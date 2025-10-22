Who Is Lisa Muller? Meet The Wife Of Thomas Muller

Lisa Muller is famous for being the wife of Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lisa has a strong personality and that makes her a fierce supporter of her husband. The duo met when they were very young. However, their love story has matured over the years. Even though both of them started from humble beginnings, they ended up making it big in their profession. Well, very few football fans will have difficulty understanding the legacy of Thomas Muller. The German forward has won everything there is to win in football. But he is also very loyal. He has been playing for Bayern Munich his whole life and this shows his commitment. Well, he has managed his love life in the same fashion. But, as the German forward likes to keep their personal life away from the public eye, fans don’t know much about the love of his life. Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Thomas Muller. So follow along!

Lisa Muller Childhood and Family

Lisa was born on September 21, 1989. Her parents did excellent work raising the child and educated her with good ethics and values. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share much information on public platforms. That’s why tracking her early life, and family details have become difficult for us. She hasn’t revealed the name of her father and mother. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for more information and will update the article as soon as we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thomas Muller.

Lisa Muller was born in Weilheim in Oberbayern, West Germany. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Lisa Muller Education

Lisa completed her education at local institutions in Germany. She hasn’t shared much about her educational progress. Even though we know that she completed her high school education in her hometown, we are uncertain whether she went to college after that. We believe she started working as a dressage rider from an early age and might have skipped university for that reason.

Lisa Muller career

Lisa was passionate about horse riding from an early age. She worked hard and achieved many feats as a dressage rider. She won a silver medal in the Bavarian U25 state championship in July 2014. Furthermore, she also won the Stuttgart German Masters on November 16, 2019. She qualified for the German Masters after that and finished third in the competition. She is a professional dressage rider and a trainer. She likes to teach young newcomers the skills required to make it to the professional leagues. From her Instagram feed, it’s evident that She likes to spend time with her horses.

Lisa is a professional dressage rider. (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa Muller Net Worth

Lisa’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her rising career. Currently, she is a trainer, and the cash flow hasn’t stopped coming. However, we do not know the exact figure of her earnings, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult. But we believe her net worth lies somewhere between $1M – $5M.

Thomas Muller is one of the most senior players of Bayern Munich. He has accumulated a considerable sum over the years, and his current net worth is believed to be $20Million. The German team currently pays him $4 Million per year.

Lisa Muller and Thomas Muller relationship

Thomas Muller met with his wife when they were very young. They started dating in 2007 and found that they share many common interests. After two years of dating, the German striker took the big step and proposed to the love of his life. The duo got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2009. All their family members and friends attended their wedding. Since then, the couple has remained inseparable and has formed a strong bond over the years.

Thomas Muller celebrating victory with his wife. (Credit: Pinterest)

Lisa Muller and Thomas Muller Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any child until now. It seems they want to take some time before taking the huge responsibility of parenthood. However, they have two dogs, and they have become a part of their family.

Thomas and Lisa are childhood sweethearts. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Lisa Muller Social media

Lisa is very famous on social media. She currently has 220k followers on Instagram. She posts pictures with her husband and her two big dogs. She is a horse lover too and posts many photos from her stable. Lisa Muller is active on social media and shares stories regularly . She shares her activities every day .

