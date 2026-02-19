Sonia Bompastor Wants Change in ‘This’ Rule as Chelsea Boss Says Players Receiving Tactical Instructions During Treatment Should Get Yellow Card

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor believes a new rule should be implemented regarding tactical tweaks made when goalkeepers receive treatment during matches. The French boss has called for players who receive instructions in these moments to be booked, arguing the practice damages the entertainment value of the Women’s Super League.

The issue was first highlighted in January by Arsenal counterpart Renee Slegers, who said time wasting in such instances harmed the attractiveness of the game. Bompastor has gone further ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester United, calling for stricter punishment.

It Could Be an Easy Fix

“It could be an easy fix. Most of the time when a team does this, it’s because they want to make tactical changes. I don’t think that is the rules, they shouldn’t be allowed to do that,” Bompastor explained. “If a goalkeeper goes to ground, you have to tell every player to stay on the pitch and not allow them to talk to the coach. It should be simple.”

This is absolutely spot on from Bompastor. The practice has become increasingly common in the WSL, with teams cynically using goalkeeper injuries as an opportunity to regroup and receive fresh instructions. Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce went down with nobody around her against London City Lionesses on Sunday, with players rushing to the touchline for drinks and tactical advice while she received two minutes of treatment.

Fans Want to See Rhythm and Entertainment

Bompastor agreed with Slegers that such incidences harm the appeal of the competition. “We need to understand that fans are coming to watch us on the pitch. They want to see a lot of rhythm, a lot of playing time, as that is part of the entertainment as well.”

The International Football Association Board has recognized the practice as a problem but has yet to agree on a solution. IFAB will meet on February 28 to discuss potential law changes, but the goalkeeper tactical timeout is likely to be kicked down the road yet again.

