Belgium
Who Is Shani Van Mieghem? Meet The Wife Of Toby Alderweireld
Shani Van Mieghem is famous for being the wife of Belgian star Toby Alderweireld. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Shani Van Mieghem has been the biggest supporter of Toby Alderweireld for many years. Their relationship has passed the test of time. But, they rarely showcase their love life to the public media as they enjoy peaceful times without media’s intervention. But we have gathered all the information you need to know about the stunning wife of Toby Alderweireld. So, without further ado let’s get started.
Toby Alderweireld is currently playing with Qatari team Al-Duhail SC. But during his peak, Alderweireld played with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Ajax, Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian flourished during his time with the Spurs as he developed himself into a top centre-back. However, in today’s article we are more focused about his love life rather than his professional one. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Shani Van Mieghem Childhood and Family
Shani Van Mieghem was born on May 18, 1993. Coming from a wealthy family, Shani didn’t have any scarcity of luxury and comfort in her childhood. The Belgian beauty received a lot of love from his parents. Our information suggests that she is very close to her mother. We couldn’t find pictures of her mother as her account is private.
Tony hasn’t shared much about her parents; that’s why we currently don’t know their identity and the source of income of their family. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more details on her family and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Toby Alderweireld.
Shani Van Mieghem Education
Shani hasn’t shared much about her early educational journey. However, as she spent most of her childhood in Belgium, we believe she went to a local high school. We currently don’t know whether the Belgian beauty went for further education. Even if she did, we are unsure about her major. We will update the article if we find something new about her education.
Shani Van Mieghem career
Shani had a passion for horses from an early age. She used to go to her logical stable and spend time with the horses. Eventually, she became pretty good at handling those animals. So she decided to pursue a career in Dressage. After becoming a professional in the sport, her career rapidly grew because of her excellent skills. She has participated in several competitions, including the summer regionals.
Shani Van Mieghem Net Worth
Shani hasn’t revealed any information about her earnings. She is an amateur dressage rider which is not a high paying role. But, she is an independent woman and lives her life in luxury. That’s why we believe she has a significant bank balance. Maybe her husband gives her financial support. Alderweireld was a star player for Tottenham for many years, so he must have accumulated a hefty sum at that time.
Shani Van Mieghem and Toby Alderweireld relationship
Toby Alderweireld and his wife Shani are childhood sweethearts. Even though Toby was only a youth player when they met, his wife always had massive faith in her husband from the beginning and pushed him to achieve more extraordinary things.
She supported her husband mentally during the early years of his career. In 2015, the duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends. Their relationship turned out to be a fairy tale as they have been together for a long time. They understand each other’s emotions very clearly; that’s why they feel comfortable when together.
Shani Van Mieghem and Toby Alderweireld Children
The couple are proud parents of two children – one boy and a girl child. In September 2018, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ayla Alderweireld. Two years later. In February 2020, the duo was blessed with a son, Jace Alderweireld.
Shani Van Mieghem Social media
Shani is not a social media lover. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private, and she barely remains active. She enjoys spending time with her children and husband at home. On the other hand, she doesn’t like the idea of sharing everything with the world. Shani doesn’t have more than 1k followers on her Instagram. She also has another account where she posts her dressage pictures and this account is private as well.
FAQs about Shani Van Mieghem
Read More:
Belgium
Camille Mélon – Timothy Castagne Girlfriend, her Family and more
Camille Mélon is famous for being the girlfriend of Fulham full-back Timothy Castagne. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Camille is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Steven Timothy Castagne for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered several interesting facts about the Belgian beauty and will put them out later in this article. Since joining Leicester City from Atalanta BC in 2020, Castagne has become a crucial asset to the English team.
The youngster has been playing a lot of games after becoming regular and it seems his career is on the rise. On the other hand, the Belgian full-back has solid stability in his private life. So, without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Timothy Castagne.
Camille Mélon Childhood and Family
Camille was born in Belgium. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do.
Furthermore, we don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Belgian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Timothy Castagne.
Camille Mélon Education
Camille spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Belgium. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Camille Mélon career
Camille is a professional Equestrian. She became interested in the sport from childhood. Later, she decided to give it a shot, which turned out to be a significant success. Well, she did a lot of hard work to reach the top, but fortunately, she had the love and support of her family.
After becoming a pro, she participated in several competitions around the country. As her skills flourished, many achievements were bestowed upon her. She is motivated and determined to take her country’s name to major international tournaments.
Camille Mélon Net Worth
Camille’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she earns a significant amount from the dressage competitions that she participates in.
Timothy Castagne earns a lot of money from his professional contract with Leicester City. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Camille Mélon and Timothy Castagne relationship
We currently don’t know when Timothy Castagne met his girlfriend. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.
After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Camille moved in with Castagne, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Camille Mélon and Timothy Castagne Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed a child yet. They are considerably young and currently remain pretty busy in their respective careers. Hence, welcoming a baby at this moment might not be the best idea, hence they might take some time before making such a decision.
Camille Mélon Social media
Camille is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. She is not interested in posting reels or sharing snippets of her daily day life. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any of her accounts on major social media platforms. It is surprising that she is not available on Instagram and other social media .
Read More:
Belgium
Thorgan Hazard Wife Marie Kindermans Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Marie Kindermans is famous for being the wife of Belgian football star Thorgan Hazard. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marie is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard. Despite being the wife of a famous footballer, the Belgian beauty is an introvert. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.
Thorgan Hazard followed his brother’s footsteps and developed himself as a top player in the attacking midfield role. He has become a crucial player for Dortmund in the recent seasons due to his incredible attacking abilities and skilful play. His career is pretty intriguing, but we have decided to take a close look at his love life. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Thorgan Hazard.
Marie Kindermans Childhood and Family
Marie was born in 1991 in La Louvière, Belgium making her nationality Belgian. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. We will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Thorgan Hazard.
Marie Kindermans Education
Marie hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.
Marie Kindermans career
Marie’s profession is still unknown as she hasn’t given many details about her day-to-day role. Some sources suggest she is a model. But we don’t have solid proof of the claim. Even though we don’t know her job, she has excelled in one role, being a mother. She ensures that her children get the best treatment and all the knowledge they require about the outer world. She is also a responsible wife who supports her husband in every decision.
Marie Kindermans Net Worth
Marie doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is involved in any professional job.
Marie Kindermans and Thorgan Hazard relationship
Thorgan Hazard met with his wife when they were very young. Marrying your childhood sweetheart is always special, and we believe we believe Thorgan is a lucky man. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, after exchanging phone numbers, we believe they were involved in late-night talks, which initiated their love story.
They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. The beautiful couple tied the knot in 2016 at a secret wedding ceremony where only some of their close friends and family members were invited. The duo has remained inseparable since then and they maintain a healthy channel of communication up to this day.
Marie Kindermans and Thorgan Hazard Children
The duo has one child together. Their daughter, Elayna Hazard, was born on December 16, 2013. The pair loves their daughter very much. However, Thorgan doesn’t spend much time with her due to his training and matches. But Maries makes sure she watches his father play in front of a packed crowd. Elayna Hazard has grown up and she enjoys her time with their parents.
Marie Kindermans Social media
Marie is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She doesn’t have any account on famous social media platforms. Thorgan Hazard respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account either. They both love to keep it private .
Read More
Belgium
Katrin Kerkhofs – Dries Mertens Wife, her Family and more
Katrin Kerkhofs is famous for being the wife of Belgian forward Dries Mertens. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Katrin has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter and DJ. Well, Katrin and Mertens have been dating for a long time. You can say fate brought them together. She is also the host of the world famous music festival Marktrock. The festival returned in 2025 and Katrin was the host. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it’s progressing.
As the Belgian made a name for himself as one of the top forwards in Serie A, Dries Mertens has been a crucial component of Napoli’s squad. His talents have enabled the Italian team to produce outstanding outcomes in crucial games. However, we believe you’re here to learn more about his stunning wife. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Katrin Kerkhofs Childhood and Family
Katrin was born on September 12, 1988, in Leuven, Belgium; hence, she is Belgian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. They were born in Belgium based on reports, but we could not track more information.
We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Dries Mertens.
Katrin Kerkhofs Education
Katrin went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she concentrated on her career. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.
Katrin Kerkhofs career
As a TV host, Katrin has made appearances on shows including Devilish Women, which features the wives of illustrious football players, and De Slimste Mens ter Wereld. Since its launch in February 2019, Control Pedro has featured Katrin as its host. Katrin Kerkhofs, however, has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars. She came in second place to James Cooke.
Katrin Kerkhofs Net Worth
Katrin has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.
Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens relationship
Dries Mertens is in a long-term relationship with his wife, Katrin Kerkhofs as they have been together since 2012. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye in the initial few years. Still, Katrin being a TV host and Mertens being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public.
On June 27, 2015, the pair exchanged vows in a lovely ceremony that was only attended by friends and family, or the couple’s closest friends and family.
Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens Children
The duo have welcomed a child recently. Their first kid, a son named Ciro Romeo Mertens, was born in 2022. The picture of their son can be seen on the couple’s Instagram accounts.
Katrin Kerkhofs Social media
Katrin is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to. Katrin Kerkhofs has more than 700k followers on her Instagram page. Her timeline has some colorful pictures. She posts her boyfriend pictures, kid’s clicks, and traveling pictures with her friends.
Read More:
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”