AC Milan
Who Is Zoe Cristofoli? Meet The Girlfriend Of Theo Hernandez
Zoe Cristofoli is famous for being the girlfriend of former AC Milan star Theo Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Zoe had to fight for everything she has achieved in her life. She didn’t let her background and condition dictate her life and took charge of her career. Starting with a lot of low paying jobs, she gradually built her empire. She is a successful entrepreneur and influencer.
Zoe is the girlfriend of French footballer Theo Hernandez. She didn’t let Theo get close to her very easily. However, the duo eventually formed a great bond over the years. They have won the test of time. Her partner plays as a left-back for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and has achieved so much in his career.
Theo makes the headlines in national and international media numerous times due to his incredible performances for AC Milan. However, his love life is still a mystery to fans. Many have misconceptions about his relationship. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the girlfriend of Theo Hernandez that can probably answer all the questions.
Zoe Cristofoli Childhood and Family
Zoe was born on February 17, 1983. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. Her father and mother got divorced when she was very young. She doesn’t want to talk about the incident. Furthermore, she hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Her mother raised her. Zoe has disclosed that she has a great relationship with her. Our report suggests that her father is also making a great effort in working their relationship out. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data.
Zoe Cristofoli Education
Zoe spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Italy. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. We believe she started working at an early age, and that’s why she might have skipped college education.
Zoe Cristofoli career
Zoe started her career doing a lot of low paying jobs. She even worked as a babysitter, waitress and even mechanic of motorcycles. Eventually, it all paid out when she got her big break. Currently, she owns a Tattoo parlour in Italy. It was a childhood dream as she is very passionate about tattoos.
Zoe is also a model, Instagram influencer and fashion blogger. She doesn’t like the ‘influencer’ word. However, considering the vast follower base on the social media platform, she has a significant influence on her community.
Zoe was also featured in Italian singer Omar Pedrini’s music video in 2017. She was passionate about the field also as she worked as a DJ for a period.
Zoe Cristofoli Net Worth
Zoe’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She has accumulated a lot of money through her various ventures. Currently, she has her own business and a stable source of income. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know her exact earnings.
Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez relationship
Theo Hernandez met his girlfriend through a mutual friend. They had dinner together in June 2020. When the Italian footballer laid eyes on her, he felt something very unique. He knew he had to attempt to make his feelings clear to her. However, after sending several texts through Instagram, she didn’t reply. Theo continued his attempt and finally convinced her for a dinner date. They started going out together and learned many interesting facts about each other. After a few months of dating, they moved into a live-in-relationship. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They haven’t taken the big decision of tying the knot. However, they have enough time in their hands, considering they are very young.
Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez Children
Zoe and Theo have two beautiful kids. They announced the arrival of their children on Instagram. They were blessed with a a son Theo Junior, in April 2022, and a daughter named Cloé, in April 2025.
Zoe Cristofoli Social media
Zoe is very active on Instagram. She currently has 1m followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband. From her Insta photos, it is evident that she enjoys spending quality time with her family. Zoe is a jovial girl and she is an absolute extrovert .
AC Milan
Who Is Isabelle da Silva? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Silva
Isabelle da Silva is famous for being the wife Of Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Isabelle da Silva has been with Thiago for a long time. All these years, she has played the role of a fierce supporter and a responsible wife. Their relationship has matured over the years. It all started in Brazil when Silva wasn’t even the superstar figure that we know today. Well, things have worked out extensively for the Brazilian defender. After serving PSG for 8 years, he moved to Chelsea in 2020. He became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and has already gathered a strong fanbase. Even though his career is worth knowing, we are not here to discuss that today. Many don’t know anything about the stunning wife of Thiago Silva. So, today we will reveal many interesting facts about Isabelle da Silva. Without further ado, let’s begin.
Isabelle da Silva Childhood and Family
Isabelle came to the earth on March 11, 1987. Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Even though Isabelle is an extrovert and likes to give public appearances, she has maintained secrecy regarding her parents and childhood details. We couldn’t fetch her father’s name and what his occupation was. She hasn’t disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing details and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thiago Silva.
Isabelle da Silva Education
Isabelle completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Brazil. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the course she took. We believe she was very ambitious from the beginning and had a strong mindset. Coming from a humble family, she fought for her dreams.
Isabelle da Silva career
Isabelle has earned massive fame on social media. Her Instagram account – @bellesilva, currently has 469k followers. She has a positive influence on her audience. We believe she has started to monetize her Instagram presence by promoting different products through her handle. The influencer industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, and there is massive potential. Isabelle is already trying to take advantage of social media power.
Isabelle is also a model. Being a wife of a Chelsea star and an influential social media personality, she has attracted the attention of a lot of big fashion houses. Furthermore, She has done some photoshoots for London based brands.
Isabelle da Silva Net Worth
Isabelle’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any details about her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has been difficult for us. We believe her primary source of income is her Instagram collaborations. She also earns a considerable amount from her modelling career.
On the other hand, Thiago Silva’s net worth is pretty significant. The Brazilian defender has been playing at the top level for quite some years now, and his value has increased over the years. Currently, he earns over $17 Million per year in salary, and his net worth is believed to be $45 Million.
Isabelle da Silva husband Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva started his football journey in Brazil. His strong defensive abilities and top-notch attitude helped him rapidly rise to his country’s top charts. After making the breakthrough with local teams, he spent spells at FC Porto, Dinamo Moscow. But his name was relatively unknown in the European scenario until he joined AC Milan in 2009. He won the Italian Scudetto and Italian Super Cup with Rossoneri. PSG signed him in 2012, and he became a team leader after a few years. He won multiple titles for the French team before moving to Chelsea in 2020. Currently, he is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and has already helped the team win the Champions League.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva relationship
Thiago and Isabelle have been together since the 2000s. You can say the duo has known each other for ages. They are from the same neighbourhood. So finding the love of his life wasn’t very difficult for the central defender. They dated for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. The couple got married in 2015. They kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few family members and close friends were allowed. Isabelle has followed her husband wherever he has gone. Currently, the Silva family is staying in London. Their family size has increased with the arrival of children.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva Children
Isabelle gave birth to Thiago Silva’s first son, Isago da Silva On November 12, 2010. Their second son, Iago de Silva, came to earth on April 4, 2011.
Isabelle da Silva Social media
Isabelle is very active on Instagram. She has 700k followers currently who show support for her content. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and son. She likes to visit Stamford Bridge to cheer for Thiago, and she shares updates of her journey on social media. From her activities, it’s evident that she likes to shop a lot. Isabella has posted more than 2000 pictures which include her family, partner, kids, and collaborations.
AC Milan
Paolo Maldini wife Adriana Fossa Wiki – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Children, and more
Adriana Fossa is a model and the wife of footballer Paolo Maldini. Here is everything about the couple’s relationship.
Adriana Fossa Biography
Adriana Fossa is the stunning wife of Paolo Maldini. The pair have been together for roughly 37 years. Adriana was born a successful model and entrepreneur in a wealthy Venezuelan family. However, her career brought her to the beautiful city of Milan, where she met with Maldini. The Duo have known each other for ages, and their relationship has gotten better every passing year- like a fine wine! The beautiful couple also has two children together.
Paolo Maldini is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The one-club man gave his heart and soul for the Rossoneri shirt. Maldini started playing at a very young age and went to the AC Milan youth academy holding his father’s hand, Cesare Maldini, who is also an AC Milan legend. He was a part of the Italy team that finished as the runner up at the 1994 United States FIFA World Cup.
After getting a breakthrough in the youth side, he earned the opportunity to feature for the senior team. Since getting the first chance at 16 years of age, Paolo hasn’t looked back. He became the captain of the team just like his father and helped the club achieve seven Serie A titles and five Champions League trophies.
Paolo Maldini has become an icon for Milan city and the fans of the Rossoneri shirt. There is undoubtedly no deficiency of admirers for him. This article wouldn’t be enough to fill in all the achievements of his professional career. But, you are not here to learn about Paolo Maldini’s career, so let’s find out more about the beautiful lady Maldini is married to. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Adriana Fossa Childhood and Family
Adriana was brought into the world on June 8, 1968, by Venezuelan parents. His father, Stefano Fossa, and mother, Dianora Blanc, represent a wealthy and famous family of Venezuela. She is the only child of her parents, who ran a successful business. Adriana hasn’t disclosed much information about her childhood and life before moving to Milan. That’s why we couldn’t retrieve much about her early life, but we are continuing our search and will update the article if we find new data. So keep checking!
Adriana Fossa Education
Adriana attended a local high school to complete her graduation. We couldn’t find out whether she enrolled in a university programme after that. But, Adriana was very passionate about modelling from a very young age. So, she might have entered the glamour world from an early age, but we were not able to verify the claim due to the lack of information.
Adriana Fossa career
Adriana had a clear vision of modelling from a very young age. She knew what she had to do to make a successful career and didn’t flinch from taking the hard decisions, well here you got an important similarity between her and Paolo Maldini.
She moved to Miami at the beginning of her career to gather experience in the field. One notable mention from her early career is that she walked in a famous fashion exhibition at Paris during the year 1987. After getting early fame in her career, she decided to move to Milan in search of better opportunities in the fashion industry.
Adriana went on to establish a successful career in the European modelling industry. She walked the catwalk for famous personalities like Gianni Versace, Laura Biagiotti and Gianfranco.
She started her TV journey with a 1988 show, Aquile, and over the years, her presence in Italian television just kept rising. She also collaborated with famous Italian TV personality Mike Bongiorno.
Adriana Fossa and Paolo Maldini relationship
Adriana Fossa and Paolo Maldini relationship
Adriana and Paolo met in a nightclub in 1987. After the first meeting, they knew they had a connection. In the next few years, their relationship flourished. Both of them had successful careers to take care of, and that’s why their meeting was limited in the early years. But as they grew older, they started coming closer to each other. The couple got married in December 1994 with the wishes of their family and close friends. They have continued their incredible love story; the difference is their family has grown a lot bigger over the years.
Adriana Fossa and Paolo Maldini Children
The couple welcomed their first son, Christian, on June 14, 1996. Their younger son Daniel was brought into the world on October 11, 2001. Both of them followed in their father’s footsteps and enrolled in the AC Milan academy. Daniel made his senior Milan debut in 2020.
AC Milan
Ante Rebic – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ante Rebic is a Croatian professional footballer known for his versatility as a winger and second striker and currently plays for Hajduk Split and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ante Rebic is a Croatian professional footballer who plays as a winger and second striker. He has had a successful career, featuring stints at clubs like Fiorentina, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AC Milan. Rebic has represented Croatia in multiple World Cups and Euro tournaments. As of 2025, he plays at the HNL for the club Hajduk Split. He last played for the Croatian national football team in 2021. His form is the reason for his downfall.
Despite facing ups and downs in his career, Ante Rebic remains a talented and dynamic player with the ability to make a significant impact on the field for both club and country.
Ante Rebic Net Worth and Salary
The estimated net worth of Ante Rebic is $26 million. However, Hajduk Split has not made public information about his current wage. The brilliant footballer from Croatia has seen success in a number of clubs and international tournaments, which has helped his total financial situation. He earns a good salary every year and has business ventures.
Ante Rebic Career
Rebic signed with Serie A team Fiorentina in 2013 after beginning his senior career at RNK Split. Before officially joining Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2018, he had stints on loan at RB Leipzig, Hellas Verona, and other teams. He returned to Italy in September 2019 to sign a two-year loan with AC Milan, which was eventually extended to a permanent contract.
Rebic has had success at both the club and international levels during his career. He has competed for Croatia in important competitions, such as the UEFA Euro 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and 2018, where Croatia reached the final. He received the 2013 Croatian Football Hope of the Year award.
Rebic played for a number of clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, where he contributed to the team’s DFB-Pokal triumph in 2018 by playing for them. Later, he joined AC Milan, where he made significant contributions by helping his teammates and scoring critical goals. In order to continue playing football for the Turkish squad, Rebic signed a two-year contract with Süper Lig club Besiktas in July 2023. In 2025, he signed with the Croatian Football League for the team Hajduk Split. He has had a good start with 1 goal from 5 matches.
Ante Rebic Family
Ante Rebic is from a Croatian-American family. His mother’s name is Nedilijka, and his father’s name is Bosko Rebic. He has siblings, yet it’s difficult to find out many details about them. Rebic, who is 6’1″ (1.85 metres) tall, has become well-known in the football community, and his family has been supportive of his prosperous professional career.
Ante Rebic Girlfriend – Klara Pinjuh
Ante Rebic is in a relationship with Klara Pinjuh. Despite the relative secrecy surrounding their relationship, Klara Pinjuh frequently supports Ante in his football endeavours. Like many famous people, they prefer to keep their private lives private, allowing Rebic to concentrate on his job and keep his personal life a secret.
Ante Rebic Sponsors and Endorsements
Ante Rebic’s career earnings and endorsements are the major sources of his income. Nike sponsors him and provides him with clothing and football footwear. Along with his excellent football career, these sponsorships and endorsements have had a big positive impact on his financial success.
Ante Rebic Cars and Tattoos
Ante Rebic owns a 2020 Mercedes Benz GT-Class. He is renowned for hiding his tattoos, and it has even been suggested that he may not have any. The football player keeps his personal style discrete and understated. Ante Rebic doesn’t love inking tattoos as he is not a big fan of these stuff.
