Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Wants Change in ‘This’ Rule as Chelsea Boss Says Players Receiving Tactical Instructions During Treatment Should Get Yellow Card
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor believes a new rule should be implemented regarding tactical tweaks made when goalkeepers receive treatment during matches. The French boss has called for players who receive instructions in these moments to be booked, arguing the practice damages the entertainment value of the Women’s Super League.
The issue was first highlighted in January by Arsenal counterpart Renee Slegers, who said time wasting in such instances harmed the attractiveness of the game. Bompastor has gone further ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester United, calling for stricter punishment.
It Could Be an Easy Fix
“It could be an easy fix. Most of the time when a team does this, it’s because they want to make tactical changes. I don’t think that is the rules, they shouldn’t be allowed to do that,” Bompastor explained. “If a goalkeeper goes to ground, you have to tell every player to stay on the pitch and not allow them to talk to the coach. It should be simple.”
This is absolutely spot on from Bompastor. The practice has become increasingly common in the WSL, with teams cynically using goalkeeper injuries as an opportunity to regroup and receive fresh instructions. Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce went down with nobody around her against London City Lionesses on Sunday, with players rushing to the touchline for drinks and tactical advice while she received two minutes of treatment.
Fans Want to See Rhythm and Entertainment
Bompastor agreed with Slegers that such incidences harm the appeal of the competition. “We need to understand that fans are coming to watch us on the pitch. They want to see a lot of rhythm, a lot of playing time, as that is part of the entertainment as well.”
The International Football Association Board has recognized the practice as a problem but has yet to agree on a solution. IFAB will meet on February 28 to discuss potential law changes, but the goalkeeper tactical timeout is likely to be kicked down the road yet again.
Also read: Renee Slegers Responds to Arsenal Women’s Growing Fixture Backlog
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals
Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is eyeing a historic European showdown after the Gunners secured their spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals. Following a dominant aggregate victory over OH Leuven, the England star expressed her excitement for an all London affair against domestic rivals Chelsea.
Arsenal secured their progression with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the night, netting twice to book the Gunners’ place in the next round.
Two Top Teams Coming Up Against Each Other
“So exciting and a team we are so familiar with. When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final, you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter finals, will be amazing,” Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw.
The quarter final draw has produced a mouth watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high stakes London derby on the continental stage. Russo added, “Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi final. It’s unreal.”
Playing Well and Breeding Confidence
Russo reflected on Arsenal’s current form heading into the Chelsea tie. “We are playing well, we are playing good football, and that breeds confidence in everyone. We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways, and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive.”
The first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week. Arsenal face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attention to the Chelsea showdown.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Chelsea
Chelsea Women Player Ratings vs. Liverpool: 8/10 for Lauren James, 7/10 for Sjoeke Nusken
Chelsea Women secured a vital 2-0 victory over Liverpool at Kingsmeadow thanks to Lauren James’ brilliance and a clinical finish from Sjoeke Nusken. The Blues desperately needed three points following weeks of turmoil surrounding Paul Green’s shock exit and mounting pressure on Sonia Bompastor, and they delivered when it mattered most.
This was far from a vintage Chelsea performance. Liverpool started superbly and caused real problems with their pressing game, with Alice Bergstrom even putting the ball in the net after four minutes only to see it ruled out for handball. The Reds were frankly unlucky not to take the lead in the opening stages.
Chelsea lacked a clear focal point in attack without Sam Kerr starting, but James stepped up magnificently. She delivered a perfect low cross just before halftime that Nusken finished brilliantly to break the deadlock. James then produced an absolute worldie just after the hour mark, cutting in from the left and firing a wonderful strike beyond Jennifer Falk to seal all three points.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Hannah Hampton (7/10): Solid performance from the England international, who could not always rely on the defenders in front of her. Made important saves when called upon.
Ellie Carpenter (6/10): Struggled early on with defensive duties and couldn’t attack effectively as a result. Improved significantly as the match progressed.
Naomi Girma (6/10): Looked shaky in the opening period but grew into the game. More composed in the second half after Lucy Bronze’s introduction settled things down.
Veerle Buurman (7/10): Adapted brilliantly to a mid game positional switch. Got forward well and helped create space for teammates.
Sandy Baltimore (5/10): Ineffective going forward and looked uncomfortable defensively. Hooked at halftime, which tells you everything about her performance.
Midfield & Attack
Keira Walsh (6/10): Careless in possession early doors and struggled badly against Liverpool’s press. Improved after the break, but this was below her usual standards.
Erin Cuthbert (6/10): Provided some quality moments on the ball but was repeatedly beaten in physical duels. Needs to be stronger in these battles.
Sjoeke Nusken (7/10): Responded superbly to limited opportunities this season with an excellent finish. Always delivers when given the chance.
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (5/10): Worked tirelessly and got into promising positions, but her final ball was severely lacking. Frustrating afternoon.
Lauren James (8/10): Chelsea’s best player by an absolute mile. Used her freedom intelligently to find space and delivered two match winning moments of genuine quality.
Alyssa Thompson (5/10): Grafted hard without the ball but couldn’t make an impact in the final third. Disappointing display.
Subs & Manager
Lucy Bronze (7/10): Made a massive difference after coming on at halftime. Played out of position at centre back but brought much needed solidity and experience to the backline.
Sam Kerr (6/10): Gave Chelsea a proper striker presence but should have scored when presented with a golden opportunity late on.
Sonia Bompastor (7/10): Her team selection raised eyebrows, but the halftime switch of Bronze to centre back changed the game. Got the result when under serious pressure.
Also read: USWNT Star Reported to Have Offer From Barcelona as Man City and Arsenal Monitor Chelsea Forward’s Uncertain Future With Blues
Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Keeps Reason for Paul Green’s Chelsea Exit Private and Confidential as Manager Refuses to Explain Shocking Departure After 13 Years
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor wants to keep it private and confidential as to why Paul Green suddenly left the club after 13 years. Green left his role as head of women’s football on Monday evening, despite having had a significant impact on their success in the last decade.
During his time at the club, the majority spent working with former boss Emma Hayes, and Chelsea won 19 trophies, including six Women’s Super League titles in a row. There was speculation about Green’s departure in reports this week, but when asked if fans deserved more of an explanation, Bompastor said, “I think it’s probably not a question for me to answer. Maybe some other people in the club can answer that question.”
Players Were Sad About Green’s Departure
“Everyone was sad. On a human level, it’s never positive news to have someone leaving the building,” added Bompastor when asked about the reaction to the news. This is clearly a difficult situation for Bompastor, who appeared blindsided by the decision, according to BBC Sport sources.
A number of players in the squad posted about Green’s exit on social media and their subsequent disappointment, including Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright. Striker Sam Kerr said his departure was a big, big loss for the club, while ex-Chelsea boss Hayes described him as the absolute best in the business.
I Know My Players Are With Me
Following recent concerns, a report in The Athletic suggested some players had not taken to Bompastor’s training methods. But she responded, “I know there is a lot of noise going on about our team outside the environment. I know my players are with me. We are all together focusing on the next game.”
Bompastor insisted the processes are still working and running, despite noticeable disappointments in recent transfer windows. Chelsea are third in the WSL, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
Also read: Revealed: Why Paul Green Left Chelsea Women in Shock Exit as Emma Hayes Departure Exposed Perceived Lack of Leadership at WSL Powerhouse
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”