Thorns Finally Hire Coach – Appointed Just Nine Days Before NWSL Season Begins Following Rob Gale Dismissal in November

The Portland Thorns have finally announced their next head coach, with Robert Vilahamn appointed just nine days before the 2026 NWSL season begins. The club had been without a permanent manager since November 25, when they dismissed former coach Rob Gale after just one year in charge.

Historic club. World-class league. A new era for Robert in the Rose City 🌹 pic.twitter.com/26hSgeJscH — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) March 4, 2026

Vilahamn’s appointment arrives at the eleventh hour, with some supporters genuinely wondering if the team would start the campaign without a leader at the helm. The Swedish coach brings experience from England’s Women’s Super League, where he previously managed Tottenham Hotspur Women, alongside earlier success in his homeland.

Arrives With Strong Track Record

Jeff Agoos, President and General Manager of Soccer Operations, stated, “Robert arrives with managerial experience at the highest levels of the women’s game, possesses a strong track record of helping players grow and will strengthen our team environment by providing new global perspectives and insights.”

Portland Thorns 🇺🇸 announced Robert Vilahamn 🇸🇪 as their new head coach, pending receipt of his visa. He was previously at Tottenham Hotspurs and BK Häcken. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3Qr9SPLCZu — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) March 4, 2026

Vilahamn worked with both men’s and women’s sides at BK Hacken in Gothenburg, among other clubs, before his spell at Spurs. He is expected to arrive in Portland as soon as his visa gets finalized and hopes to make an immediate impact despite the rushed timeline.

Mixed Reactions From Supporters

Reactions to Vilahamn’s selection have been decidedly mixed among Thorns supporters. Some fans express excitement for his arrival, suggesting he will bring a fresh start to a team with incredibly high standards. Other supporters point to Tottenham Hotspur Women’s lackluster results, questioning whether he is up for the task or whether the job should have gone to interim head coach Sarah Lowdon.

Portland Thorns finally found their gaffer 🌹



Just over a week before the @NWSL 2026 season kicks off, @ThornsFC names former Tottenham Hotspur Women manager Robert Vilahamn as their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/FTCR4R8HZX — W Golazo (@WGolazo) March 4, 2026

Most NWSL coaches possess prior United States soccer experience and deep understanding of the league that Vilahamn lacks. However, he brings a strong record of developing young players, which could make him a good fit for Portland, where young talent thrives alongside veterans. The Thorns open on the road against Washington Spirit on March 13.

The Rose City welcomes a new gaffer. 🌹



Robert Vilahamn joins the @ThornsFC after his time with Tottenham Hotspur Women. pic.twitter.com/AGd8HQazHI — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 4, 2026

