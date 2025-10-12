Google News
Stuart Dallas – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Stuart Dallas is a former Northern Irish professional footballer who played as a midfielder for Leeds United in the English Premier League, hailing from Northern Ireland in this page we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer from Northern Ireland, who last played for Leeds United in the English Premier League 2024 season. Dallas retired after a knee injury. He started his career with Crusaders FC in 2008 and signed for Brentford FC in 2012. He then signed for Leeds United in 2015 and has been a key player ever since. Dallas is known for his versatility, work rate, stamina, and technical ability on the ball.
During the 2020-21 season, he played a crucial role in Leeds United’s return to the Premier League and was named the club’s Player of the Year. Off the field, Dallas is known for his humble personality and commitment to charitable causes.
Stuart Dallas Net Worth
Stuart Dallas is a professional football player from Northern Ireland who has achieved significant success in his career. As of 2026, his net worth is estimated to be around 7 million dollars. He has earned a reputation as a versatile and talented player, known for his ability to play in a variety of positions. After retirement, he is planning to join the commentary panel for upcoming EPL games. Stuart Dallas has business ventures as well.
He has also been recognized for his leadership skills, having served as the captain of his national team on several occasions. Off the pitch, he has been involved in a number of charitable initiatives, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community. Overall, Dallas is a highly respected and accomplished football player, with a net worth that reflects his success both on and off the pitch.
Stuart Dallas Club Career
Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer from Northern Ireland who currently plays as a midfielder for Leeds United in the English Premier League. He began his senior career with the Crusaders in 2008, making over 100 appearances and scoring 19 goals. In 2012, he signed for Brentford, a club in England’s third tier. In 2015, he signed for Leeds United, another club in the Championship.
He quickly became a regular in the team, making 42 appearances and scoring three goals in his first season. He has since become a key player for Leeds, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and establishing himself as a versatile and hardworking midfielder. He has also represented Northern Ireland at the international level, making over 50 appearances for his country. Stuart Dallas retired from football in 2024 following a knee injury whole playing for the Leeds United.
Stuart Dallas International Career
Stuart Dallas is a Northern Irish professional footballer who currently plays for Leeds United. He has represented the Northern Ireland national team since 2011, making his debut in a 3-0 defeat against Italy in a Euro 2012 qualifier. Since then, Dallas has become an important player for Northern Ireland, making a significant contribution to the team’s qualification for the 2016 European Championships.
He has made over 60 appearances for his country, scoring 4 goals, including a memorable strike against Belarus in a Euro 2020 qualifier in June 2019. Overall, Dallas has established himself as one of Northern Ireland’s key players and a reliable performer on the international stage.
Stuart Dallas Family
Stuart Dallas is a private individual and has not publicly shared information about his parents. He grew up in a working-class family in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, and developed a passion for football at a young age. His upbringing and family background have influenced his approach to the game, as he is known for his hard work, determination, and team-oriented mindset. His on-field performances and off-field personality have endeared him to fans and earned him the respect of his peers in the footballing world.
Stuart Dallas Wife – Juneve
Stuart Dallas has been quite private about his personal life, including his romantic relationships. He has not shared any information about his relationship status on his social media accounts or in any interviews he has given. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with his wife, Juneve, since his time playing for Brentford FC. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and has used his platform to raise awareness about the importance of seeking help and support when needed. His honesty and bravery in speaking out about these issues have earned him admiration from fans and peers alike.
Stuart Dallas Sponsors and Endorsement
Stuart Dallas has not signed any major sponsorship or endorsement deals with brands, but he is likely to have some endorsement agreements with sportswear companies or other brands that are involved in the football industry. He is known for his professionalism both on and off the pitch and has been recognized for his charitable work and advocacy for mental health awareness.
He has also been involved in the production of a documentary series called “Take Us Home”, which followed Leeds United’s journey to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League during the 2018-2019 season. Despite not having any major sponsorship or endorsement deals, Dallas is a respected and popular player in the football world, and his work both on and off the pitch has earned him a loyal following among fans.
Stuart Dallas Cars and Tattoos
Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer who has not shared much about his cars or tattoos publicly. He has a reputation for being humble and down-to-earth, and he tends to focus on his football career rather than his personal possessions or style. He is known to own some fancy cars just like other popular footballers.
Bournemouth
Who is Carly Parker? Meet the wife of Scott Parker
Carly Parker is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Scott Parker, the current manager of Premier League club, Burnley.
Parker comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Fulham manager Scott Parker. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly and Scott Parker Families
Carly was born in 1983 in Sidcup, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She was born to parents Terry and Linda Arter. She is the sister of professional English football player Nicholas Arter. She married Scott Parker at the age of 17 according to many reports.
Scott was born on 13th October 1980 in Lambeth, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. Scott Parker met his sweetheart when he was just 16. He was a part of the club West Ham United when he met Carly Arter.
Carly Parker’s husband, Scott Parker
Scott is a former professional player who played as a midfielder and is now the head coach of EFL Championship club AFC Bournemouth. He began his career at Charlton Athletic but was soon loaned to Norwich City before joining Chelsea for a whopping fee of 10 million fees in January 2004. However, he didn’t play for Chelsea much and soon was moved to Newcastle United the following year.
Parker joined West Ham United in 2007, where he won the FWA Footballer of the year. He was then signed by Tottenham Hotspur and joined Fulham in 2013. He would play 119 league matches for the club before retiring.
After his retirement, Parker returned to Tottenham Hotspur, coaching the under-18 squad. In February 2019, he was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham before being appointed as a permanent one in Summer.
Parker did a reasonably good job in his first season as he guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. However, in the next season, they got relegated, and Parker left the club by mutual consent.
Soon Parker was appointed as the head coach of AFC Bournemouth. He signed a three-year contract with the club after guiding the club to 13 points for a possible 15. He has led the club to five wins in five matches.
Scott Parker has 99 wins as a manager. He is the manager of EPL team, Burnley. In 2024, he was the manager of Club Brugge, a Belgian professional football club. Scott Parker has 99 wins from 231 matches with an overall win record of 42%.
Carly and Scott Parker Kids
Carly and Scott have been married for over 20 years. They met initially when Scott was playing for Carlton’s team in 1996, and after being together for four years, they got married in 2000 in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family members.
They are now together through thick and thin and have four children together: Frankie Parer, Murphy Parker, Sonny and Rafa. The family enjoys their free time on vacations and, notably, beaches.
Carly Parker Profession, Career, Net Worth
Carly Parker does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Scott has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx and this includes his earnings. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They both have maintained distance from social media and have not shared their personal details to the public.
Aston Villa
Gabriel Agbonlahor – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor, famously called Gabriel Agbonlahor, is a former English football player and here, we will get to know more about the former English striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more.
Gabriel Agbonlahor spent most of his career at Aston Villa and even represented a few clubs on loan in the Championship before joining Aston Villa’s senior team. He is the product of Aston Villa’s football academy. He made over 390 appearances representing Aston Villa. The retired footballer is now a media pundiy. Gabriel Agbonlahor is now a part of the Skysports team. He is also a member of the radio station, TalkSport. Gabriel Agbonlahor is an entrepreneur as well, but his business ventures are not revealed to the media. Since retirement, he has not made frequent appearances in media.
Agbonlahor is the all-time Premier League top scorer for Aston Villa. He had 3 caps for England national football team before retiring in March 2019. Let’s learn more about the Aston Villa legend without any delay.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Net Worth and Salary
Spending nearly over 13 years at Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor has a net worth in the range of £2m to £3.5m. The former English Striker has been listed as one of the most famous footballers and is one of the richest footballers.
The last reported salary that he was earning when he was at Aston Villa in 2019 was around £ 70k a week. Gabriel’s primary source of income was football and may have had some earnings from some side businesses probably like other famous footballers. He was the founder of clothing company Six Figures Official, which was dissolved in March 2021. Gabriel Agbonlahor is also the director of GA ERD Limited.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Personal Life
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor was born on 13 October 1986 in Birmingham, England. His father Samson Agbonlahor and his mother Tina Burgess were from Nigeria and Scotland respectively. He was mostly raised by his father as they both got separated.
20 years later, having still not spoken a single word with her son, Gabriel’s mom Tina Burgess publicly announced that she wanted to reunite with him. The striker eventually reunited with his estranged mother.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Former Clubs
Gabriel Agbonlahor joined Aston Villa’s academy in 1994. He was eventually promoted to the U-18 team at Villa Park in 2003. The 35-year-old impressed in the U-18 ranks for a couple of seasons before breaking into the first team in 2005.
Agbonlahor took some time to adapt to the first team. He was loaned out to Watford first and then Sheffield Wednesday to try and get him some regular game time. Once the striker returned to Villa though, he never looked back.
Since returning to Villa in 2005, Agbonlahor has been at Villa Park for the rest of his career. He eventually left in 2018 after 391 games for the club and announced his retirement a year later.
Gabriel Agbonlahor International Career
The English international did not have the most prolific of careers for his country to write home about. He won 16 caps for the Three Lions in the U-21 level. However, he could not really make it count at the biggest stage and had to be content with just three caps for England at the senior level.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Wife
The Aston Villa striker prefers to keep a low key in the public when it comes to personal life and we don’t know if Agbonlahor is dating anyone right now.
There is no record to suggest that the 35-year-old has been married in his time until now. We hope to find more information on the same soon.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Sponsorships
There is not much information available about Gabriel Agbonlahor’s sponsorships. As a retired player, not much comes out about the Aston Villa striker now.
The striker posed as the photoshoot model for the designer brand Harvey Nichols, but we do not know if it was an endorsement or just a mere photoshoot.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Cars
It does seem like Agbonlahor has a penchant for cars. His craze for cars is so evident that he has been labelled as a ‘‘nuisance neighbour’’ by locals in a swanky Midland suburb because of his noisy sports cars.
The England striker has been accused of waking up the neighbourhood by revving engines outside his luxury property in leafy Streetly, West Midlands.
The former Aston Villa man drives a luxury £180,000 white Lamborghini and has a host of other top-of-the-range vehicles, including a 4×4 Mercedes with blacked-out windows.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Tattoos
Gabriel does not seem to appreciate inking his body. But in his 300th appearance for the club, a fan challenged him that if he scores in that game she would tattoo his name on her bum. Eventually, he scored that day and she got his name and jersey number tattooed on her.
Milan Skriniar Girlfriend Barbora Hroncekova Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Barbora Hroncekova is famous for being the girlfriend of Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe’s centre back, Milan Skriniar. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a Slovakian family, Barbora has achieved great feats in her career through commitment and hardship. Currently, she is a renowned model and a social media star earning a handsome amount of money. She is the biggest supporter of his partner, Milan Skriniar. The couple can be spotted during match days. They also explore their favorite countries on non-match days.
The former Inter Milan defender also had to struggle for everything he has achieved. But he kept his head down and continued to work towards his goal. Finally one of the best teams in Italy, Inter Milan signed him in 2017. Since then he has developed himself into a top defender and has earned a lot of love and respect from the fans. In 2022, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. He didn’t score a single goal in 29 matches. In 2024, he joined Fenerbahçe.
His professional life is very interesting, but we think you’re not here to learn about his career, but to find out more about his love life. Well, we are going to give you all the information about the stunning girlfriend Of Milan Skriniar in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started!
Barbora Hroncekova Childhood and Family
Barbora was born on December 21, 1997, to a Slovakian family, making her nationality Slovak. She has achieved a lot of fame over the years, and now the camera follows her everywhere she goes. However, she hasn’t shared much on any public platform when it comes to her family details.
Due to the lack of information on the topic, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if any new data comes up. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Milan Skriniar.
Barbora Hroncekova Education
Barbora hasn’t shared much about her educational journey; hence where she studied is a total mystery. As she spent most of her childhood and early life in Slovakia, we believe she went to a local high school in her hometown.
Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether she went to college after that. Considering she was passionate about modelling from an early age, our guess is that she entered the glamour industry at an early age rather than going for higher studies.
Barbora Hroncekova career
Barbora is a professional model. She started her journey at a young age and got early appreciation from her audience due to her alluring looks and charming personality. Even though the early boost in her career gave her a head start, she still did a lot of hard work to reach where she is today.
She has collaborated with lots of big Slovakian brands to promote their products. Her face also appeared on a lot of magazine covers and advertising banners. Due to her pregnancy, she had to take a small break from her modelling career, which hampered her growth. But from her perspective, it was the right choice, and she might even choose the same again if she had to revisit the moment.
Barbora is also an Instagram star where she has more than 50k followers. She posts her family pictures and model photoshoots as well. She already had a fanbase due to her modelling career, but when her relationship with Skriniar became public, it gave her profile an instant boost of followers. By doing brand promotions and collaborations, she makes a lot of money through her channel. She has a solid sense of fashion, which helps her communicate with her audience.
Barbora Hroncekova Net Worth
Barbora’s net worth is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate the exact number of her net worth. However, we believe she has accumulated a massive sum from her modelling career, and her social reach ensures that the cash flow doesn’t stop. We will update the article as soon as we find her total worth.
Milan Skriniar also has a significant net worth. He is currently one of the highest-paid players of Inter Milan, and he could earn a lot more as his career progresses. That’s why the duo currently doesn’t have any financial problems.
Barbora Hroncekova and Milan Skriniar relationship
Milan Skriniar met with his girlfriend in 2016 and has remained inseparable since then. The duo knew that they were attracted to one another after their initial meeting. After spending a few days together, they were madly in love. Their relationship has grown and has become even stronger with time.
The arrival of their child has made them even more mature and responsible. Srinagar publicly acknowledged Barbora’s role in his life by saying that there are two most important women in his life – one is his mother, who gave birth to him, and the other is his girlfriend. The duo hasn’t announced any plans of tying the knot yet, but we believe the special news could come very soon.
Barbora Hroncekova and Milan Skriniar Children
Barbora and Skriniar enjoyed the happiness of parentship on October 18, 2020, when the Slovakian beauty gave birth to their first daughter, Charlotta Skriniar.
Barbora Hroncekova Social media
Barbora has an extensive reach on Instagram. Being a model, she has a plethora of fans. She mostly shares pictures of herself with her daughter and partner. Barbora also posts pictures of new places and she posts pictures of her on stadiums. She likes travelling to new places and continuously updates her profile with alluring images. 60k followers have shown interest in her content, and the fanbase is constantly growing.
