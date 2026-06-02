Taylor Hinds Withdraws from England Squad With Ankle Injury as Lionesses Battle Defensive Crisis Before World Cup Qualifiers

Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the England squad due to an ankle injury sustained last week, adding to Sarina Wiegman’s mounting injury problems ahead of critical World Cup qualifying matches against Spain and Ukraine.

🚨 Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the England squad to face Ukraine and Spain with an ankle injury.



She has returned to Arsenal and will not be replaced in the squad. pic.twitter.com/w04ozsEdX2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2026

The Arsenal defender will not recover in time for the international window, forcing the Lionesses to manage without one of their important defensive options.

Wiegman decided against calling up a replacement, choosing instead to work with the remaining 24 players in camp at St George’s Park. It is a gamble that suggests she has faith in the squad depth available, but it also signals that England are stretched for defensive resources heading into matches they genuinely need to win.

Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the squad with an ankle injury.



Read the full update below ⤵️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 2, 2026

The injury list is growing problematic. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is already ruled out. Captain Leah Williamson was unable to report for duty. Goalkeeper Khiara Keating is operating under concussion protocols and will miss at least one fixture.

Khiara Keating will join our senior #Lionesses for June camp, with Ellie Roebuck withdrawing with a shoulder injury.



Read more below 👇 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 27, 2026

That is three significant absences in crucial positions. Hinds’ withdrawal adds a fourth to that list, creating a defensive vulnerability that England cannot afford against quality opposition.

Leah Williamson ruled out ❌



The England captain will miss the Women's World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/oxR7h09ZJi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 1, 2026

The Qualifying Picture Remains Favourable

England sit top of their group after four matches and will secure automatic qualification for Brazil 2027 if they maintain that position. Both fixtures are winnable. Spain in Palma is a tough test, but not insurmountable. Ukraine at Everton should be manageable. But with injuries mounting, there is no room for complacency.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the England squad after picking up an ankle injury last week. She will return to Arsenal for further assessment and rehabilitation. Speedy recovery, Taylor ❤️‍🩹



— @em_sandy for @BBCSport | 📸 @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/V1TOC0nLNk — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) June 2, 2026

Wiegman’s Dilemma

The decision not to call a replacement suggests the coach believes her remaining defenders can handle what is coming. It also suggests she is confident England will not need emergency cover. That confidence might prove well-founded, but it is a risk nonetheless.

Bringing the winning vibes into camp 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Kou002LMcU — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 2, 2026

England needs to navigate this without slipping up. The path to Brazil remains clear, but the injuries are making it more treacherous.

Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League