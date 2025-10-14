Who is Leanne Morison? Meet the wife of Steve Morison

Leanne is an administration office worker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Sutton United, Steve Morison. In this article, we will see everything about Leanne and her husband Steve Morison.

Morison comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Millwall player Steve Morison. He is now a football manager who has been successful with many clubs. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Leanne and Steve Morison Families

Leanne was born in 1985 in England, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She doesn’t share anything to the media and it is also revealed Leanne Morison is not available on any social media platform.

Steve Morison of Millwall celebrates victory and promotion after the Sky Bet League One Playoff Final between Bradford City and Millwall at Wembley Stadium on May 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Scott was born on August 29, 1983, in Enfield, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. He also earned a National Diploma in sports science.

Leanne Morison’s husband, Steve Morison

Steve Morison is a former player who played as a striker and is now the EFL Championship club Sutton United manager. He started his career at Northampton Town at the age of 16. He made his first-team debut in 2002 and joined Conference South club Bishop’s Stortford.

Morison then joined Stevenage Borough. Morison scored the winning goal in the 2007 FA Trophy Final during his first season with the club. He also helped the club win the FA Trophy again in May 2009. Steve scored a total of 86 times during his three seasons.

Steve Morison of Millwall scores his team’s first goal during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON 2nd Round Replay match between Millwall and Staines Town played at the New Den on December 9, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Steve then signed for Premier League club Norwich City in the top tier of English football, Morison signed for Leeds United in January 2013. But after a few seasons, he signed with Millwall permanently.

Morison announced his retirement from playing in October 201. He was then appointed Northampton Town’s under-18 coach. He subsequently earned his UEFA Pro Licence as well.

Steve Morison, Manager of Cardiff City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City at Vitality Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He was then appointed as the head coach of the Cardiff City Under-23 team on February 10 2020, and soon became the first-team manager of Cardiff City in November 2021. After impressing everyone with an attacking brand of football, he signed a contract extension on March 2, 2022, leading the team to be sixteen points clear of the relegation zone. In 2023, he joined Sutton United.

Leanne and Steve Morison Kids

Steve first worked for a shredding company where he had to get up at work at 4. He couldn’t handle the early starts, due to which he got a subsequently easier job indoors in administration. That’s where he met his wife, Leanne.

They have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of when they got married, but one thing is for sure the couple has made it through every up and down. There are no pictures related to Leanne and Fenton on the internet.

They also have a son together named Fenton. The couple spend their time with kids and don’t make public appearances frequently.

Leanne Morison Profession, Career, Net Worth

Leanne is an administration worker in the office and does the homemaker’s role. Handles the kids and the house.

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Steve has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approx. This is just based on his earnings as football manager. The couple has a couple of ventures. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. Both have maintained their personal information private.

