West Ham United Sign Tri-National Attacker Sude Ngozi Oztas From Chelsea as Young Forward Begins Competitive Development

West Ham United have completed the signing of highly-rated forward Sude Ngozi Oztas from Chelsea, securing young attacking talent ahead of their 2026-27 Women’s Super League campaign. The 18-year-old London-born striker arrives following her Chelsea academy progression, bringing genuine elite-level development credentials combined with proven competitive exposure within youth international football structures across multiple national pathways.

Ngozi’s tri-national eligibility spanning England, Turkey and Nigeria establishes her as genuinely international prospect, with the Turkish Football Federation currently positioned to secure her senior international future following her Turkey Under-19 competitive appearances. That international pathway establishes her as emerging talent deserving sustained investment within elite club structures capable of facilitating her continued competitive development.

Young Striker Brings Elite Academy Pedigree and International Experience

Ngozi’s Arsenal academy foundation combined with her Chelsea progression establishes her within established elite development pathway, suggesting proven quality transcending purely theoretical potential. Her Turkey Under-19 competitive participation alongside her youth international exposure across multiple nations demonstrates genuine competitive resilience and tactical capability at youth elite-level competition.

Chelsea’s official assessment describing her as “powerful forward with an eye for goal” suggests genuine attacking capability deserving sustained development within competitive senior environment.

Pre-Season Integration Demonstrates Immediate Competitive Readiness

Ngozi’s inclusion within West Ham’s Wales pre-season camp combined with her Bristol City friendly appearance establishes her immediate competitive integration within senior squad structures. Her mid-match appearance replacing Viviane Asseyi suggests West Ham recognised her capability for meaningful competitive contribution during their preparation phase, validating their confidence in her readiness for competitive football demands.

Altyapımızda forma giyen milli oyuncumuz Sude Öztaş, U21 takımımızın 3-1lik Manchester City galibiyetinde adeta parladı. 🌟 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/XKyE5t4CCX — Chelsea FC Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@CFC_Turkiye) April 25, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for West Ham’s attacking development. Rather than relying exclusively upon established performers, they invest in emerging young talent bringing elite academy credentials combined with genuine international youth experience.

Ngozi’s proven competitive exposure combined with her Chelsea development suggests meaningful contribution potential during her anticipated West Ham tenure.

Also read: Manchester City Host Barcelona at Joie Stadium as Champions Prepare for Elite Pre-Season Test