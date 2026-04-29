Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals

A Special Connection

Arsenal defender Steph Catley has officially put pen to paper on a new contract with the club. The talented Australian international expressed her delight after the official announcement on Tuesday morning. Catley joined the Gunners from Melbourne City back in the summer of 2020 and has since become a vital component of the squad. She admitted that making the decision to extend her stay was incredibly easy. “There really is nowhere else that I would rather be,” Catley told the official club media.

Arsenal announce that Steph Catley has signed a new contract with the club ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HRqZbcUM93 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) April 28, 2026

Overcoming Early Struggles

The journey in England has not always been straightforward for the experienced defender. Catley openly discussed the difficulties she faced upon initially arriving in a completely unfamiliar country. She suffered a significant injury during her very first training session and missed almost the entirety of her debut season. Being so far away from her family in Australia made that period incredibly challenging to navigate. She eventually settled into the environment and began growing significantly as both a person and a player.

A home away from home ❤️



Steph Catley has re-signed with The Arsenal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/yjsfqQD78d — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 28, 2026

Building A True Home

Finding a genuine sense of belonging is often difficult for overseas professionals in the modern game. Catley believes the friendships she has forged at the club make the current squad feel more like an actual family. She noted the massive sacrifices Australian players make when deciding to ply their trade on the other side of the world. “I do not think many footballers can say that a club really does feel like home,” the defender explained. Catley follows teammate Stina Blackstenius in committing her future to the Arsenal project this week.

💬 “There’s nowhere else I would rather be.”



Our exclusive interview with Steph Catley is here 🎥 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 28, 2026

Also read: Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer