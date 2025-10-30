Blackburn Rovers
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.
He currently plays for Southampton one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Southampton earns £27,000 per week, or £1,404,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £4 million Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €22.00m. His new contract will be available for another 2 seasons.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career
In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.
Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024. He moved to the Southampton club in 2014.
Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.
Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career
Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family
On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend
Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Sponsors and Endorsements
The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos
The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.
Benfica
Graeme Souness – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
Graeme James Souness is a former professional footballer and a manager from Scotland who served as a pundit on BT Sports, and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
The former Scotland midfielder captained both the Scotland National Football team and also captained the successful Liverpool side in the 1980s. He has played for many Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur, and Middlesbrough. He worked as a TV pundit on Sky Sports and BT Sports. The veteran raised funds through these works and donated them to the DEBRA UK Charity. He is planning to join the Sky Sports again in 2026.
Graeme did not just stop his legacy in football as a player but also extended his longevity in football by becoming a successful manager. He coached many big teams including Rangers, Liverpool, Benfica, Newcastle United, and Southampton.
After his managing career, Graeme Souness joined as a Television analyst in the UK and currently works as an analyst in Sky Sports and was also a pundit for UEFA Champions League coverages of the media until 2015. Let’s get to more about the multi-talented midfielder in this article without any further delay.
Graeme Souness Net Worth and Salary
Graeme Souness earned his net worth in many ways and established himself as one of the important figures in the media. He is reported to have a net worth of $6 million by idolnetworth. Salary details of the player are not available and would have earned much as he was a captain too.
Graeme Souness Club Career
Graeme Souness began his footballing career as a midfielder by signing as an apprentice for the Spurs and was struggling to get into the first team there. Later, the Spurs sold him to Middlesbrough in 1972. He got to know the team’s dynamics so well and in his season there, the club completed their season in 4th place just two places short of promotion.
Liverpool bought the rising baller in Jan 1978 and Graeme Souness spent over 7 seasons in the club. His career reached its peak when he was at Liverpool as he won 5 League Championships, 4 League Cups, and 3 European Cups all within the seven seasons. Graeme ended his Liverpool career with over 350 appearances scoring 56 goals for the club.
Souness was bought by Sampdoria for a huge amount where he played only for 2 years. Later, he joined as player-manager at Rangers FC and retired there in 1991.
Graeme Souness International Career
Graeme Souness got his first International appearance for the Scotland National Football team in 1974. He was selected to represent the Country for the 1978 FIFA World Cup where he made 6 appearances. After his successful time with the Reds, he appeared in 2 more World Cups.
Souness captained the National team for a while and made 54 appearances scoring 4 goals in 12 years. His last World Cup match came when he was already a player-manager for Rangers FC.
Graeme Souness Managing Career
Graeme Souness started his managing career at Rangers and started his wonderful journey by winning three Scottish League titles and 4 League Cups during his time there. Then joined Liverpool as a manager and spent most of his managing time at the Anfield Arena and managed over 150 games for them. After his time at Liverpool, he managed Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, and Benfica, before joining Blackburn Rovers as a manager. He ended his successful managing career at Newcastle United in 2006.
Graeme Souness Current Job
Graeme Souness after retiring from his managing role joined as a TV analyst in the United Kingdom and also in Ireland. He is currently an important analyst in Sky Sports in the Premier League coverage and also was an important pundit in the UEFA Champions League coverage. He also appears for the coverage of the League Cup and in Scotland’s International matches.
Graeme Souness Personal Life
The former Scotland Midfielder was born on 6 May 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland to the couple James Souness and Elizabeth Souness. He supported the local side clubs Hearts and Rangers when he was younger. He began footballing by playing for the local club North Merchiston as a teenager.
Graeme Souness Wife – Karen Souness
Graeme first got married to Danielle Wilson in 1984. He adopted her daughter and had three more children with her. They got divorced later in 1989. Then Graeme got married to Karen Souness in 1994 and still, they lead a very happy and loving life. Together they have a son and adopted two children of Karen which she had from a previous relationship.
Blackburn Rovers
Lainya Shearer – Alan Shearer Wife, her Family and more
Lainya Shearer is famous for being the wife of Premier League great Alan Shearer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lainya Shearer is the gorgeous English beauty who has become the life partner of Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer. Despite leading a luxurious life, Lainya has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information. Alan Shearer is one of the best attackers of his generation, according to many. He has 260 goals overall, which makes him the Premier League’s leading scorer.
Along with Thierry Henry, Hearer was one of the first two players admitted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021. One of Shearer’s greatest professional accomplishments is holding the Premier League’s record for goals scored, but marrying his lovely wife and having three children with her are more important on a personal level.
Lainya Shearer Childhood and Family
Lainya was born in 1970, in England. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Alan Shearer.
Lainya Shearer Education
Lainya completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Alan at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education or concentrated on her family.
Lainya Shearer career
Lainya’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her social media activity either. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Lainya has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The English beauty has been with Alan from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the former English striker overcome barriers in professional life.
Lainya Shearer Net Worth
Lainya’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Italian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Lainya’s husband Alan has a massive net worth of 52.5 Million, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Lainya Shearer and Alan Shearer relationship
Lainya Shearer is Alan Shearer’s longtime partner. While he was still playing for Southampton, Alan and Lainya became friends. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them.
The former England star already was a crucial member of his team. Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Alessia. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special.
Alan is one lucky person from that perspective. The English legend and his lovely spouse wed in a small ceremony after several years of courting. On June 8, 1991, Alan Shearer and Lainya Shearer exchanged vows.
Lainya Shearer and Alan Shearer Children
Three kids were born to Lainya Shearer and Alan Shearer. They have a son and two daughters. Chloe Shearer, Alan Shearer’s first daughter, was born in 1991 thanks to Lainy Shearer. The couple welcomed Hollie Shearer, their second daughter, four years later, in 1995. Will Shearer, Alan Shearer’s son, was born in 2001 thanks to Lainy Shearer.
Lainya Shearer Social media
Lainya doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She is not a social media person and she loves keeping it simple. Lainya Shearer has a beautiful partner and family and this is the reason for her absence on social media .
Blackburn Rovers
Tosin Adarabioyo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tosin Adarabioyo is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Chelsea and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo famously called Tosin Adarabioyo joined Fulham on a permanent deal in 2019 and has been playing regularly for the Premier League club. He is known for his physicality, aerial ability and dominant defensive play. In 2024, he moved to one of the best EPL clubs chelsea. The youngster will stay with Chelsea for 4 years and it might be extended if his stats are great.
He has represented England’s national team at youth levels and is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria through descent. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Tosin Adarabioyo’s Net Worth and Salary
Tosin Adarabioyo is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £14m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €22.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of €1.7m per year playing for Premier League club Chelsea. He was transferred to Chelsea from Fulham in 2024.
Tosin Adarabioyo Club Career
Adarabioyo began his youth career with Manchester City, joining the club at the age of 5. He progressed through the academy ranks and made his first-team debut for the club in 2016. Over the next few seasons, he made occasional appearances for Manchester City in cup competitions but mostly played on loan at other clubs.
In 2018, Adarabioyo joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018-19 season, where he made 29 appearances and helped the team gain promotion to the Premier League. He then joined Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2019-20 season, making another 29 appearances and helping the team reach the playoffs.
In September 2020, Adarabioyo joined Fulham on a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract with the club. He has since established himself as a regular starter in the team’s defence. He scored his first goal for the club against Bournemouth on 3 December 2021 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. His contract at Fulham ended in 2024 and he moved to Chelsea on a four-year deal.
Tosin Adarabioyo International Career
Tosin has represented the youth teams of England at various levels from their U16 to U19 teams. He made his debut in November 2012 with the England under-16 squad and went on to play for the under-17 and under-18 teams as well.
In November 2015, he was called up to the England under-19 squad for the first time. He has yet to make his senior debut for the national team and is also eligible to represent Nigeria. In 2020, he expressed his desire to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with either England or Nigeria.
Tosin Adarabioyo Family
Tosin was born on 15 January 2003 in Uster, Switzerland to his mother Katarina Adanja and father. He has two other siblings, a sister Christine Adamson and his brother, Gbolahan Adarabioyo, a football player and striker for Altrincham FC.
Adarabioyo owes everything he has achieved in life to his mother – the woman who instilled in him an unyielding spirit and strict discipline to reach the upper echelons of the beautiful game.
Tosin Adarabioyo’s Girlfriend
Tosin Adarabioyo is currently dating a beautiful woman whose name remains to be unknown and further details about her are also not available.
Tosin Adarabioyo Sponsors and Endorsements
The Centre-back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Tosin Adarabioyo Cars and Tattoos
Despite his height of 1.96 meters, Tosin Adarabioyo needs a motor vehicle in which he can comfortably fit without sacrificing any power. There is nothing more exhilarating than a Range Rover. It appears that the player does not enjoy tattooing his body, as is the case with many footballers.
