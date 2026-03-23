Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium

Sonia Bompastor oversaw a training session at Cobham on Monday with a significantly reduced squad. Just eight senior outfield players were visible during the media access period ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Only EIGHT outfield players involved in Chelsea training before Arsenal clash 👀👇 https://t.co/P3RH3Z5Hgj — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 23, 2026

The absence of key stars, including Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert, and Millie Bright, has sparked questions about Chelsea‘s fitness heading into the crucial European tie. However, the reduced numbers likely reflect careful player management rather than a genuine injury crisis.

Bespoke Recovery Programmes for Missing Stars

Chelsea have endured a relentless schedule in recent weeks, with League Cup final success and their WSL title push taking its toll. Sources suggest many absent players were undertaking individual recovery work indoors rather than suffering from injuries.

"Everything is under control" 💪



Sonia Bompastor reflects on Chelsea's injury concerns after they were pictured training with just eight out-field players ahead of their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal 🔵 pic.twitter.com/9eX20yHP4t — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 23, 2026

This approach allows Bompastor to tailor preparation for different players based on their workload. The French coach prioritizes having her strongest XI available for matchday over impressive training ground numbers, which makes complete sense given the fixture congestion.

Hampton Musovic and Cox All Present

The goalkeeping department showed no such issues, with Hannah Hampton, Zecira Musovic and Katie Cox all participating fully. This provides reassurance that Chelsea’s last line of defence remains robust heading into the Arsenal clash.

"Are we playing the World 7's tomorrow evening? That's why I thought we only needed eight players." 🤣



Sonia Bompastor's funny response to why only eight outfielders trained for Chelsea this morning 😅 pic.twitter.com/2mL4c28WND — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 23, 2026

Arsenal, meanwhile, have confirmed Leah Williamson will definitely miss the tie with a hamstring problem. Their Australian contingent, including Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, face fitness assessments following Sunday’s Asian Cup final, which gives Chelsea a potential advantage.

Smart Tactical Move From Bompastor

By limiting media access to her full squad, Bompastor keeps Renee Slegers guessing about team selection. The Arsenal boss won’t know Chelsea’s starting XI until Tuesday evening, which is frankly brilliant gamesmanship from the experienced French coach.

Only eight outfield players are training for Chelsea the day before their #UWCL WF v Arsenal.



No Bronze, Nusken, Beever-Jones, Kaptein or Rytting Kaneryd.



We’ll hear more from Sonia Bompastor at 3ish. pic.twitter.com/7x3JiMKEme — Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) March 23, 2026

Chelsea arrive at Emirates Stadium as slight favourites despite their recent draw with London City Lionesses. The Blues’ squad depth remains their greatest weapon, with Bompastor able to rotate extensively. Whether the missing players were resting or nursing minor knocks, Chelsea have the quality to compete on multiple fronts, which Arsenal simply cannot match right now.

Also read: Alessia Russo Dedicates Goal to Young Gunner Cara Jo as Arsenal Striker Forms C With Hands During Celebration in 5-0 West Ham Thrashing



