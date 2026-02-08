Three Arsenal Women Players and Manager Renee Slegers Up for WSL Awards After Unbeaten January Includes Landmark Chelsea Victory at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal have been recognised across the Women’s Super League awards for January, with head coach Renee Slegers and several players shortlisted after an unbeaten start to 2026 in league action. The Gunners competed in just two WSL fixtures in January, also winning the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, yielding four points and two clean sheets.

The month began with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium before a landmark result away from home. Goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal’s first league victory there. This was an absolutely massive result that has kept the Gunners in touching distance of second place.

Renee Slegers Nominated for Manager of the Month

Slegers has been nominated for Manager of the Month after guiding Arsenal through a third consecutive unbeaten league month. Those results have left Arsenal with the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 10 goals in 13 league matches. This is seriously impressive defensive work that has laid the foundation for their success.

Other nominees include Andrée Jeglertz of Manchester City, Marc Skinner of Manchester United, and Gareth Taylor of Liverpool. Slegers deserves this recognition after transforming Arsenal’s fortunes since taking over permanently.

Little and Borbe Shortlisted for Player Award

Kim Little and Anneke Borbe have both been shortlisted for Player of the Month following influential displays. Little was central to the defensive effort at Stamford Bridge, while Borbe played a decisive role, keeping back to back clean sheets in the league for the first time.

Caldentey’s Chelsea Strike Up for Goal of the Month

Mariona Caldentey has been nominated for Goal of the Month for her strike against Chelsea. Picked out by Mead after the opener, she controlled the ball, shifted it away from her marker, and finished into the bottom corner to double the lead with an absolutely clinical finish.

