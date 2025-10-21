Chelsea
Tammy Abraham Girlfriend Leah Monroe Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Leah Monroe is famous for being the girlfriend of Beşiktaş striker Tammy Abraham. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Leah Monroe is the stunning girlfriend of Tammy Abraham. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Tammy became a first-team starter. Currently, the Englishman plays for the Italian team Roma and has been one of their best strikers in recent times.
Before Roma, Tammy played a crucial role for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team. Due to the transfer ban, the Blues legend didn’t have many options but to use his academy graduates. However, players like Tammy flourished and became mature players in a short span.
Despite being very young, he has a huge fan following, which is understandable considering his incredible performances. However, many of his admirers are unaware of his love life. Today we are going to reveal all the interesting information about the stunning girlfriend of Tammy Abraham. Without further delay, let’s get started!
Leah Monroe Childhood and Family
Leah was born on March 17, 1999, to a London family, making her a citizen of England. Despite having a substantial online presence, Leah doesn’t share much about her family and childhood on her social media channels. Since her teenage days, she always wanted to become a celebrity. Leah Monroe wanted to be a successful model, chef, or a businesswoman.
We currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Leah’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Tammy Abraham.
Leah Monroe Education
Leah hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. She has been passionate about modelling for a very long time. But we currently don’t know whether she enrolled in college for further education or entered the glamour industry. We will update the article as soon as we find new data about her education.
Leah Monroe career
Leah is a professional model who made her breakthrough in the industry not so long ago. Due to her beautiful figure, alluring looks and appealing characteristics, she has earned massive respect in the industry quickly. She has been getting reasonable offers from many famous brands as they want to make her the face of their brand. Leah Monroe gets a lucrative income through these ads.
Leah is an Instagram celebrity. She remains pretty active on the social media platform and continuously shares attractive images. Fans love her content, and that’s why she has earned a massive follower base. Due to her reach, she charges a handsome amount of money from top brands to promote their product. She also uses social media to influence and educate her audience positively.
Leah is also a YouTube vlogger. She frequently shares videos of her day-to-day life which keeps her fans glued to their screens. Currently, she isn’t very active on YouTube, as she is focusing more on building a stable community on Instagram.
Leah Monroe Net Worth
Leah hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. We believe she earns a significant amount of money from her Instagram channel. Social media marketing has seen exponential growth in the last few years, so as her channel grows on the medium, she can attract more lucrative deals. Leah has just entered the modelling world and can start accumulating a considerable sum very soon.
Tammy Abraham currently earns $2.6 Million at Roma. We have crunched the numbers, and our report suggests that he has a net worth of $8 Million. Well, he is already richer than several regular wage earners. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.
Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham relationship
Tammy Abraham met with his girlfriend in 2015. He was playing for the Chelsea academy at that time. The English beauty hasn’t shared much about their relationship, that’s why we currently don’t know how they met. But we believe only after the first meeting they were in love.
The duo started going on dates regularly, making their bond even stronger. They both respect each other’s thoughts, and that’s why there hasn’t been any significant breakouts or arguments between them. Leah always believed in him and supported him throughout the years. Currently, he is one of the top players in Italy, but the love between them remains the same.
The duo is pretty young, but looking at the current state of their relationship, they can spend the rest of their life together. It remains to be seen when Tammy decides to pop up the big proposal.
Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham Children
Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham have been blessed with two kids. Their first son Amari was born in 2023. In 2025, the couple welcomed their girl baby. The couple has named their daughter Kaliyah. Leah Monroe and Tammy Abraham are proud parents of two kids. Their new baby girl has made their life colorful again.
Leah Monroe Social media
Leah is a true social media lover. She has accounts on several major social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. She mostly shares beautiful pictures of herself. Sometimes he shares photos with Tammy. Her excellent taste in fashion emerges from her Insta feed. Even though she is not very active on YouTube, she already has 4 K followers. Leah Monroe has more than 120k followers on Instagram. Her feed includes pictures of her children, husband, and herself.
Read More:
Chelsea
Reece James Girlfriend Mia McClenaghan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Mia McClenaghan is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Reece James. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Reece James has earned a lot of success in the last few seasons. Currently a crucial member of the Chelsea squad, Reece’s fan following massively increased. The media keeps a close tab on his career and life. He also plays for the England national football team as a right-back. However, his love life has remained unknown to many fans. So, here we will be discussed about his love life here.
He is currently dating an English beauty named Mia McClenaghan who is studying Law in London. She is a model and vlogger according to reports. In this article, we will share everything there is to know about the stunning girlfriend of Reece James. So follow along!
Mia McClenaghan Childhood and Family
Mia was born on November 11, 1999. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother.
Tracking their identity and occupation has been challenging for us, but we know that her parents did everything in their power to ensure a comfortable upbringing for Mia. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether Bouchra has any siblings. We are investigating the matter. So stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend Of Reece James.
Mia McClenaghan Education
Mia went to a local high school in her home town. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in a law institution in London, where she is currently staying. We couldn’t fetch the institution’s name due to the lack of information. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood.
Mia McClenaghan career
Mia is a breakout model. Due to her alluring looks, perfect figure and charming personality, she has earned some excellent projects lately. She always had a passion for modelling. That’s why when she got her first chance, she was pretty delighted. Her journey has just started, and she has a long way to go. But she can make it big in the industry if she relies on her skills and continuously puts in the hard work.
Mia is currently a law student. She is yet to graduate from her college. When she gets her bachelor’s degree, it’ll be up to her whether she wants to pursue a career in law or follow her dream to become a model. Still only 22, she has a lot of time to decide her career.
Mia McClenaghan Net Worth
Mia’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a student and doesn’t earn any stipend from her college. However, she has done some modelling projects lately, which may have made her considerable money. But as she hasn’t disclosed anything about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her total worth.
Reece James has become a top player in his position; hence Chelsea are currently paying a significant amount to keep him at the club. His current wages are €400,000 per year, and he has a net worth of €1 Million. His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the duo.
Mia McClenaghan and Reece James relationship
Reece James met with his girlfriend in early 2020. The duo hasn’t shared much about their love life on public media. Hence we are not sure where and how they met. But, In a short span, they have created a strong bond, which shows the strength of their relationship.
The duo doesn’t share many photos on their social media channel. They might not want to attract excessive attention to their relationship. They are very young and currently in the initial phase of their career hence they face a lot of difficulties to spend time together.
Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether Mia has moved in with Reece. Whatever the case may be, the pair are madly in love. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the test of time.
Mia McClenaghan and Reece James Children
The duo doesn’t have any children. They are pretty young and very active in their respective fields. Welcoming children this age can create many problems for them, hence they might want to take some time before making such a big decision.
Mia McClenaghan Social media
Mia is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 30k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. However, she doesn’t stay active on the social channel.. She barely posts pictures of herself and has posted only 30 photos until now. It seems the English beauty isn’t a big fan of social media. Mia doesn’t share her boyfriend pictures frequently. Whenever the couple go on trips, we can spot some stories.
Read More:
Chelsea
Lewis Hall – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Kieran Hall, a talented footballer from England, currently plays for one of the most renowned football clubs in the world, Newcastle United, and in this article, we will see about Lewis Hall’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis Kieran Hall, born on January 19, 2003, is a rising star in the world of football hailing from England. He currently plays as a left-back or midfielder for Chelsea Football Club in the Premier League. Hall began his youth career at Chelsea’s academy at the age of six and has been honing his skills ever since.
Known for his pace, stamina, and versatility, Hall is equally adept at defending and attacking, making him a valuable asset to any team. Despite his young age, he has already shown great promise on the pitch and is expected to have a bright future in professional football. His dedication and talent make him a key player to watch out for in the coming seasons. In this article, we will see more about the English player Lewis Hall.
Lewis Hall Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Hall, a successful professional footballer, is currently part of the prestigious Newcastle United Football Club. According to reports, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 to $5 million, while his annual income is stated to be approximately £600,000. These figures are a testament to Hall’s impressive skills on the pitch, as well as his dedication and hard work in his profession. With a bright future ahead of him, Hall is sure to continue earning accolades and financial success in the world of football.
Lewis Hall Club Career
Lewis Hall, a promising young footballer, started his football journey at Binfield FC Soccer School. He joined the team at the under-eight level and continued to develop his skills over the years. In the summer of 2021, Hall signed his first scholarship with the renowned Chelsea Football Club. He has been a regular player at both the under-18 and under-23 levels and has shown impressive performances.
In December 2021, Hall received his maiden call-up to the Chelsea first-team and was named as an unused substitute in a match against Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-final. Just over two weeks later, on 8th January 2022, he made his professional debut in a game against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round. During this game, Hall provided an assist for the third goal, which helped Chelsea win the match. By starting the game against Chesterfield, he also made history by becoming the youngest player to start an FA Cup match for Chelsea.
Hall’s talent, skill, and dedication have been instrumental in his success on the pitch. His debut for Chelsea has already proven to be a significant milestone in his career, and he is poised to achieve many more accomplishments in the years to come. With his determination and passion for the sport, Hall is expected to make a significant impact on the football world, and his career trajectory is definitely worth keeping an eye on.
For the 2024 EPL season, he moved to Newcastle United on loan from Chelsea. He was paid a whopping £28 million, but the footballer was ruled out for the following season.
Lewis Hall International Career
Lewis Hall has had a successful international football career, representing England from under-15 to under-18 levels. His impressive performances on the pitch have earned him a place in the England U19 team, and on 21st September 2022, he made his U19 debut in a 2-0 win over Montenegro during the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round in Denmark.
This achievement highlights Hall’s potential as a rising star in football, not just in the Premier League but also on the international stage. His dedication to his craft and passion for the sport has helped him achieve success at a young age and are sure to propel him to even greater heights in the future.
Lewis Hall Family
Connor Hall, a talented footballer who plays for Chorley, is the older brother of Lewis Hall. The Hall brothers have both demonstrated their skills on the pitch, with Connor making a name for himself at Chorley, and Lewis rising through the ranks at Chelsea. While they have followed different paths in their football careers, there is no doubt that their shared passion for the sport and family bond has played a significant role in their success.
Lewis Hall Girlfriend/Wife
Reports suggest that the young athlete prioritizes improving his skills on the training ground over pursuing romantic relationships. There are no photos of him with girls on his social media, and there is currently no evidence of him being in a romantic relationship. His dedication to his career and focus on improving his skills are evident, indicating that he is committed to achieving success in his sport.
Lewis Hall Sponsorship and Endorsement
Although Rico Lewis has not endorsed any products on his social media platforms yet, his growing talent and success on the field may attract potential sponsors. As he continues to excel in his sport, companies seeking athletes to endorse their products may find his dedication and potential appealing, making it possible that he may feature product endorsements in the future.
Lewis Hall Cars and Tattoos
In addition to his successful football career, Lewis Hall is also known for his love of cars and fashion. It is rumored that he owns a retro Ford car, in addition to his Audi A1. Furthermore, he has a distinctive fashion clock tower tattoo on his right arm, which is a testament to his unique sense of style. These personal details about Hall give fans a glimpse into his off-field interests and help to round out his public persona as a multi-talented athlete with a range of passions.
Read More:
Arsenal
Cesc Fabregas Wife Daniella Semaan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Daniella Semaan is famous for being the wife of Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Daniella Semaan has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Daniella Semaan was once in a relationship with a Lebanese businessman, but she broke up with him. She has now formed a beautiful relationship with Spain legend Cesc Fabregas. Today we are going to reveal all the secrets about their love life.
Cesc Fabregas has played with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. But wherever he has gone, he has shown incredible qualities and skills. Fabregas has 2 Premier League and 1 Las Liga to his name. He also won the Fifa World Cup 2010 with Spain. As of 2026, he is the manager of the club team Como, which is from Italy.
But his most outstanding achievements are in international football. The Spaniard helped his nation win 2 Euro Cups and 1 World Cup in the span of 5 years. The Spanish International has decided to retire from football in 2023 and has left a mark on the country’s history. But today we are not taking another look at his career, because we have decided to focus on the exciting life of the wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Childhood and Family
On June 4, 1975, Daniella was born in Lebanon, making her Lebanese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. Every celebrity doesn’t like to share their personal details. Daniella Semaan has not shared much about her family in interviews as well.
We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. Our information suggests Daniella has four brothers, Romeo, Nazar, Majd and Amir, and one sister, Suzanna. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Education
Daniella went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. We are unsure whether she enrolled for further studies after that. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality.
Daniella Semaan Career
Daniella is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. When she was very little, Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies and gradually climbed the ladder leveraging her incredible skills.
After her modelling career took off, her online fame also kept rising. Being the wife of a famous football star, she earned a huge fan following from football supporters. The Lebanese beauty has become an Instagram star due to her immense popularity. She is one of the highest-followed WAGs in the social media space.
Daniella Semaan Net Worth
Daniella’s net worth is $5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from a successful modelling and influencing career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about the massive sacrifices she has made to get to the position she is in today. However, the Lebanese beauty spends a lot, considering she bought a lavish property in London that cost $1.4 million.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas’s relationship
Cesc Fabregas met with his girlfriend in 2011. The Spaniard was playing for Barcelona at that time, and he was already a superstar. However, Daniella wasn’t single at that time as she was married to Elie Taktouk. The Lebanese model wasn’t happy in the marriage, so she divorced after meeting with Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella was convinced that the Spaniard was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. It’s a complete mystery when the pair tied the knot as they mostly kept their marriage private. Daniella stood by her husband and supported him in every career step.
Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas Children
Daniella is the mother of six children. She has three kids from his previous marriage – Elie Taktouk, Maria Taktouk and Joseph Taktouk. She gave birth to three more children after moving in with Fabregas – Lia Fàbregas, Capri Fàbregas and Leonardo Fàbregas.
Daniella Semaan Social media
Daniella is very famous on Instagram. She has 4.1m followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a horse lover.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”