Son Heung-min – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Son Heung-min is a former Tottenham Hotspur star and one of the most lethal foreign strikers in the Premier League. Read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Son Heung-min has become one of the key players of Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons. Following the departure of the former keeper Hugo Lloris, Son was appointed as the new captain of the Spurs. His family, especially his father, has acted as a guide for the striker. His life and career are very interesting. Today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about Son. Without further ado, let’s begin!

Son Heung-min’s net worth and salary

Son Heung-min has a total net worth of $57 million, mainly representing his earnings from football contracts and sponsorship deals. Heung-Min Son signed a lucrative four-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. that was worth an astounding £39,936,000. With a salary of £9,984,000 on average each year thanks to this hefty contract, Son is a highly rewarded asset for the team. Son will receive a sizable base salary of £9,984,00. He has now moved to Los Angeles FC and will earn £7,696,000 every season.

Son Heung-Min has a net worth of $55 million. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Son Heung-min Club Career

Son started his football journey at a young age with FC Seoul. His father made great efforts to train him and made him ambitious and hungry. After making a breakthrough with the South Korean team, he joined the youth setup of Hamburger SV in 2008. He was loaned to FC Seoul in the next season. However, he took it as a learning opportunity rather than a defeat. He showed excellence and was called back by Hamburger SV. He made his senior debut in 2010 and went on to play 78 games for the German club.

His incredible rise in Germany was tracked down by Bayer Leverkusen, who signed him in 2013. He earned a starting position in the squad in just one season at the German club. In two years at the club, he scored 29 goals and gave 11 assists in 87 appearances. He got serious interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur during his 2nd season with the German club.

The Spurs signed him in 2015. Since then, he has been a stand-out performer in the English team. In his first season, he scored four goals and provided just 1 assist. However, as soon as he settled into the team, he started breathing fire from his boot. In 2021, Son extended his contract with Tottenham until 2025. He achieved milestones, including becoming the Premier League’s first Asian Golden Boot winner and scoring his 100th Premier League goal in 2023 as Tottenham’s new captain.

Son Heung-min International career

Son has been involved with the national setup from the U-17 level. He played in the U-17 World Cup in 2009 as a member of the South Korean U-17 men’s football team. His incredible qualities assisted him in getting his senior debut after just one year. He participated in a friendly game against Syria with the senior team in 2010.

Son has become a crucial player for his national team in recent seasons. He played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups with South Korea. However, his big break came in the Asian Games. He helped his team secure the 2018 Asian Cup and eventually exempted the whole squad from compulsory military service. He moved to the Los Angeles FC for the 2025 season. Son has started on a great note scoring 9 goals from just 10 games.

Son Heung-min Family

Son Heung-min was born on 8th July 1992. His father, Son Woong-Jung has played with the national side in his youth. His father managed his training sessions from childhood. Still, whenever he goes to his home country, his father helps him train and retain fitness. His mother, Eun Ja Kil, is a housewife. He also has an elder brother named Heung-Yun Son.

Son Heung-min’s Girlfriend and child

Son Heung-min is single currently. However, he has dated K-pop stars such as Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young. He has a stringent stance when it comes to marriage. Son has claimed that he will not marry and have children before the end of his professional career. Well, that’s a pretty strong claim.

Son Heung-Min is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @Instagram)

Son has been in a partnership with Adidas since his Hamburger SV days. He also appears in the advertisements of Gillette and an Ice Cream company from South Korea named Bing Ice Cream. He has many brand deals apart from these.

Son Heung-min Car and Tattoo

Son doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. Due to the lack of information, we are currently not sure what type of car he rides.

Son Heung-min Social Media

Son Heung-min is active on the two major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Facebook 5.1M followers Here Instagram 5.7m followers Here

Read More: