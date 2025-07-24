(In Photos) Snaps from Arsenal’s Pre-Season Tour: From Universal Studios to Max Dowman Linking up with Declan Rice

Arsenal’s pre-season tour delivered moments beyond tactical preparation, capturing squad dynamics and emerging relationships.

Universal Studios Singapore Bonding

Reiss Nelson, William Saliba, and Riccardo Calafiori were captured together in a snap at Universal Studios Singapore during squad downtime. The trio’s appearance in the photo highlighted Calafiori’s seamless integration with established Arsenal players during the pre-season tour.

For Nelson, fighting for his Arsenal future on £100,000 weekly wages, the moment provided a glimpse of squad camaraderie away from training pressures. The photo demonstrated how new signings like Calafiori are being welcomed into Arsenal’s social structure, with Saliba’s presence reinforcing the defensive leader’s role in squad cohesion.

Reiss Nelson’s Comeback Message

Following his first game back from injury, Nelson shared a powerful image of his number 24 away kit with the caption: “This ones deeper pause, first game back since injury. Praise the lord.” The spiritual message accompanied Arsenal’s distinctive blue lightning-pattern away shirt, symbolizing his gratitude for returning to action.

The 25-year-old’s post reveals the mental battle behind his physical recovery. With his contract running until 2027 and earning £100,000 weekly, Nelson understands that staying fit could define his Arsenal future. His reference to a “deeper pause” suggests reflection on career fragility and renewed appreciation for professional football.

Declan Rice Mentors Academy Star Dowman

Declan Rice’s Instagram story captured a special moment with academy prospect Max Dowman, both wearing Arsenal’s pre-season training gear. The £240,000-per-week midfielder tagged the youngster “@max_dowman10” with a pointing finger and heart emoji, showcasing the natural mentorship occurring within Arsenal’s squad.

The image reveals Rice’s post-training state – hair still damp from exertion – yet taking time to connect with Arsenal’s future. Dowman, regarded as one of England’s brightest academy prospects, appears comfortable alongside the England international, suggesting the healthy culture Arteta has cultivated where established stars embrace their leadership responsibilities.

Malaysian Fan’s Spanish Quartet

A Malaysian supporter captured selfies with Cristhian Mosquera, David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Martin Zubimendi, showcasing Arsenal’s Spanish recruitment success. The quartet’s presence together hints at the La Liga influence permeating Arsenal’s squad composition.

Mosquera’s inclusion alongside established internationals suggests his growing importance in Arteta’s tactical plans. Zubimendi’s £75,000 weekly wage (reported) reflects Arsenal’s belief in the former Real Sociedad midfielder’s potential impact.

Raya and Kepa’s presence demonstrates Arsenal’s goalkeeper depth, with both Spanish internationals providing Arteta tactical flexibility. Their engagement with supporters reflects the professionalism expected during Arsenal’s global tours.

These snapshots reveal squad chemistry developing naturally away from training grounds, essential for Arsenal’s title ambitions.

