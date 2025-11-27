Bayer Leverkusen
Son Heung-min – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Son Heung-min is a former Tottenham Hotspur star and one of the most lethal foreign strikers in the Premier League. Read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Son Heung-min has become one of the key players of Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons. Following the departure of the former keeper Hugo Lloris, Son was appointed as the new captain of the Spurs. His family, especially his father, has acted as a guide for the striker. His life and career are very interesting. Today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about Son. Without further ado, let’s begin!
Son Heung-min’s net worth and salary
Son Heung-min has a total net worth of $57 million, mainly representing his earnings from football contracts and sponsorship deals. Heung-Min Son signed a lucrative four-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. that was worth an astounding £39,936,000. With a salary of £9,984,000 on average each year thanks to this hefty contract, Son is a highly rewarded asset for the team. Son will receive a sizable base salary of £9,984,00. He has now moved to Los Angeles FC and will earn £7,696,000 every season.
Son Heung-min Club Career
Son started his football journey at a young age with FC Seoul. His father made great efforts to train him and made him ambitious and hungry. After making a breakthrough with the South Korean team, he joined the youth setup of Hamburger SV in 2008. He was loaned to FC Seoul in the next season. However, he took it as a learning opportunity rather than a defeat. He showed excellence and was called back by Hamburger SV. He made his senior debut in 2010 and went on to play 78 games for the German club.
His incredible rise in Germany was tracked down by Bayer Leverkusen, who signed him in 2013. He earned a starting position in the squad in just one season at the German club. In two years at the club, he scored 29 goals and gave 11 assists in 87 appearances. He got serious interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur during his 2nd season with the German club.
The Spurs signed him in 2015. Since then, he has been a stand-out performer in the English team. In his first season, he scored four goals and provided just 1 assist. However, as soon as he settled into the team, he started breathing fire from his boot. In 2021, Son extended his contract with Tottenham until 2025. He achieved milestones, including becoming the Premier League’s first Asian Golden Boot winner and scoring his 100th Premier League goal in 2023 as Tottenham’s new captain.
Son Heung-min International career
Son has been involved with the national setup from the U-17 level. He played in the U-17 World Cup in 2009 as a member of the South Korean U-17 men’s football team. His incredible qualities assisted him in getting his senior debut after just one year. He participated in a friendly game against Syria with the senior team in 2010.
Son has become a crucial player for his national team in recent seasons. He played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups with South Korea. However, his big break came in the Asian Games. He helped his team secure the 2018 Asian Cup and eventually exempted the whole squad from compulsory military service. He moved to the Los Angeles FC for the 2025 season. Son has started on a great note scoring 9 goals from just 10 games.
Son Heung-min Family
Son Heung-min was born on 8th July 1992. His father, Son Woong-Jung has played with the national side in his youth. His father managed his training sessions from childhood. Still, whenever he goes to his home country, his father helps him train and retain fitness. His mother, Eun Ja Kil, is a housewife. He also has an elder brother named Heung-Yun Son.
Son Heung-min’s Girlfriend and child
Son Heung-min is single currently. However, he has dated K-pop stars such as Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young. He has a stringent stance when it comes to marriage. Son has claimed that he will not marry and have children before the end of his professional career. Well, that’s a pretty strong claim.
Son Heung-min Sponsorship
Son has been in a partnership with Adidas since his Hamburger SV days. He also appears in the advertisements of Gillette and an Ice Cream company from South Korea named Bing Ice Cream. He has many brand deals apart from these.
Son Heung-min Car and Tattoo
Son doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. Due to the lack of information, we are currently not sure what type of car he rides.
Son Heung-min Social Media
Son Heung-min is active on the two major social media platforms.
Aston Villa
Leon Bailey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Leon Bailey is a Jamaican professional football player who plays as a right winger for Serie A club Roma, on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa, and for the Jamaican national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Leon Patrick Bailey famously called Leon Bailey joined Aston Villa from the German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He is one of the top talents in Jamaica and has been playing at a top level in recent times. He works hard on the pitch and has high dreams of achieving a lot in the footballing world.
He has won the Belgian Young Footballer of the year in 2015 back in his times at Genk and later he moved to Leverkusen. He represents the Jamaican national football team since 2019 and has been playing regularly for the team. Let us get to know more about the winger’s profile in this article.
Leon Bailey’s Net Worth and Salary
Leon Bailey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €35.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a whopping salary of 6 Million Euros per year playing for the club Roma. His salary at Serie A is higher than what he was earning for Aston Villa.
Leon Bailey Club Career
Leon began his youth career with Phoenix All-Stars. In 2015, Bailey joined the Belgian club Genk and quickly established himself as one of the top young talents in the league. He helped Genk win the Belgian Cup in 2016 and was named the league’s best young player in the same year.
Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017, Bailey has continued to impress with his performances on the field. In his first full season with the club, he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions. He also helped Leverkusen reach the final of the DFB-Pokal.
In the 2018-2019 season, Bailey was the club’s top scorer with 12 goals and 8 assists. He was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. He continued his impressive form in the 2019-2020 season with 8 goals and 8 assists.
Bailey signed for Premier League club Aston Villa. He made his debut as a substitute on 14 August 2021 and scored his first goal for Villa on 18 September 2021 in a 3–0 home victory over Everton. His first season with Aston Villa was marked by several injuries which limited him to only 7 starts.
Leon Bailey International Career
Bailey made his debut for the Jamaica national team in 2016 and has since represented his country at several tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Caribbean Cup. In May 2019, Bailey was named to the Jamaican provisional squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and officially announced that he would represent the Reggae Boyz.
He earned his first cap in June 2019 and scored his first goal for Jamaica in September 2019 in a CONCACAF Nations League match. It’s also noted that Bailey was eligible to represent England but he has no grandparents born in England. He moved to the Aston Villa club in 2021 and was a top performer for the club. Leon Bailey moved to the Serie A club Roma in 2025 on loan. Reports indicate he will join Roma permanently after the season.
Leon Bailey Family
Leon Bailey was born on 9 August 1997 in Kingston, Jamaica. His father’s name is Craig Butler, and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Leon Bailey’s Girlfriend
The Winger has been enjoying his relationship with Stephanie Hope. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Leon Bailey Sponsors and Endorsements
Leon Bailey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Leon Bailey Cars and Tattoos
Leon Bailey has been spotted driving a Brabus Mercedes Benz in the streets of Kingston in Jamaica. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Leon Bailey has inked his skin on both the left and right shoulders, hands, and on his chest.
Arsenal
Sophie Christin – Bernd Leno Wife, her Family and more
Sophie Christin is famous for being the wife of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite many barriers in her life, Sophie has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances and enjoys attention and stardom.
Bernd Leno joined Arsenal in 2018. Even though the goalkeeper experienced some terrific spells in the first few seasons, he failed to cement his position and has fallen down the pickling order. He has crossed the 30-year-mark which might be a huge barrier in his career. It remains to be seen whether he is able to give his best to the Gunners.
Sophie Christin Childhood and Family
Sophie was born on February 17, 1997, in Dusseldorf, Germany. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. The family members are very close and often go to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning wife of Bernd Leno.
Sophie Christin Education
Sophie went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful German lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.
Sophie Christin career
Sophie was passionate about working even though she had access to abundant money. She decided to build something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when he moved with Leno. The German beauty is currently a professional translator as she knows several languages including German and Czech.
Sophie Christin Net Worth
Sophie has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from her profession. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Arsenal. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.
Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno relationship
Bernd Leno met his wife when he was playing for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years.
Sophie followed her man to England. The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. Leno decided to tackle the relationship forward and proposed to his wife on June 19, 2019. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on August 11, 2020.
Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They might not be ready for taking such a responsibility when they both remain extremely busy in their respective professional fields. However, considering they have recently tied the knot, they might think to settle down and have children down the line. The couple may not have kids, but they are always extending their hands to the needy. They do a lot of charity work.
Sophie Christin Social media
Sophie is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children. Sophie also posts modelling pictures and shares stories frequently .
Bayer Leverkusen
Demarai Gray – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Demarai Gray is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for the club Birmingham City and in this blog, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Demarai Remelle Gray popularly called Demarai Gray joined Al-Ettifaq in 2023 and was a regular starter for the English coach Frank Lampard. He has been impressive throughout the season and hopes to continue the form to reach heights. He is now a part of the Birmingham City club and plays in the EFL Championship.
Demarai is yet to make his senior national debut for England but has represented the youth national team from U18 to U21 and presently for Jamaica. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Demarai Gray’s Net Worth and Salary
Demarai has been a professional footballer for almost 12 years now, and he earned most of his money through his footballing career. The net worth of the player is estimated at £20 million pounds as of 2026. The market value of Demarai is valued at 30 million euros by Transfermarkt.
The club pays him a salary of around 4 Million Pounds per year and that is a pretty good salary for a mid-Premier League team.
Demarai Gray Club Career
Demarai played for Cadbury Athletic’s junior teams when he was younger. He joined Birmingham City’s youth academy when he was just 10 years old after leaving Athletic Junior. He played with the youths there for almost 7 years before breaking into the first team.
He signed his first professional contract with Birmingham City in 2013. He made his senior debut for the club coming in as a 91st-minute substitute for Jesse Lingard in a 4–0 win against Millwall. He was seen with more maturity in the 2014 preseason and started the first two matches for the club in the 2014/15 season. He was used more as a substitute than as a starter in the later matches of the season.
With 43 appearances for the club in the Championship, he won the club’s Young Player of the Season award when he was just 18. Gray signed a three-year contract extension with the club in July 2015. As he was not prioritized in the wing position, he wanted to leave the club in the next window.
It is said that the Premier League club Leicester City activated the release clause of £3.7 million for the player and signed him for a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2016. He made his senior debut for the club in the third round of the FA Cup against Tottenham in January and managed to assist a goal in the 2-2 draw match.
He made 133 appearances for the club in 5 years time and was sent to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for an 18-month deal in January 2021. In just six months’ time, he was sold to Premier League club Everton in July 2021 for a disclosed fee of £1.7 million. He signed a three-year contract with an option to extend it till four and currently is signed with Al-Ettifaq which ends in June 30, 2024. He moved to the Birmingham City club for the 2025 season.
Demarai Gray International Career
Demarai made his debut with the U18 England national team on 18 February 2014 against Belgian counterparts in a friendly match. He made his national debut for the under-19s in a friendly match against Germany in September 2014. He has represented the U21 side in 26 matches scoring 8 goals. He has still not received his senior call-up for the national team.
Demarai Gray Family and Wife
Demarai was born in Birmingham on 3 January 1996. He attended Frankley High School in Birmingham. The parental details of the player are not available as of now and hope he leads a happy life with the family.
He has been married to Emma Hickman after dating for a long time. The couple is said to have been blessed with a baby boy who is currently three years old.
Demarai Gray Sponsorship and Endorsements
Demarai has an endorsement deal with Adidas and has been seen endorsing the product on his social media. As a part of the deal, he wears the outfit sponsored by the company and also the boots of the company.
Demarai Gray Cars and Tattoos
Demarai like many footballers has inked his skin. He has a long tattoo that runs from the left shoulder to the wrist. It has an image of an eye and has dedicated the tattoo to his family. It is certain that he has many cars in his garage, one of which includes a fancy black BMW spotted on the streets of the City.
