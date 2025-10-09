Arsenal
Why Steven Gerrard Is Wrong About ‘This’ Declan Rice Claim
Steven Gerrard praised Declan Rice but ranked Paul Scholes as the superior midfielder who would dominate the current Premier League. This assessment fundamentally misunderstands what makes modern midfielders elite and underestimates Rice’s complete skill set.
The Evolution Steven Gerrard Overlooks
Gerrard acknowledges football has become more technical and tactical, yet fails to recognize how Rice embodies these modern demands perfectly. The Arsenal midfielder combines the technical excellence Gerrard admires in Scholes with physical dominance and box-to-box dynamism that Scholes never possessed.
Rice’s nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate offensive output Scholes rarely achieved during his peak years. While Scholes excelled at controlling tempo and delivering final passes, Rice adds defensive superiority through interceptions, blocks, and tackle success that modern football requires from central midfielders.
The Statistical Reality
Gerrard suggests Scholes would “terrorise” current midfielders including Rice and Caicedo, but this ignores how elite modern players press relentlessly and close space instantly. Scholes operated in an era where midfielders received more time on the ball. Today’s intensity would limit his effectiveness significantly.
Rice averages more defensive actions, progressive carries, and box arrivals than Scholes managed. The physical demands of pressing systems and transition speed would challenge Scholes’ ability to dominate as Gerrard claims.
Nostalgia Bias Distorts Steven Gerrard’s Assessment?
Gerrard admits uncertainty about whether his own style would succeed today, recognizing tactical evolution has changed midfielder requirements. Yet he exempts Scholes from this same scrutiny, suggesting nostalgia clouds his judgment.
Rice represents the complete modern midfielder: technical excellence, defensive intelligence, attacking threat, and leadership. Scholes possessed brilliant passing ability, but lacked the all-around game today’s elite midfielders must demonstrate. Gerrard’s claim reveals more about his generation’s perspective than objective assessment of current talent.
Arsenal
Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League
Declan Rice has established himself as the Premier League’s premier midfielder, surpassing Chelsea‘s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City‘s Rodri through three distinct qualities that separate him from his rivals.
Complete Box-to-Box Impact
Rice’s attacking output dwarfs both competitors. His nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate a level of offensive contribution neither Caicedo nor Rodri can match. While Rodri scored seven goals in his most productive campaign, Rice’s ability to arrive in dangerous positions and create chances makes him a genuine two-way threat.
The England international operates across the entire pitch, driving forward with purpose while maintaining defensive responsibilities. His late runs into the box have produced crucial goals against Manchester United and Luton Town, showcasing timing and finishing ability beyond typical holding midfielders.
Defensive Superiority in Key Metrics
Rice averages more interceptions, blocks, and clearances than Rodri according to comparative analysis. His defensive work rate exceeds both rivals, constantly breaking up opposition attacks and initiating Arsenal‘s transitions from deep positions.
While Caicedo records higher tackle numbers (3.3 per game versus Rice’s 1.8), Rice’s positioning intelligence means he intercepts danger before tackles become necessary. His reading of the game prevents attacks from developing rather than reacting after opponents gain momentum.
Leadership and Big-Game Mentality
Rice captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory before joining Arsenal, demonstrating leadership qualities neither Caicedo nor Rodri possessed at similar ages. His performances in crucial matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid showcase mental strength under pressure.
Steven Gerrard identified Rice’s mentality as his defining characteristic, praising how he’s “gone to the next level at Arsenal” and continues “adding different things to his game.” This constant evolution separates elite midfielders from merely good ones.
Rice’s combination of attacking threat, defensive excellence, and leadership makes him the complete midfielder the Premier League demands.
Arsenal
Forget Odegaard, Mikel Arteta Must Sign This High-Flying Premier League Attacker and Move Eze Centrally
Antoine Semenyo has emerged as the Premier League’s most in-form attacker, with six goals and three assists in seven matches making him impossible to ignore. Arsenal should target the Bournemouth forward and shift Eberechi Eze into Martin Odegaard’s central role.
Semenyo’s Extraordinary Numbers
Bournemouth have scored 11 goals overall this season, with Semenyo involved in 81.8% of them – the highest proportion of any player for any team. His brace against Liverpool on opening day and double against Fulham on October 3rd demonstrate his consistency at the highest level.
At Bournemouth, he has not simply adapted to the top flight – he has emerged as one of its most compelling forces. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international combines pace, power, and clinical finishing that Arsenal desperately need on the right wing.
The Tactical Solution
Signing Semenyo would allow Arteta to deploy Eze centrally, where his creativity and technical ability could flourish in Odegaard’s position. This tactical shift addresses Arsenal‘s over-reliance on the Norwegian captain while maximizing Eze’s playmaking skills in a more influential role.
Semenyo operates primarily from the right flank, cutting inside onto his left foot to devastating effect. His direct running and goal threat would provide the width Arsenal need while Eze orchestrates play centrally.
The Financial Reality
Bournemouth have set a £100m price tag after Semenyo signed a new five-year deal in July, keeping him at the club until 2030. Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the situation, but Bournemouth’s strengthened negotiating position makes this an expensive proposition.
However, Semenyo’s current form suggests he could be worth the investment, providing Arsenal with a genuine game-changer on the right wing while unlocking Eze’s full potential centrally.
Arsenal
Arsenal 2025/26 Transfer Window Roundup: All Confirmed Ins and Outs
Arsenal completed a productive summer transfer window, securing three significant first-team additions while clearing substantial wage budget through departures of experienced players whose contracts expired.
Men’s Team Business
Arsenal’s recruitment strategy focused on strengthening midfield depth and addressing goalkeeping concerns. Martin Zubimendi arrived from Real Sociedad as the marquee signing, bringing technical quality and defensive stability to Arsenal’s engine room. Christian Norgaard joined from Brentford to provide additional midfield options, while Kepa Arrizabalaga secured the backup goalkeeper position from Chelsea.
The departures list features several notable names whose Arsenal chapters concluded. Jorginho departed for Flamengo after his contract expired, ending his brief stint at the Emirates. Thomas Partey’s release marked the conclusion of an injury-plagued tenure that never fulfilled initial expectations. Kieran Tierney returned to Celtic following his contract expiration, while Takehiro Tomiyasu was released after struggling with fitness throughout his Arsenal career.
Nuno Tavares joined Lazio permanently, finally ending his unsuccessful Arsenal association. Marquinhos completed a permanent transfer to Cruzeiro, seeking regular football opportunities unavailable at Arsenal.
Women’s Team Movements
Arsenal Women secured two significant additions on free transfers. Chloe Kelly’s arrival from Manchester City represents a major coup, bringing an England Euro 2022 hero to North London. Taylor Hinds returned from Liverpool to strengthen defensive options.
Departures included Lina Hurtig and Amanda Ilestedt among the released players, alongside Teyah Goldie who joined London City Lionesses.
Academy Clearout
Arsenal’s academy witnessed significant upheaval with 14 departures, including Nathan Butler-Oyedeji’s move to Lausanne and Khayon Edwards joining Estoril. The extensive releases suggest Arsenal’s youth development restructuring under new academy leadership.
Transfer Summary
|Category
|Arrivals
|Departures
|Men’s First Team
|3
|6
|Women’s Team
|2
|3
|Academy
|0
|14
|Total
|5
|23
Men’s Team Transfers
|Player
|From/To
|Type
|ARRIVALS
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Chelsea
|Permanent
|Christian Norgaard
|Brentford
|Permanent
|Martin Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad
|Permanent
|DEPARTURES
|Jorginho
|Flamengo
|End of Contract
|Marquinhos
|Cruzeiro
|Permanent
|Thomas Partey
|Released
|End of Contract
|Nuno Tavares
|Lazio
|Permanent
|Kieran Tierney
|Celtic
|End of Contract
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Released
|End of Contract
Women’s Team Transfers
|Player
|From/To
|Type
|ARRIVALS
|Taylor Hinds
|Liverpool
|End of Contract
|Chloe Kelly
|Manchester City
|End of Contract
|DEPARTURES
|Teyah Goldie
|London City Lionesses
|End of Contract
|Lina Hurtig
|Released
|End of Contract
|Amanda Ilestedt
|Released
|End of Contract
