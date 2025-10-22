Bayern Munich
Who Is Lisa Muller? Meet The Wife Of Thomas Muller
Lisa Muller is famous for being the wife of Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lisa has a strong personality and that makes her a fierce supporter of her husband. The duo met when they were very young. However, their love story has matured over the years. Even though both of them started from humble beginnings, they ended up making it big in their profession. Well, very few football fans will have difficulty understanding the legacy of Thomas Muller. The German forward has won everything there is to win in football. But he is also very loyal. He has been playing for Bayern Munich his whole life and this shows his commitment. Well, he has managed his love life in the same fashion. But, as the German forward likes to keep their personal life away from the public eye, fans don’t know much about the love of his life. Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Thomas Muller. So follow along!
Lisa Muller Childhood and Family
Lisa was born on September 21, 1989. Her parents did excellent work raising the child and educated her with good ethics and values. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share much information on public platforms. That’s why tracking her early life, and family details have become difficult for us. She hasn’t revealed the name of her father and mother. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for more information and will update the article as soon as we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thomas Muller.
Lisa Muller Education
Lisa completed her education at local institutions in Germany. She hasn’t shared much about her educational progress. Even though we know that she completed her high school education in her hometown, we are uncertain whether she went to college after that. We believe she started working as a dressage rider from an early age and might have skipped university for that reason.
Lisa Muller career
Lisa was passionate about horse riding from an early age. She worked hard and achieved many feats as a dressage rider. She won a silver medal in the Bavarian U25 state championship in July 2014. Furthermore, she also won the Stuttgart German Masters on November 16, 2019. She qualified for the German Masters after that and finished third in the competition. She is a professional dressage rider and a trainer. She likes to teach young newcomers the skills required to make it to the professional leagues. From her Instagram feed, it’s evident that She likes to spend time with her horses.
Lisa Muller Net Worth
Lisa’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her rising career. Currently, she is a trainer, and the cash flow hasn’t stopped coming. However, we do not know the exact figure of her earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult. But we believe her net worth lies somewhere between $1M – $5M.
Thomas Muller is one of the most senior players of Bayern Munich. He has accumulated a considerable sum over the years, and his current net worth is believed to be $20Million. The German team currently pays him $4 Million per year.
Lisa Muller and Thomas Muller relationship
Thomas Muller met with his wife when they were very young. They started dating in 2007 and found that they share many common interests. After two years of dating, the German striker took the big step and proposed to the love of his life. The duo got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2009. All their family members and friends attended their wedding. Since then, the couple has remained inseparable and has formed a strong bond over the years.
Lisa Muller and Thomas Muller Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any child until now. It seems they want to take some time before taking the huge responsibility of parenthood. However, they have two dogs, and they have become a part of their family.
Lisa Muller Social media
Lisa is very famous on social media. She currently has 220k followers on Instagram. She posts pictures with her husband and her two big dogs. She is a horse lover too and posts many photos from her stable. Lisa Muller is active on social media and shares stories regularly . She shares her activities every day .
Josipa Perisic is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic, she has gained popularity. She met her sweetheart during high school and married. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.
Ivan Perisic has played in most of the major leagues in Europe. He joined Inter in 2015 and has since been improving his abilities and mastering his skills in every passing season. The Croatian helped his team to secure the scudetto in the 2021/22 season. He is now a part of Eredivisie where he plays for the PSV club.
Before that, he had a successful spell during the one season loan spell with Bayern Munich. Perisic is also a star for his national side as he helped them to reach the World Cup final in 2018. Today we are going to discuss his love life in detail. So stay tuned to learn more.
Josipa Perisic Childhood and Family
Josipa was born on August 27 in Split, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia, making her nationality Croatian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.
We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Perisic.
Josipa Perisic Education
Josipa studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built a business by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught entrepreneur or learned it in college.
Josipa Perisic career
Josipa is an Entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which industry she is currently operating. We are looking for more details on the matter. Come back later to learn more.
Josipa is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Croatian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Josipa is also the biggest supporter of Ivan Perisic. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Perisic’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Josipa Perisic Net Worth
Josipa’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Perisic earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.
Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic relationship
Ivan Perisic met with his wife when they were in the same school. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Josipa kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond.
They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Josipa followed her partner to France, Belgium, Germany and Italy. Finally, in 2012, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they have plans to spend the rest of their life together.
Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Leonardo Perisic, was born on October 14, 2012. Josipa gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Manuela Perisic, on July 28, 2014.
Josipa Perisic Social media
Josipa has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Perisic came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, husband. The content she shares suggest that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Josipa Perisic is active on Instagram and shares everything on her feed.
Coming from a humble background, Maria Teresa Matus has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a social media star and fans adore the content she shares on her profile. Maria Teresa keeps engaging her fans with unique content. She also does photoshoots frequently. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Maria had a beautiful relationship with Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. The Inter Milan star has become a global football icon as he has played with some of the top clubs in the world.
His career and life have attracted a lot of attraction from fans. Therefore, today we are not taking another look into his career. However, his love life has remained unexplored. Fans were surprised to see him taking a divorce from his previous wife Maria Teresa Matus after 10 years of marriage.
However, many people don’t know the complete story of their love story. We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Childhood and Family
On March 28, 1987, Maria was born in Chile, which makes her a Chilean. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and what jobs they do for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. However, going through her Instagram profile, we realised that she maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and often spends time with her. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Education
Maria went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved with Arturo at a very young age. So, she might have skipped university education.
Maria Teresa Matus’s career
Maria is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla. This has helped her secure new brands.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. Fans have openly proposed her on live videos and she also gets proposals on comments section .
Maria Teresa Matus Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is $1 million – $5 million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her social media career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and provides for her children with the help of her earnings.
Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal’s relationship
Arturo Vidal met with his ex-wife in 2008 when he was in his late 20s. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating.
The pair spent ten wonderful years together. Many fans thought that they had won the test of time. However, it all fell apart in 2019. They couldn’t communicate freely as they could earlier and felt suffocated in the relationship barrier. They finally agreed that getting separated would be the best solution. However, it was tough for their children to stay away from any of them.
So Maria decided to stay in Barcelona so that their children could spend time with Arturo whenever they felt. But, the bonding between the couple never healed, and from Maria’s comments, it was clear that she didn’t regret her decision.
“I feel independent, free; I can be myself. I enjoy my children; I live every moment with them, I like to enjoy them. I love the country, and I love my house.”
Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal Children
Maria and Vidal are proud parents of three beautiful children. Their oldest son, Alonso Vidal, was born on May 7, 2013. Maria gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Elizabetta Vidal, on March 7, 2014. On May 26, 2017, the duo welcomed their youngest son, Emiliano Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Social media
Maria is very famous on Instagram. She has 800k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Candice Brook comes from a wealthy American family. She is a hardworking and ambitious woman just like her boyfriend, Leroy Sane. His incredible abilities have made him a good fit for the Bundesliga where he is wreaking havoc currently. Considering the titles and achievements he has earned in the last few years, he already has a large fanbase who are enthusiastic about all the bits and pieces of his career. However, many fans don’t know much about her love life. So today, we will reveal everything there is to know about the stunning girlfriend of Leroy Sane. Follow along to learn more.
Candice Brook Childhood and Family
Candice was brought into the world on July 18, 1987, by American parents. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is an interior designer. Even though she liked the stardom and spotlight, she disconnected all ties with the world after her last breakup and went into a privacy mode. She hasn’t shared much information about her family lately. For similar reasons, we couldn’t fetch the exact name of her parents. But we know that her family is wealthy, and her parents provided her with all the needs and want to ensure a comfortable childhood.
Candice’s appearances are somewhat similar to that of famous singer Rihanna. Many fans misunderstood them to be siblings. The rumours even got to a point where Candice had to clarify in front of the media. She suggested that she doesn’t have any family ties with the famous American singer and the resemblance is just a coincidence.
Candice, however, has a younger sister with whom she spent most of her childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t retrieve her sister’s name.
Candice Brook Education
Candice hasn’t shared many details about her education in media appearances. Our best guess is that she completed her high school graduation in New York. Due to the lack of information, we cannot track down whether she enrolled in a university curriculum or went straight into the music industry.
Candice Brook career
Candice is a singer and professional model. She started her journey at a very young age as she was always passionate about taking her career to different heights. Candice has featured in many English songs; notably, she appeared in a song by Emile Danero called “Tell Me Part 2.” Other than singing, she has also earned fame in the glamour world. She has done catwalks with big superstars and has collaborated with top brands to promote their products.
Candice has also taken part in several American reality shows. She was part of a reality TV show named “About the Business” (2016).
Candice Brook Net Worth
Candice has a whopping net worth of $1 million, representing her earnings from a successful singing and modelling career. She is also the kind of WAG that doesn’t need her husband’s money to live life. She is financially stable and has a reliable cash flow. We are still investigating to find out whether she has other ventures. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Leroy Sane.
On the other hand, Sane’s net worth is believed to be around $5 Million, which mainly represents his earnings from football contracts. The Bayern Munich star already has established a strong profile due to his incredible on-field performances. He currently earns a handsome figure at Bayern.
Candice Brook boyfriend, Leroy Sane
The German star dominated the Premier League for four years with Manchester City. He was a key man for Pep Guardiola and helped the Citizens win significant titles. In 2020, the winger decided to move to Bayern Munich. He has been an instant hit at Bundesliga. This season hasn’t been any different as he has already bagged 12 goals and 13 assists.
Candice Brook and Leroy Sane relationship
Leroy Sane met with his girlfriend, Candice Brook, in 2017. The American lady was going through heartbreak at that time, and Sane became a support engine for her. The duo started seeing each other regularly and soon found out that they had a connection. They publicly announced their relationship in the same year. Their love story has matured over the years, and the size of the family has increased. However, it wasn’t an easy road.
Candice has been through a lot of heartbreaks before meeting with Sane. She was in a relationship with American singer Chris Brown for a considerable time. She also dated US rapper Safaree Samuels and the NBA player Andre Drummond. That’s why when she and Sane publicly announced their relationship, she faced significant backlash, and fans thought this might be another brief love story of her own. However, the duo has crushed all the rumours by maintaining a healthy relationship for a long time.
Candice Brook and Leroy Sane Children
Candice and Sane are proud parents of a daughter, Rio Stella, born in September 2018. Candice also has a son named Tobias from a previous relationship.
Candice Brook Social media
Being a famous singer and model, Candice enjoyed the limelight and media attraction. She was comfortable with it and knew how to manage the fame. She had social media accounts with a huge fanbase. However, she got into a fight with the ex-wife of Riyad Mahrez when Sane was playing for City. That incident pushed her to deactivate all her accounts. But, Sane regularly posts pictures of his girlfriend and daughter on his Instagram feed. It is not known whether Candice Brook has an account on sociali media right now.
