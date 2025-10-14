Dragon Feeds
Steven Bergwijn Girlfriend Chloe Jay Lois Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Chloe Jay Lois? Meet The Girlfriend Of Steven Bergwijn
Chloe Jay Lois is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Ittihad star Steven Bergwijn. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Chloe Jay Lois has been on Steven Bergwijn’s side for many years and has supported him in his difficult times. After establishing herself as a social media and YouTube star, she went on to open her own business, which shows the level of ambition of the Dutch lady. She is a successful entrepreneur and a supporting partner. Apart from being a successful businesswoman and a responsible partner, she is also a caring mother. Her boyfriend, Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham in 2020.
The Dutchman has become a crucial member of the squad in a short span. His incredible skills and game-winning knocks have earned him a huge fan base. Despite his career being worth exploring, today we decided to discuss more about his love life. We believe you are specifically interested in learning more about the stunning girlfriend of Steven Bergwijn. So without further ado, let’s get started!
Chloe Jay Lois Childhood and Family
Chloe was born on June 21, 1998, in the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. She maintains heavy secrecy regarding her private information there is no information regarding her alma meter. She hasn’t shared anything about her father and mother for similar reasons. We are currently unsure what kind of jobs they do and how they raised Chole.
We also couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. She has not shared anything to the public. We are still on the lookout and will update the article if we find anything new about her family. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Steven Bergwijn.
Chloe Jay Lois Education
Chloe went to a local high school in the Netherlands. She was a decent student; however, she excelled in the topics she liked most. We are not sure whether she attended college after high school graduation. Chloe has not revealed about her university to anyone. She is an ambitious woman and has achieved a lot of success in the business sector. This type of expertise often requires some formal education, but we couldn’t fetch more details on her educational journey due to the lack of information.
Chloe Jay Lois career
Chloe started her career as a YouTube vlogger. She used to do vlogs in her day-to-day life and having a super exciting lifestyle helped her win the trust of her audience. She accumulated a huge fan following in a short span. Even Steven Bergwijn used to appear on the vlogs. However, she decided to discontinue her journey in 2019 due to some unknown reasons. Currently, she has a total of 12.7K subscribers on her channel.
Chloe is also an Instagram star. Having a large follower base of 60k followers, she has built a community on the social media channel. She positively influences her audience by sharing classy photos of herself. Considering her huge fan following, the brand ‘LA Sisters’ made her their brand ambassador.
Chole is currently working with Mijndomein, an online website maker company that helps people create their own websites without the use of code.
Chloe Jay Lois Net Worth
Chole’s net worth is very significant as she has been working from an early age. Her total worth mainly represents her earnings from YouTube, social media promotions and business roles. However, she hasn’t shared the exact amount she warns every year; hence we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Steven Bergwijn has a net worth of €3 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns a handsome amount of money at Al-Ittihad.
Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn relationship
Steven Bergwijn met with his girlfriend in 2015. He became a senior player for PSV Eindhoven that year. However, he was far from being a star. That didn’t stop him from approaching Chole as soon as he laid eyes on her. They felt an instant attraction and wanted to explore more about each other. So they started going on dates, where they found out about each other’s likes and dislikes.
They were madly in love just a few months after their initial meeting. However, they refrained from sharing any updates on social media. The duo doesn’t have a single picture together on their channel. Considering they didn’t want to attract the media’s attention, their action is understandable.
After the arrival of their child, their love life has even strengthened. We currently have no information, when the pair is planning to get married, but we believe it could happen real soon.
Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn Children
The couple welcomed their first and only son, Saint Stevie Isaï Bergwijn, on April 10, 2020. Chole shared a picture holding the hands of his son with the caption: “Saint Stevie Isaï Bergwijn. Our miracle, can’t wait to spend forever with you. Love of my life.”
Chloe Jay Lois Social media
Chloe has a significant social media presence. She currently has 53.8k followers on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mainly shares pictures of herself in alluring attires. She sometimes shares images of her son on her profile. She also has a YouTube channel, but she hasn’t posted any videos since 2019. Chloe enjoys her time as a mother and spends quality time with her husband .
Monique Salum- Fred Wife, her Family and more
Monique Salum is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahce star Fred. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Monique Salum is a strong and determined woman who built a career from scratch and the amazing fact is that she has managed her personal and professional life exceptionally. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Fred makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.
Fred started his professional journey with Internacional. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by Manchester United who signed him in 2018. The move is bringing success for the English club as Fred has developed himself as a first-team starter. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Monique Salum, the stunning wife of Fred.
Monique Salum Childhood and Family
Monique’s date of birth is March 31, 1994, and she was born in Brazil. Even though she hasn’t shared much about her parents, we believe they ensured a comfortable childhood for the Brazilian beauty. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Monique’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Fred.
Monique Salum Education
Monique completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. She has not disclosed where she completed her high school, but there is an information regarding her graduation. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. Monique graduated in Chemical engineering from the University Centre of Belo Horizonte. She was a high-performing student in her class and showed passion and dedication throughout her educational journey. Everyone praised her talent and anticipated her to reach greater heights.
Monique Salum career
Monique was passionate about chemical engineering from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to move forward towards her goal. Her parents also helped her financially and mentally. Monique is currently working as a chemical engineer for the Development of Nuclear Technology. Even though she has earned huge fame and respect in the industry, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights. Monique Salum is passionate about her job and she is lucky to get a supportive partner as well.
Monique is also a model and does photoshoots frequently. Apart from having a career in the corporate world, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Monique Salum Net Worth
Monique hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her career and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Monique’s husband, Fred, got his big breakthrough after signing for Manchester United. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Now his own income is enough to take care of the whole family.
Monique Salum Husband Fred Career
Fred currently plays for Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig and the Brazil national team. He began his career at Internacional, winning the Campeonato Gaúcho twice. Fred later joined Shakhtar Donetsk, securing three Ukrainian Premier League titles. In 2018, he moved to Manchester United, contributing to their EFL Cup win in 2023. Fred has represented Brazil at various international levels and participated in Copa América and FIFA World Cups.
Monique Salum and Fred relationship
Fred met his wife in 2016 while he was still playing for Shakhtar Donetsk. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Monique had high faith in her husband’s career, and when he delivered the Manchester United job, it was a complete victory for both of them. The Red Devils star proposed to his girlfriend in 2018. In the summer of the same year, they got married in a low-key ceremony, but later in 2019, they celebrated their wedding in grand fashion.
Monique Salum and Fred Children
The couple welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rodrigues on January 17, 2019. They were emphatic initially and still cherish the time they spend with their beautiful son.
Monique Salum Social media
Monique has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time in luxurious restaurants.
Brighton
Billy Gilmour Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
Arsenal
Arsenal Injury Update: Return Dates Revealed for This Key Trio
Arsenal face an extended period without three crucial players, with new timelines emerging for Martin Ødegaard, Piero Hincapié, and Noni Madueke ahead of the Premier League’s resumption after the October international break.
Martin Ødegaard – Extended Absence
Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard faces missing at least nine matches after suffering medial collateral ligament damage in his knee during the 2-0 West Ham victory on October 4. The Norwegian was forced to withdraw from international duty and remains sidelined.
His earliest potential return date is projected for late November, though Arsenal medical staff remain cautious about rushing him back given his recurring injury problems this season. The MCL injury adds to his previous shoulder issues that have limited his availability throughout the 2025/26 campaign.
Noni Madueke – November Return Target
Noni Madueke sustained a knee injury during his half-time substitution in the 1-1 Manchester City draw on September 21. Initial fears of an ACL tear were thankfully avoided, though the injury remains severe enough to sideline him for several weeks.
Current projections suggest Madueke should return to action in early November, potentially making himself available for Arsenal’s crucial fixtures following the international break. His absence has forced Arteta to rely heavily on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in wide positions.
Piero Hincapié – Groin Problems Persist
Summer signing Piero Hincapié continues struggling with a groin injury that has severely limited his Arsenal involvement since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. The Ecuadorian defender has barely featured during the 2025/26 season, with his injury proving more problematic than initially anticipated.
No specific return date has been provided for Hincapié, suggesting his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Arsenal’s medical team are taking a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the groin issue that could potentially require more extensive treatment.
The simultaneous absence of all three players creates significant squad depth challenges for Mikel Arteta during a crucial period of the season.
