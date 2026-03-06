So Special Says Chloe Kelly as Arsenal and England Forward Honoured With ‘This’ Doll to Mark International Women’s Day

Arsenal and England forward Chloe Kelly has been transformed into a Barbie doll as part of a special series to mark International Women’s Day. Two-time European Championship winner Kelly, 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams, and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana are among the sporting figures included by Mattel in its first ever Barbie Dream Team.

The toy company says the collection honours women who led the way in their industries. Kelly, 28, becomes one of several sporting stars to receive this recognition, which celebrates female achievement across different fields.

Very Proud to Have One of a Kind Doll

“To be a Barbie role model is so special. To have my very own one-of-a-kind doll, I’m very proud of that. You don’t really believe these things could happen. You always look for the trophies and the wins on the pitch, but off the pitch, this is a massive win,” said Kelly.

She added, “As a young girl, you dreamed of having these moments but they never seemed to be the case that they could come true.” This is a brilliant honour for Kelly, who has achieved so much in her career both for club and country.

Key Member of England’s Success

Kelly was a key member of the England squads that won the past two European Championships. She scored the Lionesses’ extra time winner at Wembley that secured victory over Germany in the 2022 final, then netted the winning penalty in a shootout against Spain that retained the trophy in Switzerland last summer.

Kelly was also involved as England reached the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. At club level, she was part of the Arsenal team that won last season’s Women’s Champions League after joining from Manchester City. Her success on the pitch has now been recognised off it with this special Barbie doll honour.

