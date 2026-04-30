Arsenal Dragon
Steph Catley Signs New Arsenal Deal in the Most Heartwarming Announcement Women’s Football Has Ever Seen
Steph Catley has committed her future to Arsenal Women, putting pen to paper on a new two year contract at the club she has called home for nearly six years.
The Matildas vice captain and left back turned the occasion into one of the most charming signing announcements the women’s game has ever produced.
Calvin Steals the Show
Rather than a standard desk and camera setup, Catley brought her dog Calvin into the boardroom for the big moment. As the defender went to sign her contract, Calvin jumped onto the chair beside her and peered down at the paperwork, prompting Catley to tell him: “Look Calvy, this is how mum pays for your food!” Her mother joined the moment via Zoom from Australia, turning what could have been a routine announcement into something genuinely moving and personal.
A Journey of Ups and Downs
Catley arrived at Arsenal and suffered an injury in her very first training session, spending much of that opening season on the sidelines and miles from home.
She has since gone on to make 165 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and winning the Champions League along the way. She told Arsenal.com that the club genuinely feels like a family and that staying was an absolute no brainer once the offer came.
Why Arsenal Felt Like the Only Choice
The 32 year old spoke candidly about the sacrifices Australian footballers make to compete in Europe, acknowledging how rare it is to find a club that truly feels like home. With a Champions League semi final second leg against Lyon on the horizon, Catley’s renewed commitment arrives at a pivotal moment for the Gunners as they push for back to back European glory.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
Arsenal Dragon
Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals
A Special Connection
Arsenal defender Steph Catley has officially put pen to paper on a new contract with the club. The talented Australian international expressed her delight after the official announcement on Tuesday morning. Catley joined the Gunners from Melbourne City back in the summer of 2020 and has since become a vital component of the squad. She admitted that making the decision to extend her stay was incredibly easy. “There really is nowhere else that I would rather be,” Catley told the official club media.
Overcoming Early Struggles
The journey in England has not always been straightforward for the experienced defender. Catley openly discussed the difficulties she faced upon initially arriving in a completely unfamiliar country. She suffered a significant injury during her very first training session and missed almost the entirety of her debut season. Being so far away from her family in Australia made that period incredibly challenging to navigate. She eventually settled into the environment and began growing significantly as both a person and a player.
Building A True Home
Finding a genuine sense of belonging is often difficult for overseas professionals in the modern game. Catley believes the friendships she has forged at the club make the current squad feel more like an actual family. She noted the massive sacrifices Australian players make when deciding to ply their trade on the other side of the world. “I do not think many footballers can say that a club really does feel like home,” the defender explained. Catley follows teammate Stina Blackstenius in committing her future to the Arsenal project this week.
Also read: Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal head coach lauds top professionals Katie McCabe and Beth Mead amid swirling Manchester City transfer rumours
Reports recently emerged suggesting Manchester City are heavily pursuing deals for both Katie McCabe and Beth Mead.
Both core players are out of contract this summer, prompting serious questions about their immediate futures in North London.
Arsenal head coach Renée Slegers expressed immense admiration for the duo when speaking directly to the press. “They have been at Arsenal for so long,” Slegers told The Halfway Line.
She added that they bring vital energy and leadership to the dressing room.
Inspiring Squad Dynamics
Slegers also emphasised the importance of squad intelligence and tactical flexibility during her tenure. She described the current collaborative environment between the coaching staff and the players as incredibly inspiring to witness.
The head coach noted that the squad consistently finds viable solutions on the pitch when facing adversity. “I love working with this team,” Slegers stated, pointing to recent crucial moments against Lyon as absolute proof of their continued growth and player ownership.
Catley Commits Her Future
In a significant boost for the club, Steph Catley has officially signed a new contract to continue her ongoing journey with Arsenal. Slegers praised the Australian international for seamlessly transitioning into a central defensive role earlier in the campaign. “She is so consistent,” Slegers recalled, noting her innate intelligence allows her to play different roles effectively. Arsenal will look to carry this positive momentum into their Wednesday evening fixture against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups and Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Leicester City Women in a Wednesday evening Women’s Super League fixture at Emirates Stadium as Renée Slegers’ side look to extend their winning run while keeping one eye on Saturday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Lyon. The Gunners carry a 2-1 advantage to France after Olivia Smith’s winner completed a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates, with an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal also helping the cause.
Kick off: 19:00 BST, Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Leicester Arrive in Freefall With Survival on the Line
Rick Passmoor’s side have lost eight consecutive WSL matches and remain without a single away win this season. Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing at London City Lionesses was another damaging blow, and defeat on Wednesday would confirm them in last place with two games remaining. With the WSL expanding to 14 teams next season, automatic relegation is avoided, but a playoff against the third placed WSL2 side still awaits.
Gunners Boast a Flawless Record Against the Foxes
Arsenal have won all nine previous WSL meetings with Leicester, scoring 33 goals and conceding just four across those contests. The reverse fixture in November ended 4-1 to the Gunners, with Stina Blackstenius grabbing a brace. Alessia Russo carries a remarkable record of 10 goal involvements in just six WSL starts against this opposition.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Holmberg, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Hinds; Pelova, Little, Maanum; Smith, Russo, Foord
Leicester (3-5-2): Clark; Thibaud, Kees, Swaby; Mayling, McLoughlin, Tierney, Jansson, Neville; O’Brien, Williams
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
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