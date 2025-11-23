Star Arsenal Women’s Striker Names Her Idol and it’s Not Thierry Henry

Star Arsenal Women’s Striker Beth Mead has revealed that Arsenal legend Kelly Smith and not Thierry Henry was her childhood idol. Mead reflected on the surreal journey from fan to friend with the woman who inspired her career.

The England forward opened up about her deep connection to both Arsenal and Smith in a recent interview on the club’s official website, discussing what it meant to win the Champions League in Lisbon last May. “There’s no feeling like playing for your country and there’s no feeling like playing for your club. I love Arsenal. I’ve played here for so long. It’s home,” Mead said.

Beth Mead Names Kelly Smith as Her Idol: “Never in a Million Years Would I Have Thought I’d Call Her a Friend”

The 30-year-old joined Arsenal in 2017, a decade after Smith helped the Gunners win their first Champions League title in 2007. By then, only Alex Scott remained from that pioneering squad, but Mead still looked up to Smith and Rachel Yankey as heroes despite never playing alongside them.

“Kelly Smith was my idol and now I call her a friend. Never in a million years would I have thought that’s where we’d be. I never even thought I’d come and play for a club like Arsenal,” Mead admitted.

The 2007 Squad Were Pioneers

Smith’s reaction to Arsenal’s 2025 Champions League triumph held special significance for Mead. “To see how happy Kelly was after we won it again in Lisbon was what it’s all about. I’m so glad she got to be a part of that day.”

The contrast between the two victories illustrates how far women’s football has evolved. “That 2007 squad were the pioneers, the ones who set the tone for us as a football club,” Mead explained. “It shows how much the game has evolved: they won it at Meadow Park and we brought the trophy home to celebrate with 10,000 people in front of the Emirates.”

Mead also highlighted Kim Little’s emotional response after the semi-final victory over Lyon. “Kim was so emotional after we’d won the semi-final against Lyon, and she’s not one to show her emotions normally. But when moments like that hit you, you’ve got to let them out. As our longest-serving player in the squad, she deserved everything.”

Smith returned to Arsenal as a coach earlier in 2025, making Mead’s journey from idolizing her hero to working alongside her complete. “I had a conversation with the girls the other day about how amazing and surreal it is to have her here,” Mead said in another interview. “I was thinking, as a kid, I completely idolised her and now I’m just talking to her as if it’s normal.”

Also read: What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?