Arsenal Women have six players heading into international duty this summer, with Chloe Kelly, Taylor Hinds, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy all named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

We are BACK! 🙌



The 25 #Lionesses ready to fight for @FIFAWWC qualification in June. 👊 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 19, 2026

The Lionesses face Spain on June 5 before hosting Ukraine on June 9 at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, two fixtures that could effectively seal England’s place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil without the need for a play-off. Wiegman’s side sit top of Group C with maximum points from their first four games, and two more wins would confirm automatic qualification.

NEWS 🗞️ | Sarina Wiegman has announced her 25 player squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/YJhELMGg1h — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) May 19, 2026

England are well on course and these six Arsenal players will want to be part of the moment it becomes official.

The Arsenal Contingent in the Squad

Six representatives from a single club is a statement about the quality Arsenal have built under Renee Slegers this season. Russo and Mead lead the attacking options from north London, while Williamson and Wubben-Moy offer experience and leadership in defence.

Aggie Beever-Jones, Ella Toone and Freya Godfrey return after injury to a 25-player Lionesses squad for the final @FIFAWWC qualifiers next month away to Spain and at home to Ukraine. Erica Parkinson is the only player to drop out of the previous squad. #ESPENG #ENGUKR pic.twitter.com/f5ffoJfERx — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) May 19, 2026

Hinds provides attacking width from full back and Kelly brings the kind of directness and unpredictability that international defences hate dealing with. A strong group.

What the Qualifiers Mean for England

Wiegman has this squad exactly where she wants them heading into the summer.

Sarina Wiegman has named her England Women's squad for their upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches against Spain and Ukraine! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



What are your thoughts on the squad, any surprises? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/q8URlDsgxO — Attacking Football (@AttackingFooty) May 19, 2026

Top of the group, unbeaten, and with the destiny of automatic qualification entirely in their own hands. Winning both of these games would be the perfect preparation ahead of Brazil 2027, and there is no reason to think England cannot do exactly that.

Arsenal’s Season Ends on a High

The international call-ups round off what has been a genuinely positive campaign for Arsenal Women. A second-place WSL finish, a Champions Cup triumph and now six players in the England squad. Slegers is building something real at this club.

Six Chelsea players included in England Women's squad for June qualifiers – Six of our Blues have been called up by England Women for next month's Women's World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine. https://t.co/5uraPbQS8z — CFC News ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCnews) May 19, 2026

Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign