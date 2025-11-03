Arsenal
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Prediction: Gunners’ Defensive Dominance Should Continue in Prague
Arsenal travel to the Fortuna Arena as overwhelming favorites, with the Opta supercomputer giving them a 71% win probability compared to Slavia Prague’s 11.3% chance. The Gunners’ nine-match winning streak and perfect Champions League record positions them to extend their dominance over Czech opposition.
Arsenal’s Defensive Wall Faces Limited Threat
Arsenal have kept seven consecutive clean sheets while conceding just three goals all season across 15 matches. Their defensive record in the Champions League is unprecedented—zero goals conceded in three matches while facing just six shots on target across the entire campaign. Only Inter Milan matches that defensive excellence among all 36 teams in the competition.
Slavia Prague present minimal offensive threat. They’ve failed to score in four of their last seven matches, including both recent Champions League fixtures against Atalanta and Inter Milan. The Czech champions recorded the lowest expected goals of any side on matchdays two and three combined (0.84 xG), demonstrating their struggle to create quality chances against elite opposition.
Arsenal won 4-0 the last time these sides met in Prague during the 2021 Europa League quarter-final. Their record against Czech clubs is immaculate—unbeaten in 10 meetings (W8 D2) with eight clean sheets. Slavia’s home record against English teams is dismal: just one victory from eight matches, with their last success coming against Leeds United in March 2000.
Set-Piece Superiority Should Decide Outcome
Arsenal have scored 12 of their 18 Premier League goals via set pieces this season, a 67% conversion rate that’s unprecedented in competition history. Declan Rice’s delivery has weaponized dead balls, with eight league goals coming directly from corners—the most ever by a team through 10 Premier League matches.
Slavia Prague’s defensive vulnerabilities on set pieces will be ruthlessly exploited. Gabriel Magalhaes has scored 22 goals for Arsenal from defensive situations, making him the Premier League’s most dangerous aerial threat. With Martin Zubimendi suspended and Viktor Gyokeres potentially unavailable, Arsenal may lack creative spark from open play, making set pieces even more crucial.
Prediction: Arsenal Win 2-0
Arsenal have won 2-0 in six of their last 11 fixtures, establishing it as their most common scoreline this season. Slavia’s inability to score combined with Arsenal’s defensive excellence suggests another clean sheet is highly probable.
Mikel Arteta has won 63% of his Champions League matches as Arsenal manager—the best win ratio among English managers with 20+ games. His tactical discipline and squad rotation capabilities ensure Arsenal maintain standards even with injury absences.
Betting markets reflect this confidence: Arsenal are priced at -400 to win outright, while Both Teams to Score No carries odds of -156. The Asian Handicap line of Arsenal -1.5 hasn’t been covered in seven of their last 10 away matches, suggesting a narrow victory rather than a thrashing.
Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to Prague on Tuesday evening looking to maintain their perfect Champions League record against a Slavia side desperate for their first competition win since 2007.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Slavia Prague (3-4-1-2): Markovic; Zima, Chaloupek, Vlcek; Moses, Oscar, Zafeiris, Mbodji; Provod; Chory, Chytil
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Martin Zubimendi will miss Tuesday’s fixture through suspension after collecting yellow cards in all three Champions League matches. Christian Norgaard might make his first Champions League start, anchoring midfield alongside Declan Rice.
Viktor Gyokeres didn’t train on Monday after picking up a knock during Saturday’s halftime substitution against Burnley. Mikel Merino is expected to deputize as emergency striker if Gyokeres remains unavailable. Gabriel Martinelli joins the injury list with a muscle problem, while captain Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees.
Piero Hincapie should partner William Saliba at centre-back, with Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly on either flank.
Slavia Prague’s Absentees
Slavia face their own crisis with captain Jan Boril, Ivan Schranz, Filip Horsky, Petr Sevcik, Dominik Javorcek, Tomas Holes, and Igoh Ogbu all ruled out through injuries. Lukas Provod captains the side in Boril’s absence.
Despite absentees, Slavia remain unbeaten domestically after 14 rounds, sitting top of the Czech First League. However, their European struggles continue—they’ve collected just two points from three Champions League matches and haven’t won in the competition since 2007.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal demolished Slavia 7-0 at the Emirates in 2007 before drawing 0-0 in Prague. More recently, Arsenal won 4-0 in the 2021 Europa League quarter-final. Arsenal have never lost to Czech opposition, winning eight of 10 previous encounters.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit fourth in the Champions League table with nine points from nine available, having scored eight goals without conceding. Victory would virtually guarantee knockout qualification with four matches remaining.
For Slavia, their winless European run stretching back to 2007 suggests escaping with anything positive will require their performance of the season.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Tuesday, November 5th, 2025
Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Leicester City: Russo and Blackstenius Fire Gunners to Emphatic Victory
Arsenal Women extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches with a commanding 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Alessia Russo, a Sari Kees own goal, and Stina Blackstenius’ brace powered the Gunners to their most convincing performance of the season, moving them within touching distance of the WSL’s top positions ahead of next week’s crucial Chelsea clash.
The Standout Performers:
Alessia Russo – 9/10 Marked her return from injury with a clinical performance, opening scoring after just six minutes when she fired home Stina Blackstenius’ knockdown. Created Arsenal’s second goal with a teasing cross that Sari Kees deflected into her own net.
Her movement throughout tormented Leicester’s backline, dropping deep to link play before spinning behind defenders. Showcased exactly why Arsenal have missed her during recent struggles.
Stina Blackstenius – 9/10 Terrorized Leicester from the opening whistle, nearly scoring within 13 seconds before finally getting her reward with a powerful near-post finish from Beth Mead’s pass. Added her second in stoppage time after Chloe Kelly’s excellent through ball, hammering home to complete a dominant display. Her work rate, intelligent running, and clinical finishing demonstrated the complete striker performance Arsenal desperately needed.
Beth Mead – 8.5/10 Pulled the strings from the right wing, creating more chances than any other player on the pitch. Her cross led to Russo’s opener, and her perfectly weighted pass found Blackstenius for Arsenal’s third.
Caused constant problems with her delivery and movement, though did have some sloppy moments in possession including one that gifted Leicester their best first-half opportunity.
Mariona Caldentey – 8/10 Dictated proceedings throughout with her exceptional passing range and tactical intelligence. Perfect in possession during the first half, completing all 16 passes attempted. Created multiple opportunities with her vision and weight of pass, dominating central areas where Arsenal have struggled for creativity recently. Another wonderful display from the Spanish midfielder.
Other Notable Performances:
Caitlin Foord – 7.5/10 Continued her excellent form from the international break with another strong performance at both ends. Full of running and on the end of numerous chances, her movement created space others exploited. Could have scored herself but fired narrowly over early in the second half after Mariona’s setup.
Daphne van Domselaar – 7/10 Made an important return between the sticks after Manu Zinsberger’s season-ending ACL injury. Had a couple of iffy moments in possession but stood tall in a crucial one-on-one against Noemie Mouchon, making a strong save when Leicester threatened to pull a goal back at 3-0. Confident claiming crosses throughout.
Taylor Hinds – 7/10 After continuing momentum from her strong England performances during the international break, she delivered an excellent display at both ends. Her long free-kick created Arsenal’s second goal, floating perfectly over Leicester’s defense for Russo to exploit.
Laia Codina – 6.5/10 Stepped up to kickstart attacks regularly while effectively keeping tabs on Leicester’s limited threats. Moved the ball accurately and won most of her duels. Got caught out for Leicester’s consolation goal when Mouchon raced clear, though Arsenal were already 3-0 ahead.
Katie McCabe – 6.5/10 Her final ball wasn’t always as pinpoint as expected, but she remained a constant option in the final third without being too exposed defensively. Solid if unspectacular performance from the captain.
Steph Catley – 6.5/10 Moved the ball accurately and was successful in most of her duels. Provided defensive stability down the left while contributing to Arsenal’s build-up play.
Kim Little – 6.5/10 Quietly kept things ticking over in midfield, allowing Mariona to really run the show. Her experience and positioning allowed Arsenal’s more creative players freedom to attack.
Substitutes:
Chloe Kelly – 7/10 Came on and immediately added energy down the right. Provided an excellent through ball for Blackstenius’ second goal less than a minute after Leicester pulled one back, showing her quality in the final third.
Emily Fox, Victoria Pelova – 6/10 All introduced late to manage the game and give key players rest ahead of Saturday’s Chelsea clash. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact beyond seeing out the victory.
Yulian Mosquera to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Player Profile
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Yulian Mosquera Ibargüen
|Age
|14 years old
|Position
|Defender
|Current Club
|Valencia CF U15
|Height
|Nearly as tall as brother Cristhian (who is 6’2″)
|Nationality
|Spanish
|International
|Spain U15 (called up October 2025)
|Eligibility
|Spain, Colombia
|Brother
|Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal defender)
Scout Report
Yulian Mosquera represents Valencia’s next potential defensive talent from the Mosquera family. The 14-year-old defender received his first Spain U15 call-up in October 2025, following in his older brother Cristhian’s footsteps through Spain’s youth system.
During Cristhian’s Arsenal contract signing in July 2025, Mikel Arteta made headlines by joking about Yulian’s future. The Arsenal manager handed the teenager a pen and said “So you can imagine this in the future,” adding with a smile, “He’s really good.” Valencia reportedly viewed Arteta’s comments as inappropriate, concerned about Arsenal’s interest in another academy prospect.
Yulian is described as “one of the brightest talents” in Valencia’s academy system. His physical development mirrors his brother’s trajectory—already nearly matching Cristhian’s 6’2″ frame despite being just 14 years old. This exceptional height for his age suggests he’ll possess similar physical advantages when fully matured.
Like Cristhian, Yulian holds dual eligibility for Spain and Colombia through their parents’ heritage. The Mosquera family remains settled in Valencia with no plans to relocate, meaning FIFA regulations prevent any international transfer until Yulian turns 16.
Valencia are determined to avoid repeating Cristhian’s departure. They felt “forced” to sell Cristhian for just £13 million because he wouldn’t extend his contract, believing they deserved double that fee. The club will likely offer Yulian improved terms early to secure his long-term commitment.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
- Elite Physical Development: Nearly matching his brother’s 6’2″ height at just 14 suggests exceptional genetic advantages for a defender
- Academy Pedigree: Developed in Valencia’s renowned youth system that produced Cristhian and numerous La Liga players
- International Recognition: Spain U15 call-up validates his talent among his age group’s elite prospects
- Family Blueprint: Cristhian’s pathway from Valencia academy to Arsenal provides proven template for development
Weaknesses
- Extremely Limited Information: Zero publicly available match footage, statistics, or detailed scouting reports make comprehensive assessment impossible
- Age and Development Uncertainty: At 14, predicting his ceiling remains pure speculation—physical and technical development could plateau
- Valencia’s Protective Stance: Club determined not to lose another Mosquera cheaply, making any future transfer complicated and expensive
Opportunities
- Arsenal’s Established Interest: Arteta’s public comments signal genuine long-term tracking, positioning Arsenal favorably when transfer becomes possible
- Brother’s Influence: Cristhian’s Arsenal success could attract Yulian once he reaches 16 and can legally move
- Spain Youth Pathway: Continued international progression through U17, U19, U21 levels would validate elite potential
Threats
- FIFA Transfer Restrictions: Cannot leave Spain until 16 unless parents relocate, limiting Arsenal’s options for two years minimum
- Valencia’s Determination: Club desperate to retain him after Cristhian’s departure, likely offering lucrative long-term contract
- Family Stability: Mosquera family happy in Valencia with no relocation plans, reducing likelihood of early move
- Competition from Elite Clubs: If he continues progressing, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and other Spanish giants will pursue him aggressively
Verdict
Yulian Mosquera remains too young and unproven for meaningful scouting assessment. His primary value to Arsenal lies in being Cristhian’s brother with similar physical traits and Valencia pedigree. Arsenal’s interest appears genuine but patience is mandatory—any transfer cannot happen until summer 2027 at the earliest when he turns 16.
