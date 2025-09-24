Thiery Henry Confirms the Reasons Why Arsenal Have So Many Hamstring Injuries

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry delivered a damning assessment of the club’s recurring hamstring injury crisis, placing the blame squarely on the backroom staff during his appearance on Stick To Football in May 2025.

Thiery Henry’s Assessment: Staff Accountability Under Fire

Henry’s critique was direct and unflinching. “It’s got worse, surely there’s something to work on. Buying players, going to the right training camp, doing your cold bath, hot bath, training well and not getting players injured – it’s on the staff!”

The Arsenal icon’s frustration was evident as he outlined the fundamental areas where the club’s medical and fitness departments are failing.

The former striker’s comments highlight systematic issues beyond individual player fitness levels. His emphasis on training camps, recovery protocols, and injury prevention suggests Arsenal’s problems stem from inadequate preparation and recovery methods.

Pattern of Persistent Problems

Henry’s intervention comes amid another wave of hamstring injuries affecting key Arsenal players throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The repetitive nature of these setbacks has raised serious questions about the club’s sports science approach and training methodologies.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba (via Short Fuse – SB Nation and FourFourTwo)

The Frenchman’s reference to “it’s got worse” indicates these issues have deteriorated rather than improved under current management structures. His mention of basic recovery protocols like hot and cold therapy suggests Arsenal may be falling behind modern sports science standards.

Henry’s public criticism carries significant weight given his legendary status at the Emirates. His willingness to speak out demonstrates genuine concern about Arsenal’s inability to address these recurring fitness problems that continue undermining their season ambitions.

