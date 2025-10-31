Camille Mélon – Timothy Castagne Girlfriend, her Family and more

Camille Mélon is famous for being the girlfriend of Fulham full-back Timothy Castagne. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Camille is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Steven Timothy Castagne for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered several interesting facts about the Belgian beauty and will put them out later in this article. Since joining Leicester City from Atalanta BC in 2020, Castagne has become a crucial asset to the English team.

The youngster has been playing a lot of games after becoming regular and it seems his career is on the rise. On the other hand, the Belgian full-back has solid stability in his private life. So, without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Timothy Castagne.

Camille Mélon Childhood and Family

Camille was born in Belgium. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do.

Furthermore, we don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Belgian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Timothy Castagne.

Camille was born in Belgium. (Credit: wikiodin.com)

Camille Mélon Education

Camille spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Belgium. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Camille Mélon career

Camille is a professional Equestrian. She became interested in the sport from childhood. Later, she decided to give it a shot, which turned out to be a significant success. Well, she did a lot of hard work to reach the top, but fortunately, she had the love and support of her family.

After becoming a pro, she participated in several competitions around the country. As her skills flourished, many achievements were bestowed upon her. She is motivated and determined to take her country’s name to major international tournaments.

Camille is a professional Equestrian. (Credit: Instagram)

Camille Mélon Net Worth

Camille’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she earns a significant amount from the dressage competitions that she participates in.

Timothy Castagne earns a lot of money from his professional contract with Leicester City. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Camille Mélon and Timothy Castagne relationship

We currently don’t know when Timothy Castagne met his girlfriend. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.

Timothy Castagne and his girlfriend Camille Mélon. (Credit: Instagram)

After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Camille moved in with Castagne, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.

Camille Mélon and Timothy Castagne Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed a child yet. They are considerably young and currently remain pretty busy in their respective careers. Hence, welcoming a baby at this moment might not be the best idea, hence they might take some time before making such a decision.

Camille Mélon Social media

Camille is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. She is not interested in posting reels or sharing snippets of her daily day life. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any of her accounts on major social media platforms. It is surprising that she is not available on Instagram and other social media .

Camille Mélon and Timothy Castagne during vacation. (Credit: Instagram)

