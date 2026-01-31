Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Sonia Bompastor has insisted Chelsea will “fight until the end” to defend their Women’s Super League title despite sitting nine points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games remaining.
The Blues face a must win trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday following Saturday’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to third placed Arsenal.
Chelsea have been crowned WSL champions in each of the past six seasons but their grip on the trophy is slipping rapidly. Bompastor initially conceded the title race was “probably” over after the Arsenal loss but has now backtracked on those comments ahead of the crucial Manchester City clash.
Sonia Bompastor: Blues No Longer in Control
“Our mentality is to fight until the end, no matter what happens,” Bompastor explained. “The only thing is right now we are not in control, and the most important thing is we need to focus on what we can control. Man City are top of the table and in control.”
This is frankly damage limitation from Bompastor after her defeatist comments on Saturday. Nine points is a massive gap with only nine matches left, and Chelsea desperately need a result at the Etihad to keep any realistic hopes alive.
City Boast Incredible Form
Manchester City have been phenomenal this season, losing just one league game from 13 fixtures. That sole defeat came against Chelsea on the opening day, while the Blues also edged a tight 1-0 League Cup semi final victory earlier this month thanks to Wieke Kaptein’s goal.
City boss Andree Jeglertz confirmed that Aoba Fujino should be available after training fully, adding crucial squad depth for the title run in. Sunday’s match could effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge if they suffer defeat.
Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester City Women host reigning champions Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be the decisive match in this season’s WSL title race.
The Citizens currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table after 13 matches, with the Blues desperately needing a result to keep their fading hopes alive.
City left it late in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses as Khadija Shaw struck an 86th minute winner to maintain their remarkable form. Andree Jeglertz’s side have won 12 of their 13 league matches this season and boast a perfect home record with seven wins from seven at the Etihad.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
City Closing In on First Title Since 2016
This match represents a huge opportunity for Manchester City to effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge before February even finishes. The Citizens are the WSL’s highest scorers with 36 goals from 13 matches, including an incredible 21 goals across their seven home encounters.
Jeglertz remains without defender Naomi Layzell and attacker Mary Fowler due to hip and knee injuries respectively. Aoba Fujino could return to the matchday squad after missing the last five matches, while USA international Sam Coffey is likely to get more minutes off the bench.
Blues Facing Uphill Battle
Chelsea’s hopes of claiming a seventh consecutive WSL title are quickly fading after dropping points in five of their 13 league matches. Sonia Bompastor’s side suffered a damaging 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend, leaving them nervously looking over their shoulder at Manchester United just two points behind in fourth.
The Blues remain without Kadiesha Buchanan, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez. Keira Walsh is in contention for a starting spot after returning from injury as a substitute against Arsenal.
Predicted Lineups:
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood; Blindkilde, Hasegawa; Kerolin, Miedema, Hemp; Shaw
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright; Carpenter, Walsh, Cuthbert, Baltimore; James; Kerr, Thompson
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Chelsea as Beth Mead Masterclass Hands Manchester City Massive WSL Title Advantage
Arsenal produced a stunning performance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as second half goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey secured a brilliant 2-0 victory over Chelsea. The win moved Renee Slegers’ side to within one point of their capital rivals and could prove absolutely pivotal in the WSL title race.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Anneke Borbe (7/10): Commanded her area well and dealt comfortably with Chelsea’s long range efforts. Solid when called upon and claimed crosses confidently.
Emily Fox (7/10): Provided excellent width down the right and forced Hampton into a save late on. Threatening going forward throughout.
Lotte Wubben Moy (6/10): Beaten too easily by Baltimore on one occasion. Needs to be stronger in those situations.
Steph Catley (6/10): Made crucial blocks when required. Unspectacular but did her job efficiently without fuss.
Katie McCabe (7/10): Tested Hampton early and pushed forward with typical energy. Another committed display from the Irish international.
Midfield & Attack
Kim Little (7/10): Commanded the midfield with class. The captain continues to deliver when it matters most.
Mariona Caldentey (8/10): Took her goal brilliantly with composure that killed the contest. Absolutely crucial finish on the hour mark.
Beth Mead (9/10): Outstanding performance. Broke the deadlock with clinical finishing before turning provider for Caldentey. This was vintage Mead at her absolute best.
Alessia Russo (7/10): Provided the perfect assist for Mead’s opener. Excellent link up play throughout the ninety minutes.
Caitlin Foord (5/10): Anonymous display. Failed to track runners and offered little threat going forward. Disappointing afternoon.
Stina Blackstenius (7/10): Missed a golden chance before halftime but worked tirelessly. Should have scored when well positioned.
Subs & Manager
Victoria Pelova (6/10): Helped see out the win after replacing Mead.
Renee Slegers (8/10): Got her tactics spot on. Excellent management to secure this massive victory.
Chelsea Women vs. Arsenal Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women host Arsenal on Sunday in a crucial WSL clash that could define both teams’ title ambitions. The Gunners sit third on 25 points, eight behind leaders Manchester City and six behind second-placed Chelsea.
Defeat would seriously damage Arsenal’s already slim title hopes while victory keeps them in touching distance.
Arsenal come into this match off the back of a disappointing 1-0 League Cup semi final defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday. Renee Slegers’ side dominated possession but failed to create clear cut chances, a worrying trend that has plagued them against top opposition this season.
Kick-off: 12:30 GMT, Sunday, January 26, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Arsenal’s Title Hopes Hanging by Thread
This is frankly a must win game for Arsenal if they harbour any realistic title ambitions. Eight points behind City with a game in hand is already a massive gap, and falling 14 points behind would effectively end their challenge before February even begins.
Emily Fox likely remains unavailable after suffering a head injury against Aston Villa, while Leah Williamson continues recovering from a calf problem. Daphne van Domselaar should be available after returning to the matchday squad against United.
Predicted Lineups:
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Bjorn, Lawrence; Coombs, Ingle; Beever Jones, James, Reiten; Kerr
Arsenal (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; McCabe, Williamson, Catley, Wubben Moy; Little, Mariona, Maanum; Mead, Russo, Foord
