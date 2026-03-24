Sonia Bompastor Refuses to Address Sam Kerr Exit Speculation Amid Chelsea Striker’s Uncertain Future

Sonia Bompastor has declined to discuss Sam Kerr’s future at Chelsea amid mounting speculation the Australian superstar will walk away from Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer. The prolific striker’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, with numerous reports claiming she has already decided to leave after seven years in English football.

According to @TheAthleticFC , Sam Kerr and Millie Bright will leave Chelsea in the summer. Kerr is said to have interest from clubs within the NWSL, while Bright has reportedly been offered a new contract, which she declined.



Hannah Hampton is said to sign a new contract. pic.twitter.com/tahP0jYNSz — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) March 21, 2026

Bompastor shut down questions about Kerr’s situation during her pre match press conference, stating that both the forward and captain Millie Bright, remain under contract for now. The Chelsea boss made clear she will not be drawn into speculation about player futures while matches remain to be played this season.

Sam Kerr Departure Would End Glorious Era

The potential exit of Kerr alongside long time captain Bright would signal the end of Chelsea’s most successful period in their history. The club has already lost Guro Reiten permanently, while Catarina Macario is heading to America on what reports claim will be a record shattering NWSL contract worth millions.

Bright offered new Chelsea deal but wants to leave in summer. Green exit a factor.



Kerr expected to leave in summer w/ strong NWSL interest.



Hampton set to sign new deal. @reallycerys @charlotteharpur @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/VBscIxYuWG — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) March 21, 2026

Chelsea appears committed to rebuilding around younger talent rather than extending deals for established stars entering the latter stages of their careers. This strategic shift could see several high profile names depart simultaneously this summer.

American Clubs Preparing Lucrative Offers for Sam Kerr

Multiple NWSL franchises are circling for Kerr’s signature, hoping to lure the Australian back to the United States, where she previously starred before joining Chelsea. The American league has dramatically increased investment in recent years, offering salaries that can now compete with European clubs.

Sonia Bompastor on when she is expecting Sam Kerr to be back at Chelsear 🗣️ :

" on Wednesday morning so after the Game tomorrow."https://t.co/k58Nv3RCBc pic.twitter.com/94Q2qcvspQ — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 23, 2026

Ian Wright publicly criticized any decision to offer Kerr merely a short extension rather than a substantial long term deal, arguing her legendary status deserves better recognition. However, Chelsea’s transfer strategy appears already set, with youth recruitment taking priority over sentiment towards club icons nearing the end of their peak years.

Also read: 26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days



