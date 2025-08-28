(Photo) Eberechi Eze’s Photoshoot has One Striking Similarity with A Tottenham Player Who Moved to Arsenal

Arsenal‘s media team delivered the perfect masterstroke during Eberechi Eze’s unveiling, positioning their new £67.5m signing in a pose that immediately transported fans back to one of the most iconic moments in North London derby history.

The folded arms, the confident smile, the deliberate angle – it was impossible to miss the striking similarity to Sol Campbell’s legendary Arsenal announcement photo from 2001. For a player who had just hijacked Tottenham’s move in spectacular fashion, the visual parallel couldn’t have been more perfect.

The Sol Campbell Connection

Sol Campbell remains the ultimate symbol of North London power shifts, having shocked the football world by crossing the divide from Tottenham to Arsenal as a free agent. His controversial move helped Arsenal secure two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, making him one of the most successful Spurs-to-Arsenal transfers in history.

Fast forward to 2025, and Eze’s arrival carries similar symbolic weight. Arsenal fans immediately spotted the folded arms pose reminiscent of Campbell’s controversial signing announcement, with many interpreting it as a deliberate dig at their North London rivals.

More Than Coincidence

The parallel goes deeper than just photography. Like Campbell, Eze represents a statement signing designed to hurt Tottenham while strengthening Arsenal. Spurs felt they had an agreement in place before Arsenal swooped in to hijack the deal, leaving their rivals empty-handed once again.

The positioning wasn’t accidental. Arsenal’s social media team understood the narrative perfectly – a talented player choosing the Emirates over the competition, captured in a pose that echoed their most famous Tottenham acquisition.

For Arsenal fans, the image represents more than just a new signing announcement. It’s a reminder that when players have the choice between North London clubs, they consistently choose Arsenal. The photographers definitely knew what they were doing.

