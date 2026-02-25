Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Star Leah Williamson Asserts Strike Action Not Off the Table Over Schedule
Leah Williamson has warned that strike action is not off the table if football’s governing bodies continue to ignore player welfare concerns about the relentless schedule in women’s football. The Arsenal captain made the stark admission while away with England ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, emphasising that accumulated workload is increasingly reflected in injury data across the elite level.
Williamson stressed the issue centres on recovery time as fixture demands spiral out of control for players competing across domestic and international competitions. The modern calendar means success effectively brings added physical risk, with teams progressing deep into tournaments facing heavier workloads without extended rest periods between campaigns.
Arsenal Recorded Highest Minute Loads Last Season
Arsenal Women recorded one of the highest average minute loads per player last season, with several squad members moving quickly from club campaigns into international competition without adequate rest. Injuries have since affected numerous senior players, vindicating Williamson’s warnings about the dangers of fixture congestion.
“It always sounds like we’re asking for a holiday, but that’s not the case,” Williamson explained. “I’m a professional footballer, and part of my job is also to rest, which I’m encouraged to do so by my managers and the environments we play in. So why is that not prioritised when we’re left to our own devices?”
History Suggests Strike Only Way to Be Heard
When asked whether strike action could realistically happen, Williamson was brutally honest. “If people do not feel they are being listened to, history suggests that’s the only way they can be heard. I would never take it off the table.”
The Arsenal defender stressed that players are not raising concerns for fun but because the data supports their position. “The more successful you are, then the less rest you have and the higher risk of injury there is,” she said.
Also read: Update Given Following Arsenal Injury Scare as Olivia Smith Discharged From Hospital After Being Stretchered Off During FA Cup Win Over Bristol City
Arsenal Dragon
Update Given Following Arsenal Injury Scare as Olivia Smith Discharged From Hospital After Being Stretchered Off During FA Cup Win Over Bristol City
Arsenal star Olivia Smith has been discharged from hospital after being stretchered off the field during their Women’s FA Cup game against Bristol City. The forward, who joined the Gunners in the summer, played just under an hour before being forced off with pictures showing a neck brace around the 21 year old at Meadow Park.
This was a worrying moment for Arsenal supporters watching on Sunday afternoon. The Canadian international went down, receiving lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher as a precaution. Thankfully, the injury appears to be far less serious than initially feared.
Left Hospital Yesterday Evening
According to Arsenal reporter Tim Stillman, Olivia Smith left the hospital yesterday evening after tests were run and will return to be assessed this week ahead of the March international break. This is brilliant news for Arsenal, who cannot afford to lose Smith for any length of time, given her importance to the team.
It is believed that her involvement with Canada is still up in the air, with the Canucks facing a triple header of friendlies against Colombia, Argentina, and the United States over the coming two weeks. Arsenal’s next match sees them face London City Lionesses in mid March.
Big Boost for Champions League Hopes
With no video available for Arsenal’s cup game against Bristol City, there was huge concern surrounding Smith’s condition for those unable to attend the game at Meadow Park. Thankfully, what seemed initially to be a severe injury has turned out to be a fairly minor incident.
While Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo are both more than capable options to lead the line, it has been Smith who has been Renee Slegers’ favoured choice and proven to be a brilliant signing since her arrival from Liverpool. Having Smith likely available for both legs of the Chelsea Champions League quarter final is a massive boost for Arsenal’s hopes of retaining their European crown.
Also read: Arsenal Women March Schedule Set as Dates and Times Confirmed for Champions League Quarter Final Tie Against Chelsea Plus WSL Fixtures
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women March Schedule Set as Dates and Times Confirmed for Champions League Quarter Final Tie Against Chelsea Plus WSL Fixtures
Arsenal Women’s March schedule has been confirmed, with dates and times set for their Champions League quarter final tie against Chelsea alongside three crucial WSL fixtures. The Gunners face a huge month that could define their entire season across multiple competitions.
The Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea will be played over two legs. The first leg at the Emirates Stadium kicks off on Tuesday, March 24, at 20:00 GMT, with early bird tickets already available. The second leg at Stamford Bridge follows on Wednesday, April 1, at 20:00 GMT, with Arsenal allocated 3,083 tickets.
London City First Up After International Break
Arsenal’s first WSL fixture in March sees them travel to the CopperJax Community Stadium in Bromley to face London City Lionesses on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55 GMT. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK as the Gunners look to maintain their push for automatic Champions League qualification.
Brighton’s postponed fixture from earlier in February still needs to be rescheduled at some point, adding to Arsenal’s already congested calendar. The international break comes at a crucial time, allowing players to rest before the run in.
West Ham and Spurs at Emirates
Arsenal then hosts West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 21, at 12:00 GMT, again live on Sky Sports. The Hammers are fighting for survival at the bottom of the table and will provide stubborn opposition.
The month concludes with Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday, March 28, at 17:30 GMT. This match is sandwiched between the two Chelsea Champions League legs and represents a massive challenge for Renee Slegers’ side.
Arsenal supporters wearing club colours in the home end at Stamford Bridge will be ejected from the stadium, as this is a UEFA competition.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals
Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is eyeing a historic European showdown after the Gunners secured their spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals. Following a dominant aggregate victory over OH Leuven, the England star expressed her excitement for an all London affair against domestic rivals Chelsea.
Arsenal secured their progression with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the night, netting twice to book the Gunners’ place in the next round.
Two Top Teams Coming Up Against Each Other
“So exciting and a team we are so familiar with. When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final, you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter finals, will be amazing,” Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw.
The quarter final draw has produced a mouth watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high stakes London derby on the continental stage. Russo added, “Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi final. It’s unreal.”
Playing Well and Breeding Confidence
Russo reflected on Arsenal’s current form heading into the Chelsea tie. “We are playing well, we are playing good football, and that breeds confidence in everyone. We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways, and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive.”
The first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week. Arsenal face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attention to the Chelsea showdown.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”