Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat

Sonia Bompastor has insisted Chelsea will “fight until the end” to defend their Women’s Super League title despite sitting nine points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games remaining.

The Blues face a must win trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday following Saturday’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to third placed Arsenal.

Chelsea have been crowned WSL champions in each of the past six seasons but their grip on the trophy is slipping rapidly. Bompastor initially conceded the title race was “probably” over after the Arsenal loss but has now backtracked on those comments ahead of the crucial Manchester City clash.

Sonia Bompastor: Blues No Longer in Control

“Our mentality is to fight until the end, no matter what happens,” Bompastor explained. “The only thing is right now we are not in control, and the most important thing is we need to focus on what we can control. Man City are top of the table and in control.”

This is frankly damage limitation from Bompastor after her defeatist comments on Saturday. Nine points is a massive gap with only nine matches left, and Chelsea desperately need a result at the Etihad to keep any realistic hopes alive.

City Boast Incredible Form

Manchester City have been phenomenal this season, losing just one league game from 13 fixtures. That sole defeat came against Chelsea on the opening day, while the Blues also edged a tight 1-0 League Cup semi final victory earlier this month thanks to Wieke Kaptein’s goal.

City boss Andree Jeglertz confirmed that Aoba Fujino should be available after training fully, adding crucial squad depth for the title run in. Sunday’s match could effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge if they suffer defeat.

