Sunderland Midfielder Katie Kitching Signs New Two Year Contract With Lady Black Cats

Sunderland have secured midfielder Katie Kitching on a new two year contract as the club prepares for an exciting new chapter under Bay Collective majority ownership. The New Zealand international has established herself as a key player in the Wearsiders’ midfield since joining from London City Lionesses in summer 2023.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that midfielder Katie Kitching has signed a new two-year contract with the Club.



Congratulations, Kitch! 🤩 — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) June 19, 2026

Kitching has made 77 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland, scoring 17 goals and providing consistent quality in the middle of the pitch. The 27 year old’s performances have made her integral to the club’s plans moving forward, prompting the organisation to move quickly to retain her services ahead of the 2026-27 season.

🇳🇿 Katie Kitching was back in action as New Zealand drew with Morocco.



Well played, Kitch! 👏 https://t.co/ruAB2xuHTf — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) June 9, 2026

Kitching Excited About Club’s Direction

The midfielder expressed delight at committing her future to Sunderland, highlighting her enjoyment during her time at the Stadium of Light. Kitching acknowledged the exciting period ahead for the club under new ownership and expressed eagerness to begin the upcoming campaign.

Her contract extension represents continuity in Sunderland’s midfield as the organisation looks to build on recent progress and establish themselves as competitive challengers in the Women’s Super League 2.

Club Retains Core Squad

Sunderland have now secured one of 10 senior players on contracts for next season, with ongoing negotiations continuing with Jess Brown and Eleanor Dale. The club have also handed professional terms to five academy graduates who will compete for senior opportunities during the 2026-27 campaign.

🫶 We are delighted to announce that Eleanor Dale, Katie Kitching, Libbi McInnes, Katy Watson and Ellen Jones have all signed new deals with the Club!



Congratulations, Lasses! 👏 — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) June 20, 2025

The retention of experienced players like Kitching provides a stable foundation as Sunderland navigate their transition under new ownership structures and pursue ambitions in the second tier.

Also read: Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker



