If someone wanted an explanation for the Butterfly Effect, there is nothing right but Neal Maupay being responsible for Lionel Messi winning the world cup in 2022

Never would have one imagined a random Arsenal fixture in the English Premier League would result in Lionel Messi taking a clear lead or in fact, even beat Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. Back in 2020, football had just opened up amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Crowds were barred, fake pre-recorded noises, kicking of balls in top leagues heard clear as day for the first time on TV, extra substitutions, drinks break, and whatnot, the phase had it all.

The 2019-20 EPL season resumed in June 2020, and Arsenal were set to take on Brighton (after a rather heavy defeat to Manchester City in the first game of the restart). An out-of-form Arsenal had only a few players to rely on barring their clinical striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and one among them was their then-goalkeeper Bernd Leno. In the 40th minute of the match, Brighton attacker Neal Maupay (often known for riling up opponents, often hilariously but at the expense of their rivals’ composure), charged at Leno who was attempting to catch an incoming ball.

Brighton’s Neal Maupay started it all

Just as the German caught it, Maupay gave a rather hard nudge that caused Leno’s knee to pop. Writhing in pain, Leno was soon stretchered off, with the German angrily pointing fingers at Maupay while on his way back. In came Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal’s long-standing keeper, who had gone on multiple loan spells but managed to stay at the club since turning pro in 2012.

Arsenal would go on to lose the match, and Maupay became the target of Arsenal fans, with popular AFTV member TY, even labeling him a “Cheat.” However, the butterfly effect for a certain country in South America had just begun. Martinez, then took to between the sticks like duck to water, and was soon instrumental in the team’s win in the 2019-20 FA Cup. In the beginning of the next season, he impressed yet again, as Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift the 2020/21 Community Shield.

The North London club would then not be able to provide guarantee to Martinez’s spot as the main GK despite all his heroics. Leno was back, and it meant that Martinez will be reduced to the bench once again. That’s when Aston Villa saw the opportunity, paying the club 17 million EURO. The Argetinian began strong as expected at Aston Villa right away, and his performances soon began attracting eyeballs internationally.

Emiliano Martinez’s meteoric rise was wild

Although Martinez was in a couple of Argentinian squads during the years 2011, 2019, he never started for them. However, in June 2021, Martinez made his debut in WC qualification match against Chile. This has a backstory as well. Back then it was Franco Armani who was the starting GK, and he allegedly had repeated bouts of COVID, leading to Martinez to take his place. Had it not been for Armani taking ill, Martinez might have still sat in the bench.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Paulo Dybala and Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrate the fourth and winning penalty by Gonzalo Montiel in the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Martinez was impressive for Argentina as well, and only began going from strength to strength. He helped Argentina end their 28-year trophy, as the South American team clinched the Copa America after beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. In the semi-finals, it was Martinez’s heroics in the penalty shootout that saw them through. Martinez won the Golden Glove as well.

This was only the start of things to come. By 2022, Martinez had cemented his place as Argentina’s number 1 GK. It was time for the 2022 World Cup (in Winter in Qatar). Martinez was at his usual best, and his performance was at the forefront after he helped his team beat Netherlands in the quarter-finals on penalties.

Emi Martinez helped Lionel Messi peak

The wild Argentina vs. France final had it all, but nothing could match what happened in the dying moments of the injury time of extra time. After Kylian Mbappe had matched Messi’s exploits in the final, the score was 3-3, with just a few seconds left for the final to be decided on penalties. Argentina had failed to clear a lofted ball and substitute Randal Kolo Muani suddenly found himself one-on-one with Martinez with acres of time and space. The Frenchman decided to blast the ball while placing it a bit away from Martinez’s body.

The Aston Villa GK using all his might stretched his leg to the fullest in a fraction of a second to deny the Frenchman, and sink France hearts. The game would go on to the penalties, and it was Martinez’s antics every time a Frenchman walked up to take the penalty that was unsettling. Aurelien Tchouameni’s rhythm was seemingly affected after he shot the ball wide, prior to which Martinez had thrown the ball away instead of handing it to Tchouameni himself. It remained the only miss in the shootout and Argentina, Lionel Messi and co. lifted the world cup. This also went on to nearly end the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.