Steph Catley, Olivia Smith and Victoria Pelova Star in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail Series Alongside Arsenal Legend Alex Scott

Arsenal Women have given fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at life away from the pitch, with Steph Catley, Olivia Smith and Victoria Pelova the latest trio to feature in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail series.

Club legend Alex Scott returned to the training ground to host the feature, following earlier episodes with Renée Slegers and Mikel Arteta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksjNuib-pr8

Catley and Smith Open Up on Life Off the Pitch

Scott first linked up with the Australian defender and the New Zealand forward, who were joined by club mascot Win the dog. The conversation ranged from their homelands to photography, and it was also revealed which of the two harbours a serious coffee obsession — with the video making clear it is not a casual habit.

The setting gave both players a relaxed platform to speak candidly about who they are beyond matchday, something supporters rarely get a window into during a busy season.

Pelova Discusses Chess, Family and Training

In the second segment, Scott sat down with Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova for a more intimate conversation covering chess, her family background and the training routines that keep her sharp throughout the campaign.

What it means to be Arsenal ❤️



Episode 3 of The Art of Detail sheds a light on Steph Catley, Olivia Smith and Victoria Pelova’s journeys with the club.



🤝 Sobha Realty — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2026

Pelova has been a consistent presence in Slegers’ side this season, and the feature offers a glimpse into the discipline and personality that drives her on the pitch.

A Season Still With Something to Play For

The feature drops at a significant moment for Arsenal Women. The Gunners drew 1-1 with Brighton on May 6 and still have the WSL title race alive, with a trip to Aston Villa to come. Katie McCabe also picked up April’s Women’s Player of the Month award, adding to the positive mood around the squad heading into the final stretch.

Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott