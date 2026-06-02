Arsenal Dragon
Taylor Hinds Withdraws from England Squad With Ankle Injury as Lionesses Battle Defensive Crisis Before World Cup Qualifiers
Taylor Hinds has withdrawn from the England squad due to an ankle injury sustained last week, adding to Sarina Wiegman’s mounting injury problems ahead of critical World Cup qualifying matches against Spain and Ukraine.
The Arsenal defender will not recover in time for the international window, forcing the Lionesses to manage without one of their important defensive options.
Wiegman decided against calling up a replacement, choosing instead to work with the remaining 24 players in camp at St George’s Park. It is a gamble that suggests she has faith in the squad depth available, but it also signals that England are stretched for defensive resources heading into matches they genuinely need to win.
The injury list is growing problematic. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is already ruled out. Captain Leah Williamson was unable to report for duty. Goalkeeper Khiara Keating is operating under concussion protocols and will miss at least one fixture.
That is three significant absences in crucial positions. Hinds’ withdrawal adds a fourth to that list, creating a defensive vulnerability that England cannot afford against quality opposition.
The Qualifying Picture Remains Favourable
England sit top of their group after four matches and will secure automatic qualification for Brazil 2027 if they maintain that position. Both fixtures are winnable. Spain in Palma is a tough test, but not insurmountable. Ukraine at Everton should be manageable. But with injuries mounting, there is no room for complacency.
Wiegman’s Dilemma
The decision not to call a replacement suggests the coach believes her remaining defenders can handle what is coming. It also suggests she is confident England will not need emergency cover. That confidence might prove well-founded, but it is a risk nonetheless.
England needs to navigate this without slipping up. The path to Brazil remains clear, but the injuries are making it more treacherous.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Arsenal
Metropolitan Police Confirm 24 Arrests and Six Stabbings During Arsenal Champions Parade as Violence Marred Historic Celebration
Arsenal‘s Premier League and women’s Champions Cup double was overshadowed by violence during Sunday’s victory parade in North London.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 24 arrests were made and six people were stabbed on the parade route as celebrations descended into chaos despite a police presence of 500 officers.
An estimated 750,000 people attended the parade to celebrate Arsenal’s domestic success. The vast majority came to celebrate peacefully. But pockets of criminality and gang-related violence disrupted what should have been a joyous day for the club and its supporters. One man in his 20s was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed shortly before 8:30pm near Hornsey Road, close to Emirates Stadium. His condition is now stable.
The Scale of the Problem at the Arsenal Champions Parade
The arrest figures reveal the severity of the disorder. Ten people were arrested for assaulting police, with officers suffering a slash wound and head injuries from thrown objects. Three arrests were made for sexual assault. One person was arrested carrying a knife and class C drugs. Two officers were targeted with racist and homophobic abuse. This was not isolated misbehaviour. It was coordinated criminality.
A Broader Issue
This was not unique to Arsenal. In France, 219 people were injured and 780 arrested following PSG’s Champions League final victory over Arsenal. When celebrations involve hundreds of thousands of people and alcohol flows freely, disorder becomes almost inevitable. That does not excuse it. But it points to a problem that extends far beyond football.
The Reality
Commander Stuart Bell thanked the vast majority of supporters who celebrated responsibly while making clear that violence would not be tolerated. Investigations are ongoing. The celebration that Arsenal’s players and fans deserved was hijacked by people intent on causing harm. That is the real story here.
Also read: Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley
Arsenal
BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
The BBC Football Awards 2026 were announced on May 28 with Declan Rice claiming Premier League Player of the Season, Khadija Shaw winning WSL Player of the Season with over 80 per cent of votes, and Mikel Arteta taking Manager of the Season ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final against PSG on Saturday.
The full awards span four divisions across men’s and women’s football voted by BBC Sport’s expert panel including Fara Williams, Ellen White and Chris Sutton.
Premier League Dominated by Arsenal
Rice beat Bruno Fernandes and Igor Thiago to claim the top individual prize after driving Arsenal’s first title in 22 years. His set-piece expertise and midfield leadership were irreplaceable. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly won Breakthrough Player ahead of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal’s Max Dowman.
Fulham’s Harrison Reed claimed Goal of the Season for a thunderous 25-yard swerving effort against Liverpool that earned an equaliser from a losing position. Granit Xhaka’s £17 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland won Signing of the Season. Tottenham’s relegation battle won Shock of the Season. Brutal but accurate.
Khadija Shaw and Jeglertz Sweep the WSL
Shaw’s 21 goals in 22 games made her vote-winning automatic. Nobody came close. Andree Jeglertz won WSL Manager of the Season receiving every vote except one after breaking Chelsea’s stranglehold on the title. Veerle Buurman claimed WSL Breakthrough Player.
The FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday could add further personal recognition.
Scottish and EFL Recognition
Hearts’ Derek McInnes won Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season by a single vote over Motherwell’s Berthel Askou despite Celtic’s Martin O’Neill winning the title. Lincoln’s Michael Skubala won League One Manager unanimously. Bromley’s Andy Woodman claimed League Two Manager after back-to-back promotions from the National League.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Arsenal
Ian Wright Says Mikel Arteta Becomes Arsenal’s Greatest Manager Ever if He Does ‘This’
Ian Wright made a bold statement this week declaring Mikel Arteta will surpass Arsene Wenger as Arsenal’s greatest ever manager if he beats PSG in Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Arsenal face defending champions PSG on May 30 chasing their first European Cup title after 20 years of waiting since the 2006 final defeat to Barcelona.
Arteta won the Premier League title last weekend and now stands 90 minutes from completing the most ambitious double in the club’s history.
The Wright Assessment Holds Weight
Wright’s logic is straightforward. Wenger built the Invincibles, transformed English football and secured three Premier League titles, but never won the Champions League despite reaching the 2006 final. Arteta has now claimed the Premier League title, three FA Cups and two Community Shields.
A Champions League trophy places him above everyone who preceded him. That is an uncomfortable truth for those who worship Wenger’s legacy, but it is factually correct and Wright, who played under Wenger, understands exactly what he is saying.
Arsenal’s Budapest Opportunity
Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Arteta rotated heavily during Sunday’s trophy ceremony against Crystal Palace, protecting Declan Rice, Odegaard and Saka ahead of Budapest. Jurrien Timber and Ben White face fitness assessments with Cristhian Mosquera likely covering at right-back against Kvaratskhelia.
PSG are slight bookmaker favourites but the Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal a 54.6 per cent win probability. PSG beat Inter 5-0 in last season’s final as defending champions. This will not be that straightforward.
Conviction From the Manager
Arteta told Sky Sports he is convinced Arsenal will win Saturday’s final. After two decades of waiting, one Premier League title and now a Champions League final, the conviction feels earned.
Also read: Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier Named in WSL Team of the Season as Phallon Tullis-Joyce Wins Champion of Change Award
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