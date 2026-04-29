Arsenal Dragon
Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals
A Special Connection
Arsenal defender Steph Catley has officially put pen to paper on a new contract with the club. The talented Australian international expressed her delight after the official announcement on Tuesday morning. Catley joined the Gunners from Melbourne City back in the summer of 2020 and has since become a vital component of the squad. She admitted that making the decision to extend her stay was incredibly easy. “There really is nowhere else that I would rather be,” Catley told the official club media.
Overcoming Early Struggles
The journey in England has not always been straightforward for the experienced defender. Catley openly discussed the difficulties she faced upon initially arriving in a completely unfamiliar country. She suffered a significant injury during her very first training session and missed almost the entirety of her debut season. Being so far away from her family in Australia made that period incredibly challenging to navigate. She eventually settled into the environment and began growing significantly as both a person and a player.
Building A True Home
Finding a genuine sense of belonging is often difficult for overseas professionals in the modern game. Catley believes the friendships she has forged at the club make the current squad feel more like an actual family. She noted the massive sacrifices Australian players make when deciding to ply their trade on the other side of the world. “I do not think many footballers can say that a club really does feel like home,” the defender explained. Catley follows teammate Stina Blackstenius in committing her future to the Arsenal project this week.
Also read: Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Arsenal Dragon
Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has declared she’s looking forward to facing Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals after the Gunners progressed past Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
The Dutch international spoke ahead of Sunday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium, revealing her excitement at getting another crack at the French champions following last season’s semi-final clash.
Van Domselaar reflected positively on her recent international break with the Netherlands, where they took four points from two matches against France to move top of their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying group. The goalkeeper was pleased with how the team performed despite being down several players through injury.
Positive Memories From Last Season’s Lyon Tie
The 24-year-old recalled fond memories from Arsenal’s semi-final victory over Lyon last season, though she watched the first leg from the stands due to injury before returning for the second leg in France. “Being able to put on such a good performance when we needed it was something I loved,” van Domselaar explained.
She added that the atmosphere in Lyon was excellent and creating positive memories during that tie gives Arsenal confidence heading into this year’s semi-final. The Gunners will be hoping to use home advantage in the first leg before travelling to France for the return fixture.
Busy End to Season Ahead
Van Domselaar acknowledged Arsenal face a hectic schedule between now and the end of May, with seven matches still to play plus a potential final if they progress past Lyon. “We’ve got important games in the league as well, and being able to play for the final in the Champions League is a big thing,” she stated.
The goalkeeper also won the Barclays WSL Save of the Month award for March.
Also read: Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal Dragon
Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
Renee Slegers was the latest guest to appear on Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail series. The Arsenal head coach walked around the Training Centre with Gunners legend Alex Scott discussing her passion for gardening, teamwork, connection and more which provides fascinating insight into her thinking and philosophy.
The video gives fans a greater understanding of Slegers’ approach to management.
The Dutch coach has enjoyed an excellent season guiding Arsenal to success both domestically and in Europe with the Gunners still competing for silverware on multiple fronts.
Walking Around Training Centre
Slegers took Scott on a tour of the facilities at the Arsenal Training Centre. The conversation covered various aspects of her life beyond football including her interests and hobbies which demonstrates there is more to successful management than just tactics and training sessions.
The gardening passion revealed during the interview showcases Slegers’ appreciation for patience and growth. These qualities have been evident in her work with Arsenal where she has carefully developed the team throughout the campaign which is absolutely brilliant to see from a coach who understands long term planning.
Discusses Teamwork and Connection
The Arsenal boss emphasized the importance of teamwork and connection within the squad. Slegers has built a strong culture at Arsenal since taking charge with players clearly buying into her methods and philosophy which has translated into results on the pitch.
Scott provided the perfect interviewer given her legendary status at Arsenal and deep understanding of the club. The episode offers supporters a rare glimpse behind the scenes at how Slegers operates away from matchdays which is frankly fascinating for anyone interested in the inner workings of elite level management.
Arsenal fans can watch the full video to hear everything Slegers had to say about her approach to coaching and life.
Also read: Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to Leave Club When Contract Expires at End of Season After Seven Years in North London
Arsenal Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger will leave the club when her contract expires at the end of this season. The 30 year old Austrian joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in May 2019 and has made 143 appearances over seven years in north London.
Zinsberger made her Arsenal debut against West Ham United on the opening day of the 2019/20 Barclays Women’s Super League season and has since established herself as a key figure between the posts. The Austrian international has kept 51 clean sheets during her time at the club.
Won Multiple Trophies During Arsenal Spell
During her seven years at Arsenal, Zinsberger helped the Gunners win the League Cup in both 2023 and 2024, before adding the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy in 2025 as Arsenal claimed European glory. The goalkeeper also won the Barclays Women’s Super League Golden Glove award in the 2021/22 season after recording 13 clean sheets in 22 games, demonstrating her quality at the highest level.
Zinsberger has been an important member of Renee Slegers’ squad this season, though competition for the number one spot has intensified with Daphne van Domselaar establishing herself as first choice in recent months.
Club Thank Zinsberger for Seven Year Contribution
Arsenal released a statement confirming the departure alongside a video message from the goalkeeper herself. “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Manu for her contribution to the club and we wish her and her family all the best for the future,” the club stated.
The Austrian’s departure will leave Arsenal searching for experienced backup to van Domselaar ahead of next season. Zinsberger’s professionalism and performances over seven years have made her a respected figure at the club.
Also read: Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason
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