Arsenal Dragon
Three Arsenal Women Players and Manager Renee Slegers Up for WSL Awards After Unbeaten January Includes Landmark Chelsea Victory at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal have been recognised across the Women’s Super League awards for January, with head coach Renee Slegers and several players shortlisted after an unbeaten start to 2026 in league action. The Gunners competed in just two WSL fixtures in January, also winning the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, yielding four points and two clean sheets.
The month began with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium before a landmark result away from home. Goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal’s first league victory there. This was an absolutely massive result that has kept the Gunners in touching distance of second place.
Renee Slegers Nominated for Manager of the Month
Slegers has been nominated for Manager of the Month after guiding Arsenal through a third consecutive unbeaten league month. Those results have left Arsenal with the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 10 goals in 13 league matches. This is seriously impressive defensive work that has laid the foundation for their success.
Other nominees include Andrée Jeglertz of Manchester City, Marc Skinner of Manchester United, and Gareth Taylor of Liverpool. Slegers deserves this recognition after transforming Arsenal’s fortunes since taking over permanently.
Little and Borbe Shortlisted for Player Award
Kim Little and Anneke Borbe have both been shortlisted for Player of the Month following influential displays. Little was central to the defensive effort at Stamford Bridge, while Borbe played a decisive role, keeping back to back clean sheets in the league for the first time.
Caldentey’s Chelsea Strike Up for Goal of the Month
Mariona Caldentey has been nominated for Goal of the Month for her strike against Chelsea. Picked out by Mead after the opener, she controlled the ball, shifted it away from her marker, and finished into the bottom corner to double the lead with an absolutely clinical finish.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Midfielder Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what looks like a futile attempt to salvage their WSL title hopes. The Gunners sit third with 37 points from 15 matches, while City have already run away with the league, sitting 11 points clear after dismantling Chelsea 3-1 last weekend.
Even a miracle win would leave Arsenal eight points behind with just 10 games remaining. The title race is over, and everyone knows it except those still clinging to mathematical possibilities.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: BBC One and BBC iPlayer
City’s Relentless March Continues
Manchester City has been absolutely unstoppable this season, dropping just four points from 15 matches while scoring an incredible 44 goals. Bunny Shaw continues to terrorise WSL defenses with 16 goals already, while new signing Sam Coffey has slotted seamlessly into midfield alongside Yui Hasegawa.
Vivianne Miedema has rediscovered her best form since joining from Arsenal, which will make this fixture particularly poignant. The Dutch striker has eight goals and six assists, forming a devastating partnership with Shaw and Kerolin that has torn apart every defense they have faced.
Arsenal Must Prioritize Champions Cup
Slegers faces a selection dilemma with the Champions Cup final just six days away. Emily Fox should start after returning from her head injury, while Leah Williamson edges closer to a comeback. Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey were outstanding in the 2-0 win at Chelsea but may be rested.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord
Manchester City (4-3-3): Yamashita; Casparij, Greenwood, Knaak, Rose; Hasegawa, Coffey, Blindkilde Brown; Hemp, Shaw, Miedema
Also read: Arsenal WFC Sign Czech International Goalkeeper on Loan From Slavia Prague Until End of Season as Renee Slegers Adds Experience
Arsenal Dragon
Leicester City Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Leicester City Women host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the WSL table. The Foxes sit ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, while United occupy fifth place with 27 points, just one point behind third placed Arsenal in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Marc Skinner’s side comes into this match full of confidence after reaching the Women’s League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal. However, they then suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, meaning United desperately need three points to keep pace with the top three. Leicester have been transformed under Rick Passmoor and will fancy their chances of causing an upset.
Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Saturday, 7 February 2026
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
United Must Bounce Back From Villa Hammering
Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa was a shocking result that exposed defensive frailties Skinner thought he had solved. Ella Toone remains out until March with a hip injury, robbing United of their most creative midfielder during a crucial period in the season.
Fridolina Rolfo should return after missing the Villa match, while Gabby George and Leah Galton remain sidelined. Elisabeth Terland has struggled for form recently despite scoring against Villa, netting just two goals since her flying start to the campaign. Ellen Wangerheim could feature after impressing in recent weeks.
Lehmann Arrival Transforms Leicester Attack
Leicester have been revitalized since Rick Passmoor took charge, steadying the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenha,m provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from United, who cannot afford another slip up in their top three pursuit.
Predicted Lineups
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Naalsund; Malard, Terland, Rolfo; Schuller
Also read: Arsenal WFC vs. Leicester City WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Midfielder Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland
Madison Earl has joined Scottish side Glasgow City on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 19 year old attacking midfielder will now continue her development in Scotland in the Scottish Women’s Premier League after struggling to break into Arsenal’s first team.
Earl signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in January 2025 and has since gained valuable first team experience through loan spells with Bristol City and Ipswich Town. However, she has been unable to force her way into Renee Slegers’ plans at Arsenal, making this latest loan move a sensible option for her development.
Third Loan Spell in 12 Months
This represents Earl’s third loan spell in just over 12 months, which suggests Arsenal sees her as a player with potential but one who needs regular game time at senior level. Bristol City and Ipswich Town have already benefited from having the young midfielder, and now Glasgow City will hope she can make an impact in Scotland’s top flight.
The SWPL is a competitive league that will test Earl’s abilities while giving her the consistent minutes she desperately needs. At 19 years old, she is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team squad.
Glasgow City Perfect Destination
Glasgow City are one of the biggest clubs in Scottish women’s football and will provide Earl with an excellent platform to showcase her abilities. The club has a strong track record of developing young players and competing at the top of the SWPL.
Arsenal will be monitoring Earl’s progress closely throughout the loan spell. If she impresses in Scotland, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a first team spot next season. For now, though, regular football is exactly what this promising young midfielder needs to continue her development.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”