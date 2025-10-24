Suhail Bhat – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Suhail Bhat is an Indian football player who plays as a forward and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Suhail Bhat is a product of Indian Arrow’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The player has represented India’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

(Credits: @thesuhail_07 Instagram)

Suhail Bhat’s Net Worth and Salary

Suhail is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $250k-$500k as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €60k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the top Leagues to get a high market value.

Suhail Bhat earns a pay of £10,036 every year for the Mohun Bagan SG which competes in the Indian Super League. He earns £193 every week. The youngster is just 20 and he will be the next superstar of Indian football. His value will eventually increase with a good domestic season.

Suhail Bhat Club Career

Suhail began footballing after getting selected from a football selection camp in Srinagar, India and joined the Sports Council Football Academy in 2017. He later joined the Indian footballing club Indian Arrows at a young age. He was promoted to the senior team in 2022 which competes in the I League of the club.

https://twitter.com/atkmohunbaganfc/status/1609184300221747201?s=20&t=FS2M4j_qQZcwGz4q9YTUGw

He was left without a club following the disbanding of Indian Arrows in 2022. On 31 December 2022, the Indian professional club ATK Mohun Bagan announced that they have signed the player on a free transfer.

Suhail Bhat International Career

Suhail represented the U16 team of India in 2021 and went on to score on his debut against the United Arab Emirates and the match ended in a 1-0 victory. The youngster made his international debut for India in 2025.

Suhail Bhat Family

Suhail was born on 8 April 2005 in Jammu and Kashmir, India to his father, Mohammed Abdullah Bhat, and his mother. His father was a local footballer and knew that it needs a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve something. His parents struggled a lot to get him into professional football. His father was the most supportive of all the people he knew. Other details about the family have not been revealed.

Suhail Bhat’s Girlfriend

Suhail Bhat is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

(Credits: @thesuhail_07 Instagram)

Suhail Bhat Sponsors and Endorsements

The Forward has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Suhail Bhat Cars and Tattoos

Suhail Bhat has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Jammu and Kashmir. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

