Who Is Zoe Cristofoli? Meet The Girlfriend Of Theo Hernandez

Zoe Cristofoli is famous for being the girlfriend of former AC Milan star Theo Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background, Zoe had to fight for everything she has achieved in her life. She didn’t let her background and condition dictate her life and took charge of her career. Starting with a lot of low paying jobs, she gradually built her empire. She is a successful entrepreneur and influencer.

Zoe is the girlfriend of French footballer Theo Hernandez. She didn’t let Theo get close to her very easily. However, the duo eventually formed a great bond over the years. They have won the test of time. Her partner plays as a left-back for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and has achieved so much in his career.

Theo makes the headlines in national and international media numerous times due to his incredible performances for AC Milan. However, his love life is still a mystery to fans. Many have misconceptions about his relationship. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the girlfriend of Theo Hernandez that can probably answer all the questions.

Zoe Cristofoli Childhood and Family

Zoe was born on February 17, 1983. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. Her father and mother got divorced when she was very young. She doesn’t want to talk about the incident. Furthermore, she hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Her mother raised her. Zoe has disclosed that she has a great relationship with her. Our report suggests that her father is also making a great effort in working their relationship out. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data.

Zoe Cristofoli did many low paying jobs early on in her career. (Picture was taken from nepaliquotes.com)

Zoe Cristofoli Education

Zoe spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Italy. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. We believe she started working at an early age, and that’s why she might have skipped college education.

Zoe Cristofoli career

Zoe started her career doing a lot of low paying jobs. She even worked as a babysitter, waitress and even mechanic of motorcycles. Eventually, it all paid out when she got her big break. Currently, she owns a Tattoo parlour in Italy. It was a childhood dream as she is very passionate about tattoos.

Zoe is also a model, Instagram influencer and fashion blogger. She doesn’t like the ‘influencer’ word. However, considering the vast follower base on the social media platform, she has a significant influence on her community.

Zoe was also featured in Italian singer Omar Pedrini’s music video in 2017. She was passionate about the field also as she worked as a DJ for a period.

Zoe Cristofoli has several tattoos on her body. (Credit: Instagram)

Zoe Cristofoli Net Worth

Zoe’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She has accumulated a lot of money through her various ventures. Currently, she has her own business and a stable source of income. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know her exact earnings.

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez relationship

Theo Hernandez met his girlfriend through a mutual friend. They had dinner together in June 2020. When the Italian footballer laid eyes on her, he felt something very unique. He knew he had to attempt to make his feelings clear to her. However, after sending several texts through Instagram, she didn’t reply. Theo continued his attempt and finally convinced her for a dinner date. They started going out together and learned many interesting facts about each other. After a few months of dating, they moved into a live-in-relationship. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They haven’t taken the big decision of tying the knot. However, they have enough time in their hands, considering they are very young.

Theo Hernandez met with her girlfriend at a dinner outing. (Credit: Instagram)

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez Children

Zoe and Theo have two beautiful kids. They announced the arrival of their children on Instagram. They were blessed with a a son Theo Junior, in April 2022, and a daughter named Cloé, in April 2025.

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez are about to welcome their first child. (Credit: Instagram)

Zoe Cristofoli Social media

Zoe is very active on Instagram. She currently has 1m followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband. From her Insta photos, it is evident that she enjoys spending quality time with her family. Zoe is a jovial girl and she is an absolute extrovert .

