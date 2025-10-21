Brighton
Steven Alzate – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Steven Alzate is an England professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Atlanta United and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Steven Alzate joined the Belgian club on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. The player has represented the Colombian football team at the national level. He moved to Hull City in 2024 before joining Atlanta United in 2025. He is now a part of the Major League Soccer and his form has been a concern.
The player is a hard worker and he prefers to get more gameplay time to show his abilities on the pitch and to gain experience to reach the top level. Let us get to know more about the professional footballer’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Steven Alzate Net Worth and Salary
Steven has made most of his income from his footballing career. As per the reports, the net worth of Steven Alzate is estimated at £5.5 million as of 2026. The player’s market value in 2026 is valued by Transfermarkt at 5 million euros.
The player earns a salary of £728,000 at Atlanta United which seems to be an average salary from a mid-premier league club.
Steven Alzate Club Career
Steven started footballing at Leyton Orient at a young age and played with the youths till 2016 before moving to the senior squad. He made his club debut against Stevenage in February 2017 which resulted in a 4-1 defeat. He scored his debut goal for the club against Newport County in the next game which resulted in a 4-0 win.
The player joined Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2017 for an undisclosed fee. He was loaned out for a season to League Two club Swindon Town in July 2018. He scored his debut goal for the club against Yeovil Town in September 2018. Due to his injury in January, his loan was terminated and he returned back to Brighton.
He made his debut for the Premier League club in the EFL Cup match against Bristol Rovers on 27 August 2019 which resulted in a 2-1 win. He made his Premier League debut for the club as a starter against Newcastle United which resulted in a draw on 21 September.
He made a total of 43 appearances in the league for the club and scored a goal before being loaned out to Belgium club Standard Liège for a season in September 2022.
Steven Alzate International Career
Steven represents the Colombian National team despite being born in England. He received his first call-up for the friendlies against Peru and Ecuador in November 2019. He made his debut against Peru as a substitute on November 16 which ended in a 1-0 home victory for Columbia.
He was called up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Argentina and Peru where he appeared against Peru as a substitute which resulted in a 1-0 defeat.
Steven Alzate Family
Steven was born on 8 September 1998 in Camden, England. The player’s father Héctor Alzate is from Colombia so Steven got a chance to represent the Colombian team at the national team. The other details about his family are not available as of now.
Steven Alzate Girlfriend
The midfielder prefers to spend time on the pitch to learn more about the game rather than dating people. He is now in a relationship with the model Ellie Golden according to reports.
Steven Alzate Sponsors and Endorsements
Steven has a sponsorship deal with Nike. As per the sponsorship deal, he wears the company’s boots to all the matches he plays and endorses the company’s product on his social media.
Steven Alzate Cars and Tattoos
Steven has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the English midfielder has a good collection of cars in his garage to roam around the beautiful city. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not in fond of tattooing the body.
Aaron Connolly – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Aaron Connolly is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a centre-forward for the club Leyton Orient on loan and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Aaron Anthony Connolly popularly called Aaron Connolly joined the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017 and was loaned out to Venezia ahead of the 2022/23 season. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at the national level. As of 2025, he plays as a forward for EFL League One club Leyton Orient. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Aaron Connolly Net Worth and Salary
Aaron is an uprising baller and his primary source of income is through his footballing career. The net worth of the player as of 2025 is estimated at around $6 million. The market value of the player is valued at €8 million as of 2025. There is no information about his earnings.
Aaron Connolly Club Career
Aaron joined the Maree/Oranmore FC academy when he was just 5 years old. He left the club after spending 6 years with them and joined Mervue United in 2011. He spent 5 years with the club and joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2016.
He played for three years with the youths till 2019. He made his senior debut for the club in the 1–0 EFL Cup win over Barnet in August 2017 coming in as a substitute. With his impressive performances, he was offered a three and half year contract in January 2019 which he couldn’t refuse.
After signing the contract, he was loaned out to League One team Luton Town for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. He made his club debut on 13 April in a 1–1 draw match against Charlton. He didn’t play from January to April due to his injury.
He returned to the club after the season and played there till 2022. He scored his first senior goal against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup on 27 August 2019 which resulted in a 3-2 victory. He made his league debut four days later in a defeat to the English giants Manchester City.
Connolly was loaned out to the Championship team Middlesbrough until the end of the 2021/22 season on 2 January 2022. He made 18 appearances in all competitions and scored 2 goals. Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Connolly was loaned out to Serie B club Venezia for a period of one year. He moved to EFL League One club Leyton Orient on 2025 and has scored 6 goals from 12 matches.
Aaron Connolly International Career
Aaron represented Ireland’s national team from the U17 side to the senior side. He was the top goalscorer for the U17 side of Ireland in the group qualifying stages for the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, scoring seven goals in six matches.
He got his first senior call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Georgia and Switzerland. He made his debut for the country against Georgia on 12 October 2019 which ended in a 0-0 draw. Has has represented Ireland football team at the senior level in 9 matches and has not scored a goal yet.
Aaron Connolly Family
Aaron was born on 28 January 2000 in Oranmore, County Galway, Ireland. His parents are Mike and Karen. They both struggled and made a lot of sacrifices to make their son become a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and the other family details still remain to be a mystery.
Aaron Connolly Girlfriend
Aaron is currently single and doesn’t spend his time dating anyone. The player had a previous relationship with Lucinda Strafford. Lucinda is the Love Island 7 fame model. She was also an airhostess according to several reports. They both were in a relationship for almost three and a half years and unfortunately, they both broke up.
Aaron Connolly Sponsorship and Endorsements
Aaron has been seen endorsing the product of Adidas on his social media account. He has an endorsement deal with the company and as per the deal, he wears the company’s boot to every match he plays.
Aaron Connolly Cars and Tattoos
Aaron seems to desire some good fancy cars in his garage. He owns a Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 already and it is certain that it is not the only car he possesses. The player doesn’t mind inking his body and has a few tattoos on his skin. He has a big tattoo of a lion on his left hand and he has one more tattoo on his right hand.
Lewis Dunk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Dunk is an English professional footballer who plays as a center-back and leads the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and this article will reveal the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Lewis Carl Dunk popularly known as Lewis Dunk got promoted to the senior squad of Brighton from the youths in 2010 and has been playing for the squad at the top level. His impressive performances earned him a cap on the national team.
He has played every single minute in the first 10 matches of the 2022/23 Premier League for Brighton and continues to lead by example for the youths. The footballer has scored 26 goals for the club over 440 matches. He has been with them since the 2010 EPL season. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Dunk’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis has been one of the richest and most influential players in the club. The player has an estimated net worth of £21 Million. The market value of the player is valued at €16 million. The senior player is reported to earn a whooping salary of £4,420,000 which seems to be decent for a mid-Premier League team. Trade indicates he receives£85,000 per week.
Lewis Dunk Club Career
Lewis started to play football at the Wimbledon youth academy. He joined Brighton and Hove Albion’s U12 academy in 2003 after getting released by Wimbledon due to liquidation and relocation to Milton Keynes.
He progressed so well as a player, and in his early times he went to attend the trial at Crystal Palace being impressed by the player’s performance, the club offered a contract but Lewis rejected it saying it was tough traveling 3 times to London. He got promoted to the U18 team of Brighton in November 2007.
By seeing the captain of the youth’s team Lewis perform with the youth, the club offered him a two-year contract in 2010 which he couldn’t reject. The following day after signing the contract with the club, he made his professional debut by starting in a 0–0 draw against Milton Keynes Dons. That became the only match he played in that season.
In July 2014, Lewis signed a four-year contract extension with the club that would allow the club to keep him until 2018. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup match against Cheltenham Town which resulted in 2-0 in 2014.
Dunk played the entire 90 minutes in Brighton’s first-ever Premier League match against Manchester City in 2017 and unfortunately scored an own goal. He captained the side in the absence of Bruno in the 2017/18 season. Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Dunk was given the captain armband to lead the entire season.
Lewis Dunk International Career
Lewis did not play for England’s youth team but received the call-up for the U21 side for their European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Belgium in November 2011 but failed to make an appearance. He made his first appearance and played the entire 90 mins for the Nation in a friendly match against the United States at Wembley Stadium which resulted in a 3-0 home win. He has also represented the England national football team in 6 matches, but he is yet to score a goal.
Lewis Dunk Family and Early Life
Lewis was born on 21 November 1991 in Brighton, England. His father Mark Dunk was a former Sussex non-league player. He went to Varndean School in Brighton for his primary education. His mother, whose name still remains unknown, went through a lot of struggles before Lewis turned professional and now she is a happy mother.
Lewis Dunk’s Wife – Abi Yaxley
Lewis got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Abi Yaxley in 2019. They got married later and they both share a happy life together. The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy, and a girl with whom he loves spending time.
Lewis Dunk Endorsement and Sponsorships
Lewis has made more than 300 appearances for the club and it is surprising that he doesn’t have a primary boot sponsor. It certainly didn’t affect the player’s performance and he still remains to be a top professional in football.
Lewis Dunk Cars and Tattoos
Lewis is a fan of automobiles and has many fancy cars in his garage. One of the most expensive cars he has is the Porsche 911 Carerra which is certainly not a family car. Lewis is a great tattoo addict as well, he has his right arm tattooed and also has a big tattoo on his chest.
Billy Gilmour Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
