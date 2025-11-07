Uncategorized
The Ultimate Football Trivia Challenge for Fantasy Football Fans
Consider yourself a fan of football? Many fans of fantasy football believe that they have a high level of knowledge of the sport, but this is not always proven to be true once the trivia questions commence. Whether you have watched football all of your life or you simply enjoy debating with other fans, football trivia is always a fun way to put your knowledge to the test. With this in mind, this post will provide the ultimate trivia challenge for football fans who believe they have what it takes. Read on to find out more.
Legends of the Game
First, let’s start with a few questions about legends of the game that every avid fan should know:
- Which player was the first to win the Ballon d’Or five times? A: Lionel Messi
- Which player is the all-time Premier League assist leader? A: Ryan Giggs
- Who scored the winning goal for France in the final of Euro 2000? : Zinidine Zidane
- Which striker from Brazil was known as “O Fenômeno”? A: Ronaldo
- Who was the top goal scorer in the first Premier League season? A: Teddy Sheringham
These questions should have gotten you warmed up, so let’s move on to the next section:
Fantasy Football Brain Teasers
Fans of fantasy football know the importance of data and statistics. Here are a few questions that will get your memory of stats from seasons gone by:
- Which player has scored the most FPL points in one season? A: Mohammed Salah (344 points in 2024/25)
- Which player was the top-scoring player in the first FPL season (2002/23)? A: Thierry Henry
- Who is the most expensive FPL player ever? A: Erling Haaland (£15 million in 2024/25)
- Who has the biggest individual game week score ever? A: Wayne Rooney (32 points in GW22 of the 2009/10 season
Moving on to the next round.
World Cup Trivia
The World Cup is an event every football fan looks forward to. Here are a few tough questions any avid fan should know:
- Which nation lifted the first FIFA World Cup in 1930? A: Uruguay
- Who is the most recent player to win the World Cup as a player and a manager? A: Didier Deschamps (player in 1998 and manager in 2018)
- Which player has scored the most goals in a single World Cup tournament? A: Just Fontaine with 13 goals for France in 1958.
Bonus Round
Football fans love nothing more than competition. This is why many also enjoy playing online slot games in their spare time. It is hard to beat the thrill and excitement of an immersive slot game with colourful visuals, slick animations, and satisfying sound effects. You can even enjoy free spins at some casinos, allowing you to play a range of slot games without having to spend your own money.
Hopefully, this trivia will have put your knowledge to the test and perhaps taught you a thing or two. Send it to your friends to see how their knowledge compares and who has the bragging rights.
Crystal Palace
Alexander Sørloth – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian professional footballer known for his prowess as a striker for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian striker who plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He represents the Norway national football team. He began his career at Rosenborg before moving to clubs like FC Groningen, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and Real Sociedad on loan. He was also a part of the Villarreal team.
Known for his goal-scoring ability, Sorloth made a name for himself at Trabzonspor before securing a move to Villarreal in 2023. He is the son of former footballer Goran Sorloth and gained social media fame for an Instagram post with over 1 million followers.
Alexander Sorloth Net Worth and Salary
Alexander Sorloth, the young Norwegian striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is receiving per £69,000 every week. His yearly salary at Atletico Madrid is valued at £3,588,000. As of 2026, Alexander Sorloth has an estimated net worth of £23 million. His deal with the Atletico Madrid ends in 2028 and his net worth will eventually increase.
Alexander Sorloth Career
Sorloth’s football career began in Rosenborg’s development programme, and in July 2013, the club offered him his first professional contract. On July 20, 2014, he made his Tippeligaen debut while playing for Rosenborg against Sogndal. Before the 2015 Tippeligaen season, Srloth moved to Bod/Glimt on loan in search of more game time and experience. He performed admirably throughout his loan period, scoring 13 goals and dishing out five assists in 26 outings, including a stunning six-goal outburst against Sarpsborg 08.
FC Groningen was impressed by his efforts, and on November 6, 2015, it was announced that Sorloth would sign a 4.5-year contract to play for the Dutch club at the conclusion of the current campaign. Around €750,000 was paid by Groningen as a transfer fee. Sorloth joined FC Midtjylland in June 2017 after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Danish team.
He made his subsequent move to the English Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2018 as a result of his potential continuing to shine. According to reports, the transfer cost was £9 million. Despite his promise, Srloth struggled to maintain his form at Crystal Palace, which led to loan stints with Trabzonspor in Turkey and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He had a fruitful time at Trabzonspor, as he ended up being their top foreign scorer in a single season. Sorloth was signed by RB Leipzig in September 2020 for an initial sum of €20 million plus possible add-ons as a result of his performances in Turkey.
In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, and he returned to the club on loan for another year in August 2022. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Sørloth made another move, this time to La Liga club Villarreal, where he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €10 million. He signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2024 and it was valued at €32 million. He made his debut for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal and scored a goal in his first match. In May 2025, he scored a hatrick against Real Sociedad.
Alexander Sorloth Family
Alexander comes from a family of football players. Goran Sorloth, his father, was a former professional football player who also represented Rosenborg and Norway at the international level. As Sorloth tries to keep his personal life secret, there isn’t much information known about the rest of his family.
Alexander Sorloth Girlfriend – Lena Selnes
Sorloth is reportedly dating Lena Selnes. Lena Selnes is a Norwegian model and social media influencer. They have been seen together at various events and have shared pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.
Alexander Sorloth Sponsors and Endorsements
Sponsorship details specific to Alexander Sorloth were not made public. He has also kept a low profile online by not disclosing information about his endorsements or sponsorship arrangements on his social media accounts.
Alexander Sorloth Cars and Tattoos
Alexander Sorloth is known for his clean, tattoo-free appearance. He reportedly has a large automobile collection, although there isn’t much information available about it. Although one of his cars was seen, the precise model was kept a secret. Sorloth prefers to keep certain facets of his private life private, like his car ownership.
Barnsley
Chris Wood – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Chelsea
Mykhailo Mudryk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Ukrainian national team and in this article, Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk famously called Mykhailo Mudryk joined the Premier League club Chelsea from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. The player was linked with Arsenal and later with Chelsea’s updated offer to the club, he joined the club. He has been with Chelsea for more than 2 years scoring 5 goals ok 50+ matches.
The young player looks sharp and has impressed the fans and the staff in his Premier League debut against Liverpool despite being an expensive signing. He represented Ukraine’s youth team before playing for the senior team of the nation. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Net Worth and Salary
Mykhailo Mudryk is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £100,000 per week playing for the English club Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He earns a salary of £5.2 million at Chelsea every year.
Mykhailo Mudryk Club Career
Mudryk began his career at Metalist Kharkiv in 2010. He then moved to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk’s academy in 2014, where he quickly rose through the ranks and attracted the interest of Shakhtar Donetsk. He joined their academy in 2016. In the 2018-19 season, he played for Shakhtar in the U21 category and later that year, he was promoted to the first team.
He made his senior debut in October 2018, aged 17. After limited first-team minutes, he was loaned to Ukrainian Premier League side Arsenal Kyiv, Desna Chernihiv and returned to Shakhtar. In the 2021-22 season, he found more space as a starter under Roberto De Zerbi’s management who considered him one of the best young players.
He played in the UEFA Champions League and was named the club’s Player of the Year and attracted the attention of Sevilla and Arsenal. In the 2022-23 season, he was named the Ukrainian Footballer of the Year and Shakhtar’s Player of the Year. On 15 January 2023, he was signed by Chelsea on a permanent deal for an initial fee of €70 million rising to €100 million in add-ons. He recorded his first goal against Fulham and continued his good performances.
Mykhailo Mudryk International Career
He played for the national under-17 and under-19 teams from 2017-2019, scoring 5 and 3 goals respectively. In 2019 he was included in the under-21 team and scored the winning goal in a match against Armenia in September 2021.
He was called up to the senior national team in April 2022 and made his debut in a friendly match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, scoring his first goal. He also played in the 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-finals, helping Ukraine secure a 3-1 victory against Scotland.
Mykhailo Mudryk Family
Mykhailo Mudryk was born on 5 January 2001 in Krasnohrad, Ukraine. His parents Petrovych Mudryk and Inna Nikolaevna Mudrik struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Mykhailo Mudryk Sponsors and Endorsements
Mykhailo Mudryk has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mykhailo Mudryk Cars and Tattoos
Mudryk owns some cool and fancy cars including an Audi rs q7, Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus SUV, and BMW 8th series. The young winger has a decent collection and might buy some more cars to fill up his garage. Mudryk has tattooed his neck, left hand, left arm and his chest.
