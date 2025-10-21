England
Stuart Attwell – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Stuart Attwell is an English professional football referee and belongs to the elite group of referees who primarily officiate the Premier League and in this article, we will see about Stuart Attwell’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Stuart Steven Attwell famously known as Stuart Attwell was the youngest referee to feature in the Premier League. He returned to the Select group of referees in 2016 after being demoted from the Select group in 2012 and till now Stuart has made a total of 551 appearances as a referee in his career. He was the referee during the 2025 FA Cup final. Let’s get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Stuart Attwell Net Worth and Salary
Stuart is considered to be a rich English referee and his net worth is estimated at around $1.8 million. He is listed in the select group of referees and his salary is not gonna be less compared to others. The primary source of income for the English referee is through officiating Premier League matches. There is no information about his endorsements and business ventures. He is still officiating in prime matches and has been successful.
.Stuart Attwell Refereeing Career
Stuart began to referee at the age of 22. He was promoted to referee the Football league in the 2007-08 season. His first league one appearance came when Swansea City faced Gillingham. Attwell made his first championship debut as a referee in December 2007, officiating a match between Sheffield United and Blackpool.
In the 2008-09 season, Attwell was added to the Select group of referees list which made him available to officiate the Premier League and got full-time employment at the Professional Game Match Officials Association. He was promoted to officiate the Premier League matches in 2008, making him the youngest referee at the age of 25.
He was added to the international list of referees in 2009. He was demoted from the list of Select Group Referees and returned to Football League duty on the National List in 2012 with mutual consent. Later, in 2014 he returned back to officiate the Premier League matches. Again, he was promoted to the list of the Select group of referees in 2016.
In 2016, he officiated Japanese League matches as a part of a referee exchange programme between the English FA and the Japanese FA.
Stuart Attwell Early Life
Stuart was born on 6 October 1982 in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. His parents Carlos Attias and Hebe Ada Rosa Pompei raised him in England. Attwell graduated from Staffordshire University in 2004. It was a longtime ambition for him to referee, according to his father. He moved all the way up from the local league to the non-football league, then all the way to the Football League.
Stuart Attwell Wife
Stuart is said to be single and his current dating details remain to be unknown. We hope he will get married soon so that this section will get updated soon.
Stuart Attwell Controversies
The “ghost goal” controversy happened in September 2008 in a Championship league at Watford after assistant referee Banister mistakenly awarded a goal instead of a corner kick. The Ex Premier league referee Keith Hackett has suggested that Stuart Attwell has to step down from officiating Newcastle United‘s match against Everton in March 2022.
The match ended with a 1-goal win for Everton and the referee issued a red card for Allan in the final minutes. Attwell was on VAR duty when Liverpool faced Brighton earlier in 2022, and Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez escaped a red card for his challenge on Luis Diaz.
The 42 year-old-referee awarded a penalty mistakenly for Leeds United in the 2-1 win against Norwich City but the decision was adjusted later by the VAR. His last major appearance was during the 2025 FA Cup final. Stuart Attwell will continue to officiate in Premier League matches
Dragon Feeds
Nicola Hart – Jamie Carragher Wife, her Family and more
Nicola Hart is an interior designer and she is famous for being the wife of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nicola Hart has become the biggest supporter of Carragher. Her husband is a football pundit and analyst who worked at Skysports. The English beauty has progressed emphatically in her career. From the love perspective, she has one of the most thriving love stories in the football world. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Nicola in this article.
In his emphatic career spanning over 17 years, Jamie Carragher has given everything to Liverpool. He left the club as a club legend and turned to punditry. In recent years, he has been doing a sensational job in the media industry. His accolades seem overwhelming, but what people don’t know is the part his wife played in his career. So let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Jamie Carragher.
Nicola Hart Childhood and Family
Nicola was born on September 1, 1980, in England. We don’t have much information about her family as the English beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her.
They were highly involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Nicola’s characteristics are influenced by her parents. We are unsure whether she is her parent’s only child or has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Jamie Carragher.
Nicola Hart Education
Nicola went to the same elementary school as Jamie. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Later, the English beauty pursued a career in designing. Due to the lack of information we are not sure from which college she secured her degree.
Nicola Hart career
Nicola is a professional interior designer. She was passionate about designing from an early age. So, when she completed her education, she wanted to make a career out of her passion. She has her own agency by the name of Nicola Carragher Limited. She mainly deals with high-end clients’ interior design needs.
Apart from her professional life, Nicola is also a responsible and caring partner. By having a calm and understanding personality, the English beauty has been able to form a beautiful bond with her husband. She has supported Jamie in every way possible.
Nicola Hart Net Worth
Nicola’s current net worth is under review. We believe she has been earning a hefty salary from her interior designer role. But as we don’t know the digits behind her exact earnings, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Nicola’s husband Jamie Carragher earns a significant salary from Sky Sports. The pair’s added income gives them the luxury to enjoy life to its full extent.
Nicola Hart and Jamie Carragher relationship
Jamie Carragher, who has played across all domestic football leagues before retiring, met her at elementary school, but they didn’t start dating until Jamie was 18. Nicola was convinced that her partner was exceptional and could achieve incredible heights. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career.
Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. Jamie made a failed attempt to propose to Nicola initially. He didn’t have the right sized ring at that time which made the task harder. But he got a favourable response the second time and they tied the knot in 2005.
Nicola Hart and Jamie Carragher Children
The duo has two beautiful children named James Carragher and Mia Carragher. They Were born in 2002 and 2004 respectively. The couple likes to spend quality time with their children and they have been successful so far in shaping their future. They take their children to new places and support them in their journey.
Nicola Hart Social media
Nicola has an Instagram account but she has kept it private. The English beauty enjoys quality time with her family and doesn’t like the idea of sharing everything with the world. Nicola Hart accepts requests from her close friends and celebrities. She doesn’t prefer being an extrovert.
Blackburn Rovers
Who is Claire Ince? Meet the wife of Paul Ince
Claire Ince is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the former manager of Reading, Paul Ince.
Ince comes from London, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Paul Ince. Her husband was the manager of top football clubs in the world. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Claire and Paul Ince Families
Claire was born on March 20, 1973, in London, England. She is 53 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. Her family lives in the UK as well, but she has not shared any details about them.
On October 21, 1967, Paul Ince was born in Ilford, London, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. However, he is the cousin of footballer Rohan Ince and Clayton Ince and is the uncle of singer Rochelle Humes.
Claire Ince’s husband, Paul Ince
Paul Ince is a former international player who played as a midfielder from 1982-to 2007 and served as an interim manager at EFL Championship side Reading.
West Ham coach John Lyall spotted him at 12 when the club was in the second division. Paul made his debut for West Ham against Manchester United back in 1986.
Paul then joined Manchester United, where he stayed until 1995 and only won most of his accomplishments from there. However, he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and one UEFA cup. He then moved to Serie A with Inter Milan for two years. After that, he returned to England and joined Liverpool.
After a short spell as a player-coach of Swindon Town, he retired from playing and continues to manage clubs like Swindon, Macclesfield, Milton Keynes, Blackburn, Notts County and Blackpool.
On February 19, 202, Ince and Michael and Gilkes were announced as EFL Championship side Reading interim managers. Paul is the first black man to captain the three lions.
He is one of the very few players in the Premier League to have represented both arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United. Paul was capped 53 times by England as well.
Claire and Paul Ince Kids
Claire and Paul met during college time, and after dating for several years, they got married in an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They got married on June 5, 1990. They have been together for more than two decades.
The couple has three children together: Tom, a professional footballer, Daniel, and daughter Ria, who is set to appear in the new Channel 4 show Born famous.
Tom has played for England national under-17 football team, and the two were now reunited at EFL Championship club Reading, where his father is the interim manager.
Claire Ince Profession, Career, Net Worth
Claire is a homemaker, and she handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Paul through his every thick and thin.
However, she is not on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $22 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram and shares pictures frequently.
Barnsley
Kieffer Moore – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore, born on August 8, 1992, is a Welsh striker currently playing for the club Wrexham and and the Wales national team and in this blog, we will see about the Welsh striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore started his career with Truro City, and his goal-scoring abilities led him to Yeovil Town. His football journey includes spells with Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth. In 2025, he is a part of the Wrexham club. He also played for the Sheffield United.
Internationally, Moore switched allegiance to Wales, making a significant impact with crucial goals, including in UEFA Euro 2020. His versatility and scoring ability continue to make him a key asset for both club and country.
Kieffer Moore’s Net Worth and Salary
As a striker for Bournemouth, Kieffer Moore earns a substantial salary, but his deal has not been revealed Given his financial success in football, his impressive £6 million net worth is a reflection of that. He plays for Wrexham and has signed a lucrative deal.
Kieffer Moore Club Career
Moore’s career has had some memorable moments. During his influential time at Barnsley, he established himself as the team’s main striker and demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with a memorable hat-trick against Rochdale. His reputation as a dependable forward in the Championship was further cemented by subsequent moves to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic. He joined AFC Bournemouth in January 2022 and was a major factor in their promotion to the Premier League.
Moore’s August 2022 Premier League debut with Bournemouth demonstrated his versatility and natural ability to score goals, and it was a turning point in his career. His first Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and his subsequent brace against Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated his ability at the highest level of English football, and he quickly made an impression. As of 2025, he is a part of Wrexham which competes in the EFL championship.
Kieffer Moore International Career
England-born Moore played for England C at first, but he eventually committed to play senior rugby for Wales. Thanks to his paternal grandfather’s eligibility, Moore was a key member of Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 squad. His importance to the national team was demonstrated by his first goal for Wales in a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Slovakia and by his later, pivotal goals in Euro 2020 group matches.
Moore further cemented his reputation as a dependable striker by playing a crucial role for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after the Euros. Moore’s remarkable journey from non-league football to the Premier League and success on the international stage highlights his tenacity and skill in the game of football.
Kieffer Moore Family
Kieffer Moore was born in Torquay, England, on August 8, 1992. He keeps his family private. Details about his parents and siblings are kept private, so the football player can maintain some anonymity about his personal life. Moore keeps some parts of his journey hidden from public view while navigating his familial background discreetly in spite of the spotlight on his career.
Kieffer Moore’s wife – Charlotte Russell
Outside of the field, Kieffer Moore enjoys happy times with his spouse, Charlotte Russell. Exuding happiness, the couple often posts updates about their experiences together on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives outside of football. Moore achieves a harmonious balance in both facets of his journey by skillfully integrating his personal fulfilment with his professional endeavours.
Kieffer Moore Sponsors and Endorsements
To give his off-field activities a sense of mystery, Kieffer Moore conceals the specifics of his sponsors and endorsements. The footballer is able to navigate his career with a hint of mystery and privacy as fans applaud his athletic prowess and the details of his professional affiliations and brand partnerships stay under wraps.
Kieffer Moore Cars and Tattoos
Kieffer Moore chooses to live a tattoo-free life, allowing his skills on the field to define who he is. The football player doesn’t reveal any information about the cars he may own because he keeps his personal life off the field private and prefers to concentrate on his play rather than extravagance.
