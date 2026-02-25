Arsenal WFC Star Leah Williamson Asserts Strike Action Not Off the Table Over Schedule

Leah Williamson has warned that strike action is not off the table if football’s governing bodies continue to ignore player welfare concerns about the relentless schedule in women’s football. The Arsenal captain made the stark admission while away with England ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, emphasising that accumulated workload is increasingly reflected in injury data across the elite level.

Williamson stressed the issue centres on recovery time as fixture demands spiral out of control for players competing across domestic and international competitions. The modern calendar means success effectively brings added physical risk, with teams progressing deep into tournaments facing heavier workloads without extended rest periods between campaigns.

Arsenal Recorded Highest Minute Loads Last Season

Arsenal Women recorded one of the highest average minute loads per player last season, with several squad members moving quickly from club campaigns into international competition without adequate rest. Injuries have since affected numerous senior players, vindicating Williamson’s warnings about the dangers of fixture congestion.

“It always sounds like we’re asking for a holiday, but that’s not the case,” Williamson explained. “I’m a professional footballer, and part of my job is also to rest, which I’m encouraged to do so by my managers and the environments we play in. So why is that not prioritised when we’re left to our own devices?”

History Suggests Strike Only Way to Be Heard

When asked whether strike action could realistically happen, Williamson was brutally honest. “If people do not feel they are being listened to, history suggests that’s the only way they can be heard. I would never take it off the table.”

The Arsenal defender stressed that players are not raising concerns for fun but because the data supports their position. “The more successful you are, then the less rest you have and the higher risk of injury there is,” she said.

