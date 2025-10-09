Why Steven Gerrard Is Wrong About ‘This’ Declan Rice Claim

Steven Gerrard praised Declan Rice but ranked Paul Scholes as the superior midfielder who would dominate the current Premier League. This assessment fundamentally misunderstands what makes modern midfielders elite and underestimates Rice’s complete skill set.

The Evolution Steven Gerrard Overlooks

Gerrard acknowledges football has become more technical and tactical, yet fails to recognize how Rice embodies these modern demands perfectly. The Arsenal midfielder combines the technical excellence Gerrard admires in Scholes with physical dominance and box-to-box dynamism that Scholes never possessed.

Rice’s nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate offensive output Scholes rarely achieved during his peak years. While Scholes excelled at controlling tempo and delivering final passes, Rice adds defensive superiority through interceptions, blocks, and tackle success that modern football requires from central midfielders.

The Statistical Reality

Gerrard suggests Scholes would “terrorise” current midfielders including Rice and Caicedo, but this ignores how elite modern players press relentlessly and close space instantly. Scholes operated in an era where midfielders received more time on the ball. Today’s intensity would limit his effectiveness significantly.

Rice averages more defensive actions, progressive carries, and box arrivals than Scholes managed. The physical demands of pressing systems and transition speed would challenge Scholes’ ability to dominate as Gerrard claims.

Nostalgia Bias Distorts Steven Gerrard’s Assessment?

Gerrard admits uncertainty about whether his own style would succeed today, recognizing tactical evolution has changed midfielder requirements. Yet he exempts Scholes from this same scrutiny, suggesting nostalgia clouds his judgment.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

Rice represents the complete modern midfielder: technical excellence, defensive intelligence, attacking threat, and leadership. Scholes possessed brilliant passing ability, but lacked the all-around game today’s elite midfielders must demonstrate. Gerrard’s claim reveals more about his generation’s perspective than objective assessment of current talent.

