Google News
Tijjani Reijnders – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tijjani Reijnders is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the EPL club Manchester City and for the Netherlands National Team and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tijani joined the Italian giants as the club sought to replace their midfielder Sandro Tonali who joined Newcastle United. In 2025, he made his move to the Premier League and joined Manchester City. Tijjani Reijnders continues to grow and mature as a player, football fans eagerly anticipate his future achievements and the impact he will make for both club and country. The youngster will earn £46.5m for the next 5 years.
His performances and contributions on the field demonstrate his commitment and dedication to the sport, making him an exciting prospect to watch in Dutch football. Let us see his profile in the following paragraphs.
Tijjani Reijnders’s Net Worth and Salary
Tijjani Reijnders has accumulated an outstanding net worth that is thought to be $7 million. Although specifics about his pay are not widely known, his market worth, which is a significant €14.00m, demonstrates his burgeoning stardom in the football world. Tijjani’s financial success and professional advancement are in line with his talent and potential, making him a valuable asset in the cutthroat football market. Tijjani Reijnders’ overall salary is $7 million per year. The youngster is at the pinnacle of his football career.
Tijjani Reijnders Career
Tijjani’s early career started at a young age when he joined the FC Twente youth team. He developed his abilities there, rising through the ranks and participating all the way up to the U-17 level. Reijnders, however, eventually received a release from FC Twente and joined CSV ’28, where he spent one season playing from 2015 to 2016.
Reijnders transferred to his local club PEC Zwolle’s U-19 squad in 2016. He made a good first impression and was swiftly promoted to the first team, which plays in the Eredivisie. Despite his talent, Reijnders stayed with PEC Zwolle for just one year before looking for new opportunities.
His next stop was AZ Alkmaar, where in 2017 he joined the team’s Under-21 division. He displayed his skills, rose through the ranks, and in 2018 was given a berth on the first team. Reijnders kept refining his abilities and added to the club’s accomplishments.
Reijnders began a six-month loan at RKC Waalwijk in 2020, spending the months of January through June there. He was able to improve his on-field skills and gain vital experience thanks to this temporary relocation. He returned to AZ after his loan assignment and resumed playing for the first team.
He joined AC Milan in July 2023 as reported and the clubs agreed on a transfer fee of €20m plus add-ons. He has signed a long-term deal with the club which runs up to 2027.
Tijjani Reijnders Family
Reijnders comes from a family with a strong football background. His father, Martin Reynders, and his brother, Eliano Reijnders, are also professional footballers, indicating that the sport runs in their blood. Tijjani’s mother is of Indonesian descent, adding to the diversity of his heritage. He was born in Zwolle, Netherlands, where he began his journey in the world of football.
Tijjani Reijnders’s wife – Marina Gourgis
Tijjani Reijnders, along with his wife Marina Gourgis, have found happiness in their personal lives. The pair makes the most of their time together, going on dates and making treasured memories that they post on social media. They got married in September 2022, and Marina, a YouTuber with 200 subscribers, now has 20k Instagram followers in addition to her vlogs. Their shared experiences and online presence are joyful and colourful reflections of their relationship.
Tijjani Reijnders Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Tijjani Reijnders’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Tijjani Reijnders Cars and Tattoos
The player Tijjani adds a unique touch to his appearance by decorating his right forearm with tattoos that display his own style. While he hasn’t said anything about his preferred vehicle, it is clear that his attention is mostly focused on his football career, which raises questions about his car preferences. He is one of the richest dutch footballers and should have a collection of luxury cars.
Read More:
Chelsea
Omari Hutchinson – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson is a professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Omari Hutchinson is a rising star in English football. He joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 9 and has progressed through the ranks to become a key player in the under-18 team. He is a diminutive but agile player with a low centre of gravity, making him difficult to dispossess. His excellent close control and quick feet allow him to dribble past defenders with ease, and he has a keen eye for a pass.
Hutchinson’s versatility also makes him an asset to the team, as he can play in a variety of positions across midfield and attack. His performances have earned him comparisons to former Arsenal starlet Jack Wilshere, and many believe he has the potential to follow in his footsteps and become a regular in the first team.
Omari Hutchinson Net Worth and Salary
The net worth and salary of Omari Hutchinson are not available as of now. While he undoubtedly has the potential to earn a significant amount of money as he progresses in his career, his current net worth is not publicly known. His last known salary is £2,080,000. He has a net worth of $4 million and this includes most of his football earnings.
Omari Hutchinson Club Career
Omari Hutchinson is a young footballer who has had an eventful journey in his early career. He began his footballing journey with Chelsea in 2008, where he spent four years in the academy before moving on to Charlton Athletic in 2012. After impressing in a game against Arsenal, he caught the attention of Arsenal scouts but failed to secure a deal after a trial.
Hutchinson then took a year-long break from academy football to play futsal before rejoining Arsenal at the under-12 level. Despite not having a professional contract, Hutchinson’s talent was starting to gain recognition, and he caught the attention of Brazilian football legend Pelé and the F2Freestylers.
In November 2020, Hutchinson signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, and in January 2022, he was named on the bench for the Arsenal senior team for the first time in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. However, he returned to Chelsea in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee. Hutchinson made his professional debut for Chelsea on 5 January 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City.
Hutchinson’s journey has been full of twists and turns, from starting at Chelsea to catching the attention of legendary players and football content creators. He will be an exciting prospect to watch as he continues to develop his skills and career at Chelsea. Omari Hutchinson joined the Nottingham Forest in 2025 on a five-year deal and the deal is valued at £37,500,000.
Omari Hutchinson International Career
Omari Hutchinson was born in England and is of Jamaican descent. He has represented England at the U17s and U19s levels. In May 2022, he was called up to the Jamaica national team and made his unofficial debut in a match against Catalonia, which ended in a 6-0 loss.
However, in November 2022, Hutchinson was asked by Chelsea not to report for international duty with Jamaica so that he could focus on being involved in first-team matches with the club. This was an indication of the high regard that Chelsea has for the young talent.
Hutchinson went on to make his official debut for Jamaica in a 1-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on 11 March 2023. It will be interesting to see how his international career develops in the coming years, as he continues to grow as a player at the club and international levels.
Omari Hutchinson Family
Unfortunately, there is no available information regarding the family of the player. It is common for the personal lives of athletes to be kept private, as they often prefer to focus on their careers and maintain a level of privacy. Therefore, it is not uncommon for fans and followers to not have access to personal details such as the family background of their favorite athletes.
Omari Hutchinson Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Omari Hutchinson Sponsors and Endorsements
As of 2023, there is no evidence of the player promoting or endorsing any particular brands or companies. However, he has been spotted wearing Puma boots on the field, indicating a possible sponsorship or personal preference for the brand. It is common for professional athletes to have endorsement deals with various companies, but it is also possible for them to choose not to publicly promote any particular brands.
Omari Hutchinson Cars and Tattoos
Omari Hutchinson’s car information is not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Omari Hutchinson has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Google News
Daphne Cañizares – Daniel Carvajal Wife, her Family and more
Daphne Cañizares is famous for being the wife of Real Madrid star Daniel Carvajal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Daphne has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Real Madrid star Daniel Carvajal over the years. The duo currently resides in Madrid and both have pretty vibrant lives. Her partner has achieved a lot in his career and has won the Euro titles as well.
Daniel Carvajal has spent most of his professional career with Real Madrid. First with the youth team and later after becoming part of the senior team the full-back made immense contributions, which eventually made Los Blancos successful. The Spaniard has won 5 UCL titles with Real Madrid, with the latest one coming earlier this year.
Daphne Cañizares Childhood and Family
Daphne’s date of birth is currently unknown. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. She is younger than her boyfriend according to several reports.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Daniel Carvajal.
Daphne Cañizares Education
Daphne went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Spain and eventually became a successful model. She might have pursued a graduation in modelling career .
Daphne Cañizares Career
Daphne is a professional model and has been earning lucrative contracts. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Daphne started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.
Daphne Cañizares Net Worth
Daphne’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Dutch-born star earns significantly, mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Daphne Cañizares and Daniel Carvajal relationship
Daniel Carvajal met his wife when he was in the initial stages of his Real Madrid career. The Spaniard was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name. Daphne was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward.
After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.
They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Daphne Cañizares and Daniel Carvajal Children
The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son, on December 7, 2021. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children. Their life became even more beautiful when their second son Mauro was born in March 2023.
Daphne Cañizares Social media
Daphne is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms.
Read More:
Birmingham City
Who is Janet Bruce? Meet the wife of Steve Bruce
Janet Bruce is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Steve Bruce, the current Blackpool club coach.
Bruce comes from Northumberland, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Steve Bruce. Her husband is the coach of of EFL League One club Blackpool. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Janet and Steve Bruce Families
Janet was born in 1963 in Northumberland, England. She is 63 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She has never disclosed about her family.
Steve Bruce was born on December 31st 1960, in Cambridge, England, to father Joe Bruce and mother Sheenagh Bruce. He has two brothers as well and is older than them.
Janet Bruce’s husband Steve Bruce
Stephen Roger Bruce is a former English player who played as a centre back and is the current manager for the EFL League One club Blackpool.
At first, he was rejected by several clubs and was on the verge of quitting the game altogether, but he was offered a trial with Gillingham. He was offered an apprenticeship and went on to play more than 200 games for the club before joining Norwich City in 1984, where he won the League Cup.
He then moved to Manchester United. He achieved great success, winning twelve trophies, including three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup. Steve was often described as one of the best English Players of the 1980s and 1990s who never got to play for his country.
Bruce began his managerial career with Sheffield United and then managed Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Crystal Place before joining Birmingham City in 2001. He led the club to the Premier League twice.
After resigning from there, he was appointed as the manager of Hull City and led the club to two promotions to the Premier League and the 2014 FA Cup Final. He took over the managerial ship of Sheffield Wednesday in February 2019 and left in July to take over at Newcastle United.
His final match with the club was his 1000th in club management. On February 3rd 2022, he was appointed as the manager of West Bromwich Albion.
Janet and Steve Bruce Kids
Janet and Bruce went to the same school in the Hexham area. After dating for several years, they married way back in February 1983, attended by all of their family and friends.
The couple has one daughter named Amy, born in 1987 and a son, Alex, born in 1984. Alex is a professional footballer and was signed by his father for Hull City.
Amy is married to Matt Smith, and she is an interior designer by profession. She has worked on top projects.
Janet Bruce Profession, Career, Net Worth
Janet is a homemaker, and she Handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Steve through his ups and downs.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Steve has an estimated net worth of around $40 million approx. The couple doesn’t have any social media accounts. Both are introverted persons.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”