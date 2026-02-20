Women's Super League
Swedish Players Dominate WSL as 23 Scandinavians Now Outnumber Every Other Foreign Nationality in English Top Flight – Here is the Reason
Swedish players have flooded the Women’s Super League this season with a record 23 Scandinavians representing seven of the 12 WSL clubs. English players aside, there are more Swedes in the league than any other nation, raising serious questions about whether the influx benefits or damages English football development.
Nine Swedish players joined English clubs during the January window alone, with seven moving to top flight sides and two dropping into WSL 2. Most arrived from the Damallsvenskan, which runs from March to November, perfectly timing their free agency with the WSL’s mid season transfer window.
Damallsvenskan Acts as Perfect Feeder League
The Swedish top flight features strict homegrown player quotas requiring teams to field a minimum of nine Swedish players out of roughly 20 in their squad. This effectively limits non Swedish talent and creates a production line of internationals who meet governing body endorsement criteria more easily than players from other leagues.
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner brought in Hanna Lundkvist and Ellen Wangerheim in January and believes Swedish players gain crucial experience early. Their intense playing style and tactical flexibility make them attractive signings who can slot into multiple positions without fuss.
English Talent Squeezed Out by Foreign Influx
The arrival of so many Swedish players raises genuine concerns about opportunities for young English talent being blocked. Skinner admitted English players might need to move abroad to challenge themselves before returning home, which is frankly an indictment of the WSL’s development pathway.
Swedish football journalist Amanda Zaza revealed that Damallsvenskan fans are furious about losing their best players to England. Hammarby supporters were particularly unhappy about losing Julie Blakstad and Ellen Wangerheim after following them since childhood, watching the WSL raid their league relentlessly.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women March Schedule Set as Dates and Times Confirmed for Champions League Quarter Final Tie Against Chelsea Plus WSL Fixtures
Arsenal Women’s March schedule has been confirmed, with dates and times set for their Champions League quarter final tie against Chelsea alongside three crucial WSL fixtures. The Gunners face a huge month that could define their entire season across multiple competitions.
The Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea will be played over two legs. The first leg at the Emirates Stadium kicks off on Tuesday, March 24, at 20:00 GMT, with early bird tickets already available. The second leg at Stamford Bridge follows on Wednesday, April 1, at 20:00 GMT, with Arsenal allocated 3,083 tickets.
London City First Up After International Break
Arsenal’s first WSL fixture in March sees them travel to the CopperJax Community Stadium in Bromley to face London City Lionesses on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55 GMT. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK as the Gunners look to maintain their push for automatic Champions League qualification.
Brighton’s postponed fixture from earlier in February still needs to be rescheduled at some point, adding to Arsenal’s already congested calendar. The international break comes at a crucial time, allowing players to rest before the run in.
West Ham and Spurs at Emirates
Arsenal then hosts West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 21, at 12:00 GMT, again live on Sky Sports. The Hammers are fighting for survival at the bottom of the table and will provide stubborn opposition.
The month concludes with Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday, March 28, at 17:30 GMT. This match is sandwiched between the two Chelsea Champions League legs and represents a massive challenge for Renee Slegers’ side.
Arsenal supporters wearing club colours in the home end at Stamford Bridge will be ejected from the stadium, as this is a UEFA competition.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United Midfielder Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Magpies Move to Secure Services of Rising Star Amid Promotion Push
Newcastle United midfielder Jasmine McQuade has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 23 year old has become a household name for The Magpies in the Women’s Championship and has been rewarded for her impressive performances with an extended deal.
McQuade initially joined Newcastle’s development team after impressing with Tyne-Tees neighbours Middlesbrough. She has since broken into the senior squad and established herself as a key player for Newcastle in their promotion push. The midfielder was part of the side that won the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division title back in 2023-24.
Twelve Appearances This Season
McQuade has made 12 appearances for Newcastle United in the Championship this season, scoring two goals. She has helped the club mount a serious bid for promotion to the Women’s Super League, with The Magpies sitting in the playoff positions as they chase a return to the top flight.
Newcastle have clearly identified McQuade as having a big future in the game and have therefore moved quickly to retain her services for an extended period. This is smart business from the club that cannot afford to lose its best young talent.
Over the Moon to Extend Stay
After signing her new contract, McQuade said, “I’m over the moon. I love being at this club, and to extend my stay is amazing. The club is so ambitious, we just strive for success. The club has no limits, and I love being part of it.”
These are exactly the kind of words Newcastle supporters want to hear from one of their rising stars. McQuade’s commitment to the project shows she believes in what the club are trying to achieve.
Newcastle United will return to action following the March international window. They face Sheffield United in their next Championship match at Bramall Lane on Saturday March 14, 2026.
Women's Football News
Millwall FC Apologise Over London City Lionesses Fixture at The Den as Club Admits More Thorough Consultation Should Have Taken Place With Supporters
Millwall has apologised to their supporters club, fan advisory board, and Millwall Lionesses after the controversial scheduling of a London City Lionesses game at The Den. The fixture between London City and Chelsea has been moved to Millwall’s home ground on Saturday, March 21, at 12:00 GMT, causing uproar among the fanbase.
The match has been brought forward from Sunday because of Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League quarter finals later that week. With Bromley, where London City usually plays, also at home that day, the fixture has been moved to The Den under the WSL’s requirement that all clubs have a secondary stadium option.
History Between Millwall and London City
The arrangement has not been unanimously welcomed, given that London City was created after splitting from Millwall Lionesses in 2019. Last week, Millwall supporters club reacted with a statement on social media accusing London City of stealing Millwall Lionesses’ position in the women’s game and rejecting the deal.
Millwall Football Club has now acknowledged that more thorough consultation should have taken place and sincerely apologised for the upset this caused. The club stated they are fully aware of the history between Millwall Lionesses and London City and understand the strength of feeling among supporters.
Revenue to Be Reinvested in Lionesses
While the game will take place as scheduled at The Den, Millwall say they currently have no plans for further collaboration with London City. Crucially, all revenue generated by the club from this fixture will be reinvested back into Millwall Lionesses.
The club has also guaranteed the fifth tier side one game a season at The Den, enhanced marketing services, and established a working group between the club, Millwall Lionesses, and Millwall Community Trust. Millwall’s supporters club has welcomed the update, accepting the club’s acknowledgement that they were wrong not to have put Millwall Lionesses centre stage from the start.
