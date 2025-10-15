Who Is Nadine Bamberger? Meet The Girlfriend Of Steven Berghuis

Nadine Bamberger is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Steven Berghuis. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nadine is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Steven Berghuis for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. She is best known as the daughter of Lesley Bamberger, a Dutch real estate. He is a billionaire and also the head of the Kroonenberg Group.

The couple didn’t share about their relationship for years. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Since joining them last year, Steven Has achieved major success at Ajax. After excelling in his role, he managed to cement his position in the team. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately.

However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life.

Nadine Bamberger Childhood and Family

Nadine was born in 1992. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Dutch lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Steven Berghuis.

Nadine Bamberger was born in the Netherlands. (Picture was taken from spelersvrouw.nl)

Nadine Bamberger Education

Nadine spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. She did her graduation in the Netherlands , but no details are known.

Nadine Bamberger career

Nadine’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child in 2019, and Nadine likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and sometimes visits the Johan Cruijff ArenA to cheer for her husband.

Nadine Bamberger girlfriend of Steven Berghuis of Holland and daughter Joy. (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Nadine Bamberger Net Worth

Nadine’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Steven Berghuis has a net worth of $5 million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £1,6 Million per year at Ajax. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Nadine Bamberger and Steven Berghuis relationship

Steven Berghuis met with his girlfriend while he was playing for AZ Alkmaar. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.

After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Nadine moved in with Steven, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.

Steven Berghuis met with his girlfriend while he was playing for AZ Alkmaar. (Credit: Instagram)

Nadine Bamberger and Steven Berghuis Children

Nadine gave birth to their first child, daughter, Joy Berghuis, in February 2019. The duo was pretty joyous after becoming parents for the first time. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds.

Steven Berghuis with his daughter. (Credit: Getty)

Nadine Bamberger Social media

Nadine is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform.

