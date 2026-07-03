Sunderland Sign Wales International Elise Hughes From Crystal Palace on Two Year Deal

Sunderland Women have completed the signing of Wales international striker Elise Hughes from Crystal Palace on a two year contract. The 25 year old arrives after impressing during Palace’s WSL2 promotion campaign where she played all 22 matches establishing herself as a consistent goalscoring threat.

Hughes claimed the Championship Golden Boot during 2023-24 when she helped Palace secure top flight promotion. Her previous season with Charlton Athletic saw her finish as the club’s leading scorer before joining Palace. She brings genuine pedigree at second tier level combined with senior international experience after representing Wales at Euro 2025.

Really happy to join @SAFCWomen ❤️



Excited to get started 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FlgvyQ1AYr — Elise Hughes (@elise__hughes) July 2, 2026

Proven Championship Credentials Strengthen Attack

Head Coach Mel Reay praised Hughes as a proven goalscorer at this level bringing valuable domestic and international experience. Reay specifically highlighted her work rate, quality and character as excellent fit for their developing environment. The striker’s combination of goal contribution and team commitment appealed directly to Sunderland’s recruitment philosophy.

Taking in her new surroundings 🏡 pic.twitter.com/NiipH9OR88 — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 2, 2026

Hughes expressed genuine excitement about joining Sunderland, describing the move as huge moment for her career. She acknowledged the club’s ambition and history while committing to contributing goals and assists. Her language suggests authentic buy-in rather than temporary arrangement.

EH profile: The facts behind our new forward 📋🔎 pic.twitter.com/o9AnFVmog8 — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 2, 2026

Direct Goalscorer Addresses Key Tactical Need

Sunderland clearly identified attacking reinforcement as priority following their WSL2 second tier status. Hughes represents genuine upgrade on their current options, bringing proven ability at the exact level they operate. Her Championship Golden Boot demonstrates consistency at domestic level rather than speculation about potential.

Sitting down with our newest addition 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/JxDDmFhxTC — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 2, 2026

Hughes feels like smart, targeted recruitment rather than speculative signing. She arrives with proven track record at their level, reducing adaptation risk while providing immediate quality. Sunderland appear building pragmatically around genuine capabilities rather than aspirational possibilities.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Welsh forward, Elise Hughes on a two-year-deal.



Welcome to Sunderland, Elise! 🤩 — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 2, 2026

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