Liverpool Midfielder Sofie Lundgaard Completes Permanent Frankfurt Transfer as Danish Midfielder Pursues Competitive Opportunities Following Injury Struggles

Liverpool have allowed midfielder Sofie Lundgaard to depart on a permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, concluding her injury-disrupted Merseyside tenure following her January 2023 arrival.

The 24-year-old Danish midfielder’s three-and-a-half year Liverpool spell proved significantly hampered through accumulated injuries including anterior cruciate ligament damage and fractured ankle, substantially limiting her competitive contribution during recent seasons.

Sofie Lundgaard has today completed a permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee.



Everyone at the club thanks Sofie for her contributions and wishes her the very best for the future ❤️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) August 14, 2026

Lundgaard’s Frankfurt relocation to the Frauen-Bundesliga represents genuine opportunity for renewed competitive development following her Liverpool injury setbacks, suggesting her departure reflects mutual agreement enabling her pursuit of meaningful minutes within German football structures. Her previous Fortuna Hjørring experience combined with her Danish nationality establishes her as familiar within Northern European football culture, suggesting seamless reintegration potential.

🇩🇰 Sofie Lundgaard joins Eintracht Frankfurt!

The 24-year-old Danish midfielder arrives from Liverpool and has signed a contract with the Bundesliga side until 2029.✍️ pic.twitter.com/sQ7L21CHht — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) August 14, 2026

Injury Interruption Necessitates Fresh Competitive Opportunity

Lundgaard’s accumulated injury challenges throughout her Liverpool tenure fundamentally limited her competitive contribution, with her 42 appearances across three-and-a-half years reflecting genuine impact of her injury struggles rather than performance deficiency. Her Frankfurt departure represents logical decision enabling her pursuit of sustained competitive football unavailable within Liverpool’s established midfield hierarchy.

Sofie Lundgaard has left Liverpool and signed for Eintracht Frankfurt!



The midfielder has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a contract until 2029 ✍️#DieLiga pic.twitter.com/PbXogfnLQT — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) August 14, 2026

The midfielder’s willingness to relocate to German football suggests genuine belief in Frankfurt’s project rather than viewing the move as career wind-down arrangement, validating her motivation toward renewed competitive engagement.

Eintracht Frankfurt resmi mengumumkan kedatangan gelandang asal Denmark Sofie Lundgaard dari Liverpool. Gelandang berusia 24 tahun ini resmi dikontrak hingga 2029.



Babett Peter selaku direktur olahraga terus memasak.#DieLiga pic.twitter.com/zD7OCpDxrT — Women's Footie ID (@womensfootie_id) August 14, 2026

Birmingham City’s Kanteh Pursuit Reflects Transfer Market Valuation Disputes

Separately, Birmingham City’s unsuccessful bid for Gambian winger Fatou Kanteh highlights ongoing transfer market valuations between English and Spanish football structures. Their reported €100,000 offer rejected by Sevilla suggests genuine valuation disconnect regarding Kanteh’s worth, with Birmingham’s apparent decision against further bidding indicating realistic assessment of realistic negotiation parameters.

✅ Sofie Lundgaard has completed a permanent transfer from @LiverpoolFCW to Eintracht Frankfurt



The 24-year-old Danish midfielder made 31 appearances for the Reds 🇩🇰🔴



Two ACL injuries meant Lundgaard only managed 11 outings in the last two seasons before leaving for an… pic.twitter.com/2MnPNezpap — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 14, 2026

Kanteh’s Liga F career spanning entirely within Spanish football combined with her established Sevilla performance record suggests she maintains valuable competitive status within Spanish structures despite Birmingham’s recruitment interest.

Also read: Sara Agrez Joins Liverpool Women From Cologne as Slovenian Defender Seeks WSL Challenge After Seven Years in Germany