The summer signings who have hit the ground running

We’re just three weeks into the new Premier League season, but already a handful of summer signings are making their presence felt.

While headline-makers like Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike are dominating the back pages, some less-heralded arrivals have been quietly delivering consistent performances that could prove just as valuable over the course of the campaign.

For fans, pundits, and even those eyeing up the best free bets this weekend, these early standouts deserve recognition for hitting the ground running.

Djordje Petrovic – Bournemouth

It’s easy for goalkeepers at mid-table clubs to slip under the radar, but Djordje Petrovic is making sure Bournemouth fans know just how valuable he is. Signed from Chelsea for £25m, the Serbian shot-stopper was thrown straight into the action on opening night against Liverpool. Despite conceding four, he pulled off several key saves that kept the scoreline respectable.

Since then, he’s steadied the ship with back-to-back clean sheets in 1-0 victories over Wolves and Tottenham, making eight saves across three games. Petrovic may not grab the headlines like a goalscorer, but his composure and reflexes have given Bournemouth a solid foundation to build on this season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – Everton

Much of the attention at Goodison Park has understandably gone to Jack Grealish, who has four assists in three games, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has quietly become just as important to Everton’s early momentum. The 26-year-old midfielder joined from Chelsea for an initial £24m, and he wasted no time making an impact, scoring and assisting in the dramatic 3-2 win over Wolves.

His energy and ability to link midfield with attack have been crucial in giving Everton a new dimension. With Grealish drawing the spotlight, Dewsbury-Hall has been able to operate with more freedom—and David Moyes’ side already look like a team capable of steering well clear of the relegation battles that have haunted them in recent seasons.

Estevão – Chelsea

Chelsea’s conveyor belt of young talent continues, but Estevão looks like the real deal. The 18-year-old Brazilian winger officially arrived this summer after signing last year, and he wasted no time showing what he can do. Fans got a teaser when he scored for Palmeiras against the Blues in the Club World Cup, but now he’s tormenting Premier League defenders on a weekly basis.

In his first three appearances, Estevão has showcased blistering pace and dazzling skill, assisting in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over West Ham and creating countless problems for full-backs. With Cole Palmer sidelined through injury, he has stepped into the limelight earlier than expected—and Chelsea supporters already see him as a potential star of the future.

Granit Xhaka – Sunderland

Few would have predicted Granit Xhaka’s return to English football would be with newly promoted Sunderland, but the 32-year-old has been a revelation since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £13m. Handed the captain’s armband, the former Arsenal skipper has brought steel, leadership, and control to a youthful side.

His stats underline his influence: 212 passes completed in three matches, four tackles, four blocks and interceptions, plus 18 ground duels and 10 aerial duels won. He even chipped in with an assist in Sunderland’s 2-1 victory over Brentford. As part of the club’s £167m summer outlay, Xhaka’s experience looks like money well spent—anchoring a side determined to prove they belong in the Premier League.