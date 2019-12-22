This Dream Chelsea line-up featuring Isco and Vinicius looks lethal

According to El Desmarque (h/t Daily Star), Chelsea have shown interest in Isco Alarcon and Vinicius Junior ahead of the winter transfer window.

In Isco’s case, the report claims that Chelsea have launched a £44.4m mega bid for the Spain international. James Rodriguez was to be sold by Florentino Perez to the Blues but instead, they have opted to go for Isco.

The 27-year-old was in exceptional form in his initial years at the Santiago Bernabeu and was highly favoured under Zinedine Zidane in the manager’s first stint with the club. But the introduction of Eden Hazard has pushed him to the bench for the most part of this season.

And now, the former Golden Boy award winner has found his feet running. He was a surprise inclusion in the El Clasico but repaid the trust that Zidane put in him. He worked hard the whole game until he was substituted and seems to be on the right path once again.

Isco (Getty Images)

He is known for his tireless running on the field and can work wonders with his feet. The Spaniard is known for his versatility and can play anywhere in the frontline. An attacking midfielder by nature, he can support the team by starting on the flank too.

At Chelsea, he would be very effective playing behind the striker. He is known for his creativity on the pitch and can also play possession football with ease.

He has been in and out of the Los Blancos’ squad in the past few months and if Chelsea manage to lure him away, they would sign a worthy player who can control the game for them.

Meanwhile, teenage star Vinicius Junior has been another name popping out of Chelsea’s transfer list. The Blues are free to make new signings and the report claims that Vinicius is a potential target for Frank Lampard, who is looking to bolster his stacking ranks.

Vinicius Junior (Getty Images)

The Brazilian caught the eyes when he was at Flamengo and was considered too good to play in Brazil. La Liga giants Real Madrid picked him up in the summer of 2018 and he has done well so far in the Royal White colours.

In his first season in Spain, he played 36 matches for both the senior team and the reserves squad. He scored 7 goals and in the process, provided 13 assists. However, this season, he has struggled for game time under his manager.

Vinicius is known for his speed and can operate equally well on both flanks. He has a variety of skill-set and can run past opposition defenders with ease. He can be seen as an upgrade for Willian and Pedro Rodriguez at Chelsea.

Read more

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (Getty Images)

Verdict

In securing the services of Isco and Vinicius Junior, Chelsea will have both an experienced campaigner and also fresh legs in the Brazilian. Lampard’s men have struggled to emulate the success they achieved at the start of this term.

Therefore, it is the need of the hour for the Blues to introduce firepower into their diminishing attack. The Real Madrid duo would be helpful in leading their attack in various competitions. And this dream line-up featuring Isco and Vinicius looks world-class.