Steph Catley Signs New Arsenal Deal in the Most Heartwarming Announcement Women’s Football Has Ever Seen

Steph Catley has committed her future to Arsenal Women, putting pen to paper on a new two year contract at the club she has called home for nearly six years.

The Matildas vice captain and left back turned the occasion into one of the most charming signing announcements the women’s game has ever produced.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Arsenal and Matildas Defender Steph Catley has signed a new contract with the club. And it's a two-year deal.✍️ pic.twitter.com/QEYcCtzpbb — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) April 28, 2026

Calvin Steals the Show

Rather than a standard desk and camera setup, Catley brought her dog Calvin into the boardroom for the big moment. As the defender went to sign her contract, Calvin jumped onto the chair beside her and peered down at the paperwork, prompting Catley to tell him: “Look Calvy, this is how mum pays for your food!” Her mother joined the moment via Zoom from Australia, turning what could have been a routine announcement into something genuinely moving and personal.

A Journey of Ups and Downs

Catley arrived at Arsenal and suffered an injury in her very first training session, spending much of that opening season on the sidelines and miles from home.

Steph Catley has signed a new two-year contract with Arsenal.✍️



(Sources say her dog Calvin has also been given fresh t̶e̶r̶m̶s̶ treats 🐶) pic.twitter.com/DhcddkM2ly — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 28, 2026

She has since gone on to make 165 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and winning the Champions League along the way. She told Arsenal.com that the club genuinely feels like a family and that staying was an absolute no brainer once the offer came.

🚨 BREAKING | Australian international Steph Catley has signed a new contract with Arsenal. 🇦🇺



The left back signed for the club in 2020 and will now continue her stay in London. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mLZm2QmaEr — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) April 28, 2026

Why Arsenal Felt Like the Only Choice

The 32 year old spoke candidly about the sacrifices Australian footballers make to compete in Europe, acknowledging how rare it is to find a club that truly feels like home. With a Champions League semi final second leg against Lyon on the horizon, Catley’s renewed commitment arrives at a pivotal moment for the Gunners as they push for back to back European glory.

💬 Steph Catley on her contract extension:



🗣️ “It was a no-brainer. This has become my home. I’ve not felt this way about a club in my entire career and there really is nowhere else I’d rather be.” pic.twitter.com/l5eWgW8oas — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) April 28, 2026

Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott