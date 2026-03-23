Arsenal Dragon
Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium
Sonia Bompastor oversaw a training session at Cobham on Monday with a significantly reduced squad. Just eight senior outfield players were visible during the media access period ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.
The absence of key stars, including Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert, and Millie Bright, has sparked questions about Chelsea‘s fitness heading into the crucial European tie. However, the reduced numbers likely reflect careful player management rather than a genuine injury crisis.
Bespoke Recovery Programmes for Missing Stars
Chelsea have endured a relentless schedule in recent weeks, with League Cup final success and their WSL title push taking its toll. Sources suggest many absent players were undertaking individual recovery work indoors rather than suffering from injuries.
This approach allows Bompastor to tailor preparation for different players based on their workload. The French coach prioritizes having her strongest XI available for matchday over impressive training ground numbers, which makes complete sense given the fixture congestion.
Hampton Musovic and Cox All Present
The goalkeeping department showed no such issues, with Hannah Hampton, Zecira Musovic and Katie Cox all participating fully. This provides reassurance that Chelsea’s last line of defence remains robust heading into the Arsenal clash.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have confirmed Leah Williamson will definitely miss the tie with a hamstring problem. Their Australian contingent, including Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, face fitness assessments following Sunday’s Asian Cup final, which gives Chelsea a potential advantage.
Smart Tactical Move From Bompastor
By limiting media access to her full squad, Bompastor keeps Renee Slegers guessing about team selection. The Arsenal boss won’t know Chelsea’s starting XI until Tuesday evening, which is frankly brilliant gamesmanship from the experienced French coach.
Chelsea arrive at Emirates Stadium as slight favourites despite their recent draw with London City Lionesses. The Blues’ squad depth remains their greatest weapon, with Bompastor able to rotate extensively. Whether the missing players were resting or nursing minor knocks, Chelsea have the quality to compete on multiple fronts, which Arsenal simply cannot match right now.
Also read: Alessia Russo Dedicates Goal to Young Gunner Cara Jo as Arsenal Striker Forms C With Hands During Celebration in 5-0 West Ham Thrashing
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
Arsenal will be without Leah Williamson for Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium. The England captain has failed to recover from a hamstring problem in time for the crucial European tie, which is a major setback for Renee Slegers.
Williamson missed Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United and was absent from Monday’s training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre. The 28 year old central defender has been managing the issue for over a week, but the quick turnaround has prevented her involvement.
Not Big Issue Says Slegers
Slegers addressed the media on Monday, confirming Williamson’s absence. “Leah Williamson is not going to make it. She’s progressing well, but it’s too early for this one,” the Dutch coach explained at her pre match press conference.
Arsenal will likely deploy Laia Codina alongside Lotte Wubben Moy in central defence. The pair have developed a solid understanding in recent matches, but will face their toughest test against Chelsea’s attacking threats, led by Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez.
Target Return for North London Derby
The positive news is that Williamson’s hamstring issue does not appear serious. Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the second leg next week.
Slegers expressed optimism about having her captain available soon. “I hope so. That’s the plan. It’s not a big issue. We just have to be smart,” she said, which suggests Arsenal are taking a cautious approach rather than risking further damage.
Matildas Contingent Land Monday Morning
Arsenal face additional selection dilemmas beyond Williamson’s absence. Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney Cross only arrived back in London on Monday following Australia’s Asian Cup final defeat to Japan, which means they face late fitness tests for Tuesday.
The trio travelled halfway around the world after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss in Sydney. Slegers must assess whether they have recovered sufficiently from both the physical exertion and jet lag. Catley, in particular, has been crucial at left centre back this season, making her potential unavailability another significant concern for the Gunners, who already face an uphill battle without their captain.
The trio endured a grueling tournament culminating in Sunday’s final in Sydney. Slegers must decide whether to risk players who have limited preparation time or stick with fresher options. Frida Maanum could return after missing the West Ham match through illness, which would provide a boost to the midfield options. Chelsea arrive with a League Cup trophy already secured and momentum on their side, which makes this an even tougher challenge for Arsenal.
Also read: Renee Slegers Praises ‘This’ 21-Year-Old for Taking Arsenal to Next Level as Boss Hails Canadian’s Brilliant Impact Since £1 Million Summer Move From Liverpool
Arsenal Dragon
Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch
Lia Walti could be set for a return to the Women’s Super League less than a year after leaving Arsenal for Juventus. The Switzerland international departed the Gunners on September 4, 2025, in a move that supporters had long expected, though it did little to soften the emotional impact.
She signed a deal with Juventus running until 2027, beginning a new chapter in Italy. However, according to Soccerdonna, Walti has now been linked with a potential return to England’s top flight, which is absolutely surprising given how recently she departed.
Made 12 Appearances for Juventus
Since joining Juventus, Walti has made 12 appearances in all competitions with nine starts. She has accumulated 717 minutes, contributed two assists, and earned Team of the Week recognition on two occasions, which demonstrates she remains an influential midfielder.
While her performances in Italy have been solid, speculation around her future suggests a possible early return to familiar surroundings. The 32 year old won the WSL title, lifted the Continental Cup twice, and played a crucial role in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph in her final season.
London City Could Emerge as Destination
A player of Walti’s quality and experience would be an asset to any Women’s Super League side. London City Lionesses have built a reputation for recruiting experienced internationals and could emerge as a potential destination, which would be a smart move from Michele Kang.
However, given Walti’s pedigree, she would strengthen virtually any midfield in the league. The Swiss captain has earned over 130 international caps and led her country at three major tournaments, including Euro 2025 on home soil.
A return to the WSL would bring experience and leadership back to one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, which is frankly what the division thrives on.
Also read: Why the League Cup Win Is A Big Boost for Chelsea Going Into Next Block According to Sonia Bompastor
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Dedicates Goal to Young Gunner Cara Jo as Arsenal Striker Forms C With Hands During Celebration in 5-0 West Ham Thrashing
Alessia Russo dedicated her goal to a young Arsenal supporter who sadly passed away on Thursday. The England striker scored Arsenal’s second in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Emirates Stadium, forming a C with her hands during the celebration.
Russo explained the deeper meaning behind the hand gesture after the match. The forward had visited the young fan a couple of weeks ago before her passing, which demonstrates the close bond between players and supporters at the club.
Was for Cara Jo and Her Family
Russo spoke about the dedication in her post match interview. “It was nice to get on the scoresheet. The C was for a young girl called Cara Jo. She sadly passed away on Thursday, but I went to see her a couple of weeks ago,” the striker said.
She continued, “She unfortunately had cancer, but she was a proper fighter and a proper gooner. So yes, that was for her and her family,” which is absolutely heartbreaking but shows the incredible spirit of young supporters battling illness.
Really Professional Performance
Russo was pleased with Arsenal’s composed display against the Hammers. “Really professional. Scoring early as well was great. And then we were very clinical in and around the box. Probably could have been a little bit more ruthless as well if we’d been tough on ourselves,” she explained.
The 27 year old is looking forward to playing at Emirates Stadium again this week. “We’re really excited today to be back at the Emirates and then knowing that we’re here Tuesday and then Saturday as well. This is our home. We love playing here,” Russo said.
Arsenal hosts Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final first leg on Tuesday before welcoming Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday, which promises to be a massive week.
Also read: Khiara Keating Might Have to Make Most of Rare Man City Opportunity to Prove Her England Lionesses Credentials Due To ‘This’
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