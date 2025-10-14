Cardiff City
Who is Leanne Morison? Meet the wife of Steve Morison
Leanne is an administration office worker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Sutton United, Steve Morison. In this article, we will see everything about Leanne and her husband Steve Morison.
Morison comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Millwall player Steve Morison. He is now a football manager who has been successful with many clubs. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Leanne and Steve Morison Families
Leanne was born in 1985 in England, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She doesn’t share anything to the media and it is also revealed Leanne Morison is not available on any social media platform.
Scott was born on August 29, 1983, in Enfield, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. He also earned a National Diploma in sports science.
Leanne Morison’s husband, Steve Morison
Steve Morison is a former player who played as a striker and is now the EFL Championship club Sutton United manager. He started his career at Northampton Town at the age of 16. He made his first-team debut in 2002 and joined Conference South club Bishop’s Stortford.
Morison then joined Stevenage Borough. Morison scored the winning goal in the 2007 FA Trophy Final during his first season with the club. He also helped the club win the FA Trophy again in May 2009. Steve scored a total of 86 times during his three seasons.
Steve then signed for Premier League club Norwich City in the top tier of English football, Morison signed for Leeds United in January 2013. But after a few seasons, he signed with Millwall permanently.
Morison announced his retirement from playing in October 201. He was then appointed Northampton Town’s under-18 coach. He subsequently earned his UEFA Pro Licence as well.
He was then appointed as the head coach of the Cardiff City Under-23 team on February 10 2020, and soon became the first-team manager of Cardiff City in November 2021. After impressing everyone with an attacking brand of football, he signed a contract extension on March 2, 2022, leading the team to be sixteen points clear of the relegation zone. In 2023, he joined Sutton United.
Leanne and Steve Morison Kids
Steve first worked for a shredding company where he had to get up at work at 4. He couldn’t handle the early starts, due to which he got a subsequently easier job indoors in administration. That’s where he met his wife, Leanne.
They have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of when they got married, but one thing is for sure the couple has made it through every up and down. There are no pictures related to Leanne and Fenton on the internet.
They also have a son together named Fenton. The couple spend their time with kids and don’t make public appearances frequently.
Leanne Morison Profession, Career, Net Worth
Leanne is an administration worker in the office and does the homemaker’s role. Handles the kids and the house.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Steve has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approx. This is just based on his earnings as football manager. The couple has a couple of ventures. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. Both have maintained their personal information private.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey Wife Colleen Rowlands Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Colleen Rowlands? Meet The Wife Of Aaron Ramsey
Colleen Rowlands is famous for being the wife of Welsh international Aaron Ramsey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Colleen has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, she is also a great cook. She doesn’t hesitate to share her recipes with the world through her Instagram account. Now, let’s find out what Welsh beauty is up to nowadays.
Aaron Ramsey’s move from Arsenal to Juventus in 2019 didn’t go as planned due to the inconsistency of the central midfielder. He was shipped to Rangers in a loan move in January 2021. It remains to be seen how he makes his comeback to the Old Lady squad. He is set to join his boyhood club Cardiff City for a two-year deal in July 2023. In the 2025 season, he plays for Liga MX Club Pumas Unam. He is also the captain of Wales National team. Enough about his career, we believe you are here to learn more about the stunning wife of Aaron Ramsey. So, without further ado, let’s cut to the chase.
Colleen Rowlands Childhood and Family
Colleen was born on February 2, 1990, in Caerphilly, Wales, making her a Welsh citizen. There is not much information about her childhood and family available on the internet. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Whether she has any siblings is still under review.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morals that they taught reflect Mariana’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Aaron Ramsey.
Colleen Rowlands Education
Colleen went to a local high school in Caerphilly, Wales. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Colleen Rowlands career
Colleen is an excellent cook, and she likes to share her recipes with the world. She uses her Instagram channel to showcase her work. Her page is full of delicious dishes.
Colleen does modelling from time to time; it is more like a hobby to her than a profession. She hasn’t contracted any fashion agency to represent her, but having significant fame online, big brands offered her projects.
Colleen has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant.
She has been the biggest supporter of Aaron Ramsey as well. The Welsh footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Colleen ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Colleen Rowlands’ Net Worth
Colleen’s net worth is currently under review, and there is no publicly available information about her earnings or specific details about her current or past roles. As a result, we do not have an accurate estimate of her total worth at this time. However, her lifestyle suggests that she spends a significant amount of money. Given these factors, it is challenging to assign a specific value to her net worth at this moment. Colleen Rowlands’ estimated net worth is between $150,000-$400,000.
Colleen Rowlands and Aaron Ramsey’s relationship
Aaron Ramsey and his wife, Colleen, grew up in the same neighbourhood. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But we believe both of them had a crush on each other from the beginning, and when they revealed their feelings, it was an instant match. Their marriage took place in 2014.
The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward. Colleen followed the love of her life to England. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony organized at Caldicot Castle, United Kingdom.
Ramsey’s teammates, including Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale, attended the wedding. They have remained inseparable since then, and their bond has grown stronger with time.
Colleen Rowlands and Aaron Ramsey’s Children
The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son Sonny Ramsey was born in March 2015. Three years later, Colleen gave birth to twins Tomas Ramsey and Teddy Ramsey.
Colleen Rowlands Social media
Colleen has a significant follower base on Instagram. She is very passionate about food and enjoys her time making and sharing delicious recipes. She mostly shares delicious dishes and teaches her community how to prepare them.
Read More:
Cardiff City
Malachi Fagan Walcott 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Born on March 11, 2002, Malachi Michael Fagan-Walcott is an English defender playing for Cardiff City in the EFL Championship and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Starting his career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, Malachi Fagan-Walcott signed his first professional contract in July 2018. Fagan-Walcott made his debut for Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig in March 2020. He later had a loan spell with Dundee in the Scottish Championship during the 2020-2021 season.
Released from Tottenham in 2023, Fagan-Walcott joined Cardiff City, where he currently features in the under-21 squad. Internationally, he represented England under-17s in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Edmonton, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|NA
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|11 March 2002
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Tottenham Hotspur, Dundee and Cardiff City
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Malachi Fagan Walcott’s Net Worth and Salary
Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s salary and net worth are still unknown as of right now. In a similar vein, no one can publicly know his market value. The talented young football player has maintained the privacy of these financial details. As he continues to make progress in the football world, supporters and enthusiasts anxiously await updates on these facets of his professional life.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott Career
Malachi Born on March 11, 2002, Michael Fagan-Walcott is an English defender with skill who is currently making waves at Cardiff City in the EFL Championship. Fagan-Walcott, a native of Edmonton, London, started his football career with Norsemen FC before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. In July 2018, he signed his first professional contract with Tottenham, and in March 2020, he made his UEFA Champions League debut against RB Leipzig.
Fagan-Walcott signed a loan deal with Dundee of the Scottish Championship in January 2021, but his time there was cut short after just two games due to injury. Cardiff City signed him after he was cut loose from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, and in September they included him in their under-21 team.
In addition to his club activities, Jamaican-born Fagan-Walcott has played international football. He displayed his talent on the European scene by competing for England’s under-17 team in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. Now playing for Cardiff City, Fagan-Walcott is honing his defender skills and bringing his tenacity to the EFL Championship. His trajectory, characterised by encounters with elite teams and global exposure, highlights his capabilities and his impact on the game of football.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott Family
Malachi Fagan-Walcott, who was born on March 11, 2002, in Edmonton, England, withholds information about his family. Regretfully, there is still no information available about his parents or siblings, which helps the football player keep some privacy surrounding his private life. Fagan-Walcott’s off-field relationships and familial ties are politely kept out of the public eye, even as fans applaud his accomplishments on the field.
Malachi Fagan Walcott’s Girlfriend
In the midst of his early years and professional development, Malachi Fagan-Walcott prudently maintains the privacy of his romantic life. The football player seems committed to improving his game instead of disclosing information about his romantic relationships, he prefers to highlight the difficulties and victories associated with the game.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott Sponsors and Endorsements
To maintain a certain degree of privacy surrounding his off-field endeavours, Malachi Fagan-Walcott purposefully withholds information about his sponsors and endorsements. The football player lets his game take centre stage by keeping his professional affiliations discreet, even though fans are in awe of his skills on the field.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott Cars and Tattoos
Malachi Fagan-Walcott has chosen to let his football prowess define his identity, opting for a tattoo-free aesthetic. The football player drives a BMW, though details about the particular model are still unknown. Fagan-Walcott maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal decisions, letting his skill on the field speak louder than any accessories.
Read More:
- Jamie Redknapp 2023- Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
- Guy Mowbray 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Personal Life, Current Job and more
- Chris Kamara 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
FAQs about Malachi Fagan-Walcott
|What is the net worth of Malachi Fagan-Walcott?
|The net worth of Malachi Fagan-Walcott is NA.
|How many clubs have Malachi Fagan-Walcott played for?
|Malachi Fagan-Walcott has played with three clubs at the senior level – Tottenham Hotspur, Dundee and Cardiff City
|How old is Malachi Fagan-Walcott?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Malachi Fagan-Walcott?
|He is English.
|Has Malachi Fagan-Walcott ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Barnsley
Kieffer Moore 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore, born on August 8, 1992, is a Welsh striker currently playing for Premier League club Bournemouth and the Wales national team and in this blog, we will see about the Welsh striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore started his career with Truro City, and his goal-scoring abilities led him to Yeovil Town. His football journey includes spells with Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth.
Internationally, Moore switched allegiance to Wales, making a significant impact with crucial goals, including in UEFA Euro 2020. His versatility and scoring ability continue to make him a key asset for both club and country.
Kieffer Moore and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Torquay, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|£5 Million
|Age
|31
|Birthday
|8 August 1992
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Striker
|Senior Clubs
|Truro City, Dorchester Town, Yeovil Town, Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Torquay United, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth
|Achievements
|NA
|Wife
|Charlotte Russell
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Kieffer Moore’s Net Worth and Salary
As a striker for Bournemouth, Kieffer Moore, 31, earns a substantial £25,000 per week, or £1,300,000 per year. Given his financial success in football, his impressive £5,096,000 net worth is a reflection of that. Moore, who is Welsh by birth, has a market value of approximately €4.00 million, demonstrating his importance in the game. His career trajectory is in line with skill and financial prosperity, and he has a contract that runs until June 30, 2025.
Kieffer Moore Club Career
Moore’s career has had some memorable moments. During his influential time at Barnsley, he established himself as the team’s main striker and demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with a memorable hat-trick against Rochdale. His reputation as a dependable forward in the Championship was further cemented by subsequent moves to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic. He joined AFC Bournemouth in January 2022 and was a major factor in their promotion to the Premier League.
Moore’s August 2022 Premier League debut with Bournemouth demonstrated his versatility and natural ability to score goals, and it was a turning point in his career. His first Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and his subsequent brace against Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated his ability at the highest level of English football, and he quickly made an impression.
Kieffer Moore International Career
England-born Moore played for England C at first, but he eventually committed to play senior rugby for Wales. Thanks to his paternal grandfather’s eligibility, Moore was a key member of Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 squad. His importance to the national team was demonstrated by his first goal for Wales in a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Slovakia and by his later, pivotal goals in Euro 2020 group matches.
Moore further cemented his reputation as a dependable striker by playing a crucial role for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after the Euros. Moore’s remarkable journey from non-league football to the Premier League and success on the international stage highlights his tenacity and skill in the game of football.
Kieffer Moore Family
Kieffer Moore was born in Torquay, England, on August 8, 1992. He keeps his family private. Details about his parents and siblings are kept private, so the football player can maintain some anonymity about his personal life. Moore keeps some parts of his journey hidden from public view while navigating his familial background discreetly in spite of the spotlight on his career.
Kieffer Moore’s wife – Charlotte Russell
Outside of the field, Kieffer Moore enjoys happy times with his spouse, Charlotte Russell. Exuding happiness, the couple often posts updates about their experiences together on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives outside of football. Moore achieves a harmonious balance in both facets of his journey by skillfully integrating his personal fulfilment with his professional endeavours.
Kieffer Moore Sponsors and Endorsements
To give his off-field activities a sense of mystery, Kieffer Moore conceals the specifics of his sponsors and endorsements. The footballer is able to navigate his career with a hint of mystery and privacy as fans applaud his athletic prowess and the details of his professional affiliations and brand partnerships stay under wraps.
Kieffer Moore Cars and Tattoos
Kieffer Moore chooses to live a tattoo-free life, allowing his skills on the field to define who he is. The football player doesn’t reveal any information about the cars he may own because he keeps his personal life off the field private and prefers to concentrate on his play rather than extravagance.
Read More:
- Jamie Redknapp 2023- Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
- Guy Mowbray 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Personal Life, Current Job and more
- Chris Kamara 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
FAQs about Kieffer Moore
|What is the net worth of Kieffer Moore?
|The net worth of Kieffer Moore is £5 million.
|How many clubs have Kieffer Moore played for?
|Kieffer Moore has played with twelve clubs at the senior level – Truro City, Dorchester Town, Yeovil Town, Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Torquay United, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth
|How old is Kieffer Moore?
|He is 31 years old.
|Nationality of Kieffer Moore?
|He is English.
|Has Kieffer Moore ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Home » Teams » Leeds United »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”