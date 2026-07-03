Crystal Palace
Sunderland Sign Wales International Elise Hughes From Crystal Palace on Two Year Deal
Sunderland Women have completed the signing of Wales international striker Elise Hughes from Crystal Palace on a two year contract. The 25 year old arrives after impressing during Palace’s WSL2 promotion campaign where she played all 22 matches establishing herself as a consistent goalscoring threat.
Hughes claimed the Championship Golden Boot during 2023-24 when she helped Palace secure top flight promotion. Her previous season with Charlton Athletic saw her finish as the club’s leading scorer before joining Palace. She brings genuine pedigree at second tier level combined with senior international experience after representing Wales at Euro 2025.
Proven Championship Credentials Strengthen Attack
Head Coach Mel Reay praised Hughes as a proven goalscorer at this level bringing valuable domestic and international experience. Reay specifically highlighted her work rate, quality and character as excellent fit for their developing environment. The striker’s combination of goal contribution and team commitment appealed directly to Sunderland’s recruitment philosophy.
Hughes expressed genuine excitement about joining Sunderland, describing the move as huge moment for her career. She acknowledged the club’s ambition and history while committing to contributing goals and assists. Her language suggests authentic buy-in rather than temporary arrangement.
Direct Goalscorer Addresses Key Tactical Need
Sunderland clearly identified attacking reinforcement as priority following their WSL2 second tier status. Hughes represents genuine upgrade on their current options, bringing proven ability at the exact level they operate. Her Championship Golden Boot demonstrates consistency at domestic level rather than speculation about potential.
Hughes feels like smart, targeted recruitment rather than speculative signing. She arrives with proven track record at their level, reducing adaptation risk while providing immediate quality. Sunderland appear building pragmatically around genuine capabilities rather than aspirational possibilities.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign American Midfielder Sierra Enge From Strasbourg on Two Year Deal
Crystal Palace Women have secured American midfielder Sierra Enge from French top-flight side Strasbourg on a two-year contract.
The 26-year-old joins the Eagles following established European football experience accumulated during her time in France’s top tier.
Enge developed through Stanford Cardinal college football before entering professional ranks via the 2023 NWSL Draft when San Diego Wave selected her in the second round. The midfielder made 18 appearances for Wave including contributions to their 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup winning campaign. She subsequently joined Strasbourg for their French top-flight debut, making 44 appearances across two seasons as the club finished ninth and seventh respectively.
American Prospect Strengthens Palace Midfield
Manager Jo Potter praised Enge’s quality and depth contribution to Palace’s midfield as the club pursue success following their Women’s Super League return. Potter’s emphasis on both quality and depth suggests strategic midfield reinforcement rather than short-term gap-filling.
Enge expressed genuine enthusiasm about returning to the Women’s Super League, describing it as dream realisation. Her language suggests authentic excitement about the move and Palace’s facilities rather than contractual obligation. That genuine buy-in should accelerate her integration and impact within the squad.
Palace Build Around Established Quality
Enge arrives with proven pedigree across multiple competitive environments including NWSL and French top-flight football. Her experience competing at elite level provides immediate tactical understanding required for Women’s Super League demands. Rather than relying on untested prospects, Palace identify established players capable of immediate contribution.
This signing feels strategically sound for Palace’s competitive ambitions. Enge brings exactly the midfield quality returning clubs require, combining proven European experience with genuine hunger to establish herself in the WSL.
Also read: Sam Kerr Completes NWSL Return to Gotham FC on Five-Year Deal After Chelsea Exit
Crystal Palace
Elise Hughes Departs Crystal Palace After Four Years Following Club’s Second Promotion to Women’s Super League
Elise Hughes has confirmed her departure from Crystal Palace after her contract expires at the end of June. The Welsh forward’s exit comes as the South Londoners secure promotion to the Women’s Super League for the second time, completing a remarkable trajectory that Hughes has been central to.
The 25-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Charlton Athletic in summer 2022 and delivered immediately. She scored 34 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions, establishing herself as one of the club’s most important attacking outlets. Her peak came during the 2023/2024 title-winning season when she netted 16 league goals in the second tier. That form should have catapulted her into genuine contention for the elite level.
Then came the setback. An anterior cruciate ligament injury cut her season short at a critical moment. But Hughes showed genuine character in her recovery. She returned to fitness and played in every league game this season as Palace finished their campaign strongly enough to leapfrog former neighbours Charlton Athletic into an automatic promotion place on the final day.
That timing raises questions. Hughes leaves having achieved significant things at Palace. She helped deliver two promotions. She was their prolific attacking force. Yet her departure is announced as the club steps up. It is the kind of exit that suggests a clean break rather than a natural conclusion.
The Recovery Story
Hughes proved her resilience after the ACL injury. Coming back to play every game shows genuine mental strength and fitness.
The Promotion Paradox
Palace achieved promotion partly because Hughes has been there consistently. Her departure weakens their WSL prospects materially.
Also read: Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2026: Ismaila Sarr Wins Double as Conference League Final Awaits
Crystal Palace held their 2025-26 end of season awards on May 24 with Ismaila Sarr claiming both Men’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season after an extraordinary campaign.
The 28-year-old Senegal international scored 21 goals across all competitions including nine in the Premier League and nine in the Conference League, finishing as the competition’s top scorer and driving Palace to their first ever European final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday evening.
Sarr Deserved Every Vote
This was not a popularity contest. Sarr was simply Palace’s most decisive player this season by enormous margin. He surpassed goal tallies achieved by Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha in their respective Palace peaks. He scored in every European knockout round.
His winning goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-final second leg sealed a 5-2 aggregate triumph that sent Selhurst Park into delirium. Oliver Glasner called it a huge European night. Sarr made it happen.
The Other Worthy Winners
Jorgen Strand Larsen claimed Goal of the Season for his clinical counter-attack finish against Shakhtar in Poland. Justin Devenny’s Community Shield penalty win against Liverpool won Socios Moment of the Season.
Thomas Evans and Grace Travers received Chairman’s Awards for Outstanding Contribution, recognition for their behind-the-scenes work during the club’s longest ever competitive season.
Annabel Blanchard was voted Women’s TEN Player of the Season while captain Aimee Everett won the Players’ Player award after their promotion winning WSL campaign.
Conference League Glory Beckons
Palace face Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday at 20:00 BST for the biggest game in the club’s modern history. Sarr is the competition’s top scorer and has scored in every single knockout round. The most important game of their season arrives with their best player in the form of his career. Glasner’s rotated team cannot afford to rotate Sarr.
Also read: Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club
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