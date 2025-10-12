Stuart Dallas – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Stuart Dallas is a former Northern Irish professional footballer who played as a midfielder for Leeds United in the English Premier League, hailing from Northern Ireland in this page we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer from Northern Ireland, who last played for Leeds United in the English Premier League 2024 season. Dallas retired after a knee injury. He started his career with Crusaders FC in 2008 and signed for Brentford FC in 2012. He then signed for Leeds United in 2015 and has been a key player ever since. Dallas is known for his versatility, work rate, stamina, and technical ability on the ball.

During the 2020-21 season, he played a crucial role in Leeds United’s return to the Premier League and was named the club’s Player of the Year. Off the field, Dallas is known for his humble personality and commitment to charitable causes.

Stuart Dallas of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Stuart Dallas Net Worth

Stuart Dallas is a professional football player from Northern Ireland who has achieved significant success in his career. As of 2026, his net worth is estimated to be around 7 million dollars. He has earned a reputation as a versatile and talented player, known for his ability to play in a variety of positions. After retirement, he is planning to join the commentary panel for upcoming EPL games. Stuart Dallas has business ventures as well.

He has also been recognized for his leadership skills, having served as the captain of his national team on several occasions. Off the pitch, he has been involved in a number of charitable initiatives, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community. Overall, Dallas is a highly respected and accomplished football player, with a net worth that reflects his success both on and off the pitch.

Stuart Dallas Club Career

Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer from Northern Ireland who currently plays as a midfielder for Leeds United in the English Premier League. He began his senior career with the Crusaders in 2008, making over 100 appearances and scoring 19 goals. In 2012, he signed for Brentford, a club in England’s third tier. In 2015, he signed for Leeds United, another club in the Championship.

Stuart Dallas didn’t score from here… pic.twitter.com/CoQoXYQu0b — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 26, 2022

He quickly became a regular in the team, making 42 appearances and scoring three goals in his first season. He has since become a key player for Leeds, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and establishing himself as a versatile and hardworking midfielder. He has also represented Northern Ireland at the international level, making over 50 appearances for his country. Stuart Dallas retired from football in 2024 following a knee injury whole playing for the Leeds United.

Stuart Dallas International Career

Stuart Dallas is a Northern Irish professional footballer who currently plays for Leeds United. He has represented the Northern Ireland national team since 2011, making his debut in a 3-0 defeat against Italy in a Euro 2012 qualifier. Since then, Dallas has become an important player for Northern Ireland, making a significant contribution to the team’s qualification for the 2016 European Championships.

He has made over 60 appearances for his country, scoring 4 goals, including a memorable strike against Belarus in a Euro 2020 qualifier in June 2019. Overall, Dallas has established himself as one of Northern Ireland’s key players and a reliable performer on the international stage.

As of 2023, the net worth of Stuart Dallas is estimated to be around 5 million dollars. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Stuart Dallas Family

Stuart Dallas is a private individual and has not publicly shared information about his parents. He grew up in a working-class family in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, and developed a passion for football at a young age. His upbringing and family background have influenced his approach to the game, as he is known for his hard work, determination, and team-oriented mindset. His on-field performances and off-field personality have endeared him to fans and earned him the respect of his peers in the footballing world.

Stuart Dallas Wife – Juneve

Stuart Dallas has been quite private about his personal life, including his romantic relationships. He has not shared any information about his relationship status on his social media accounts or in any interviews he has given. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with his wife, Juneve, since his time playing for Brentford FC. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and has used his platform to raise awareness about the importance of seeking help and support when needed. His honesty and bravery in speaking out about these issues have earned him admiration from fans and peers alike.

Stuart Dallas Sponsors and Endorsement

Stuart Dallas has not signed any major sponsorship or endorsement deals with brands, but he is likely to have some endorsement agreements with sportswear companies or other brands that are involved in the football industry. He is known for his professionalism both on and off the pitch and has been recognized for his charitable work and advocacy for mental health awareness.

Stuart Dallas of Leeds United reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He has also been involved in the production of a documentary series called “Take Us Home”, which followed Leeds United’s journey to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League during the 2018-2019 season. Despite not having any major sponsorship or endorsement deals, Dallas is a respected and popular player in the football world, and his work both on and off the pitch has earned him a loyal following among fans.

Stuart Dallas Cars and Tattoos

Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer who has not shared much about his cars or tattoos publicly. He has a reputation for being humble and down-to-earth, and he tends to focus on his football career rather than his personal possessions or style. He is known to own some fancy cars just like other popular footballers.

