3 Reasons Why Theo Walcott’s Criticism About This £55M Arsenal Star Is Absolutely Right

Theo Walcott’s scathing assessment of Gabriel Martinelli following Arsenal‘s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool has sparked debate, but the former England winger’s criticism hits the mark. With Dominik Szoboszlai playing out of position at right-back due to injury, Martinelli failed to capitalize on what should have been a golden opportunity.

The Brazilian winger, valued at €55 million, endured a frustrating afternoon at Anfield as Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick secured Liverpool’s victory. Walcott’s podcast comments about Martinelli not testing the makeshift defender reveal deeper issues with Arsenal’s approach.

Missing The Obvious Tactical Advantage

Walcott’s point about facing “a centre-midfield player at full-back” being “music to my ears” highlights Martinelli’s biggest failure. Modern wingers thrive against players operating outside their natural positions, yet Martinelli showed no urgency to exploit this mismatch.

The Hungarian midfielder, more comfortable in central areas, should have been targeted relentlessly with pace and direct running. Instead, Martinelli appeared hesitant to commit defenders one-on-one, exactly the scenario that should favor him.

Overthinking Instead Of Playing Instinctively

Walcott’s observation about overthinking perfectly captures Martinelli’s current predicament. The Brazilian has developed a tendency to complicate simple situations rather than relying on his natural pace and directness.

Gabriel Martinelli (via Sky Sports)

Against Liverpool, multiple opportunities arose where Martinelli could have isolated Szoboszlai in wide areas. His failure to recognize and act on these moments cost Arsenal valuable attacking momentum in a game decided by fine margins.

Losing The Killer Instinct That Made Him Special

Arsenal signed Martinelli for just €6 million, and his early performances justified comparisons to young Thierry Henry. However, recent displays suggest he’s lost the ruthless mentality that separated him from other prospects.

The Martinelli who burst onto the scene would have relished the chance to embarrass an out-of-position opponent. That fearless approach seems replaced by cautious decision-making that reduces his effectiveness.

Walcott’s criticism stings because it’s accurate. Until Martinelli rediscovers his directness and stops overthinking basic attacking situations, Arsenal will continue struggling to unlock stubborn defenses like Liverpool’s.

