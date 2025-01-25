The last time Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Arsenal the Gunners lineup looked very different?

Just 2 players from the Arsenal lineup that started at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 2021 still remain at the club.

It’s hardly been four years since Wolverhampton Wanderers last beat Arsenal, but the team that visited Molineux that evening looked very different to Mikel Arteta’s current side. While the Spanish manager has now found a concrete starting XI and a regular set of players on the bench, Arsenal during COVID-19 lockdown was largely experimental – both on the field as well as on the mental strength of the Gunners’ faithful.

After a dismal start to the delayed 2020-21 season, Arsenal began finding form towards late December, kicked off by a rather unexpected victory against Chelsea. By the end of January 2021, it looked like the team would break into the top 10 comfortably (which they eventually did by the season’s end), their march up the table was put to a halt by Wolves.

In a game marred by red cards, Arsenal were lucky to lose the game by only a goal. The match ended 2-1.

In goal was Bernd Leno who left the club in 2022 to join Fulham, after Aaron Ramsdale became a regular starting GK for the club (who eventually left in 2024). The defensive line comprising of Cedric, David Luiz, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are now a free agent, Fortaleza, Crystal Palace and Real Betis respectively.

Granit Xhaka, the long-standing midfielder at Arsenal since Arsene Wenger’s days left for Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, after a very successful 2022-23 season for the club. Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe were initially considered to be a part of Arsenal’s long-term plans. With the weight of the transfer money weighing down heavily on Pepe due to his lack of form, the club first sent him out on loan for the 2022-23 season. He left the club in 2023 to join Trabzonspor. After a year there, Pepe currently plays for Villarreal in LaLiga.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Smith Rowe mainwhile was let go by Arsenal in 2024 to Fulham, after his repititive fitness issues had him reduced to the sidelines. And, Alexandre Lacazette who was the striker that night, is now at Lyon.

Saka and Partey are still integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. In fact, Saka is the poster boy of Arsenal currently. While the ageing Partey might be sold soon, Saka might go on to etch his name into Arsenal folklore.