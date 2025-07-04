The Injury Nightmare That Destroyed Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Arsenal Dream

A Promising Start Cut Short by Physical Breakdowns

Arsenal have reached a mutual agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to end his contract with immediate effect, bringing an end to what should have been a successful four-year stint at the Emirates. The 26-year-old defender’s departure tells the story of unfulfilled potential, with 465 days out of action since joining the club in the summer of 2021 due to persistent injury problems.

The Japanese international joined Arsenal in 2021 and played just six minutes of football in the 2024/25 season after undergoing knee surgery last summer. His injury-ravaged tenure at Arsenal serves as a cautionary tale about the physical demands of Premier League football and the cruel reality that talent alone isn’t enough to succeed at the highest level.

The Complete Injury Timeline: A Four-Year Struggle

2021-22 Season: Early Warning Signs

Tomiyasu’s debut season at Arsenal started promisingly, but he missed much of the second half of his debut season (21/22) with calf problems. These initial muscular issues would prove to be a recurring theme throughout his Arsenal career, setting the tone for the struggles that would follow.

Mikel Arteta (via Sky Sports)

The Japanese defender’s versatility initially made him valuable to Mikel Arteta’s system, capable of playing both right-back and centre-back positions. However, his body couldn’t handle the physical demands of Premier League football consistently.

2022-23 Season: The First Major Setback

The second season brought more serious concerns as he underwent knee surgery in March 2023, which kept him out for over three months, along with other muscular problems. This marked the beginning of a pattern where Tomiyasu would show promise during his return phases, only to suffer another breakdown.

The knee surgery was particularly concerning as it represented a more serious structural problem rather than the muscular issues that had plagued his first season. It suggested that his injury problems were becoming more complex and potentially career-threatening.

2023-24 Season: Calf Problems Return

He missed 13 games due to a calf injury last season, continuing the pattern of muscular problems that had defined his Arsenal career. He suffered two separate calf injuries that sidelined him for a combined 71 days, leading to 13 games missed.

The recurring nature of these calf problems indicated that despite Arsenal’s medical team’s best efforts, they couldn’t solve the underlying issues causing these repeated breakdowns. His total of 210 days missed across just the last two seasons underscores the severity of the situation.

2024-25 Season: The Final Breakdown

The final season proved to be the most challenging yet. He briefly returned from a long-standing knee complaint against Southampton in October and hasn’t been seen since. The start of the 2024–25 season saw Tomiyasu out with a knee injury, which he sustained during Arsenal’s pre–season tour.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (via Football London)

As a result of his ongoing injury issues, with a further operation required in February 2025, Arsenal and Tomiyasu mutually agreed to terminate his contract in July 2025. This second knee surgery effectively ended his Arsenal career, with Arsenal confirming that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has had knee surgery and won’t return until the end of 2025.

The Toll of Injuries: By the Numbers

The statistics paint a stark picture of Tomiyasu’s injury-plagued tenure. The 26-year-old defender made 84 appearances in all competitions during his time with the club, which across four seasons represents a concerning availability rate.

The decision to part ways was made amicably, with Arsenal keen to manage their wage structure while allowing Tomiyasu the opportunity to assess his next career move.

His story at Arsenal ends not with glory, but with the sobering reality that sometimes, despite everyone’s best efforts, the body simply cannot cope with the demands of elite football.

