Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Prediction: Gunners’ Defensive Dominance Should Continue in Prague

Arsenal travel to the Fortuna Arena as overwhelming favorites, with the Opta supercomputer giving them a 71% win probability compared to Slavia Prague’s 11.3% chance. The Gunners’ nine-match winning streak and perfect Champions League record positions them to extend their dominance over Czech opposition.

Read More: Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Leicester City: Russo and Blackstenius Fire Gunners to Emphatic Victory

Arsenal’s Defensive Wall Faces Limited Threat

Arsenal have kept seven consecutive clean sheets while conceding just three goals all season across 15 matches. Their defensive record in the Champions League is unprecedented—zero goals conceded in three matches while facing just six shots on target across the entire campaign. Only Inter Milan matches that defensive excellence among all 36 teams in the competition.

Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s opening goal against Atletico Madrid (Via Arsenal-X)

Slavia Prague present minimal offensive threat. They’ve failed to score in four of their last seven matches, including both recent Champions League fixtures against Atalanta and Inter Milan. The Czech champions recorded the lowest expected goals of any side on matchdays two and three combined (0.84 xG), demonstrating their struggle to create quality chances against elite opposition.

Arsenal won 4-0 the last time these sides met in Prague during the 2021 Europa League quarter-final. Their record against Czech clubs is immaculate—unbeaten in 10 meetings (W8 D2) with eight clean sheets. Slavia’s home record against English teams is dismal: just one victory from eight matches, with their last success coming against Leeds United in March 2000.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Burnley at Turf Moor

Set-Piece Superiority Should Decide Outcome

Arsenal have scored 12 of their 18 Premier League goals via set pieces this season, a 67% conversion rate that’s unprecedented in competition history. Declan Rice’s delivery has weaponized dead balls, with eight league goals coming directly from corners—the most ever by a team through 10 Premier League matches.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

Slavia Prague’s defensive vulnerabilities on set pieces will be ruthlessly exploited. Gabriel Magalhaes has scored 22 goals for Arsenal from defensive situations, making him the Premier League’s most dangerous aerial threat. With Martin Zubimendi suspended and Viktor Gyokeres potentially unavailable, Arsenal may lack creative spark from open play, making set pieces even more crucial.

Prediction: Arsenal Win 2-0

Arsenal have won 2-0 in six of their last 11 fixtures, establishing it as their most common scoreline this season. Slavia’s inability to score combined with Arsenal’s defensive excellence suggests another clean sheet is highly probable.

Mikel Arteta (via Just Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta has won 63% of his Champions League matches as Arsenal manager—the best win ratio among English managers with 20+ games. His tactical discipline and squad rotation capabilities ensure Arsenal maintain standards even with injury absences.

Betting markets reflect this confidence: Arsenal are priced at -400 to win outright, while Both Teams to Score No carries odds of -156. The Asian Handicap line of Arsenal -1.5 hasn’t been covered in seven of their last 10 away matches, suggesting a narrow victory rather than a thrashing.