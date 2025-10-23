Tom Bischof – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tom Bischof is a German professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Tom Bischof is a product of 1899 Hoffenheim’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the squad in 2022. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. Many top European clubs are following his progress and will make a move to sign him in the near future.

The player has represented Germany’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Tom Bischof’s Net Worth and Salary

Tom is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $2 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £3,000,000 per year playing for the club Bayern Munich.

Tom Bischof Club Career

Tom began footballing at TSV Amorbach’s academy at a young age. He left the club in 2015 and joined Hoffenheim’s academy after successfully passing the club’s trials. He was ranked high in all levels of the youth system. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022 which competes in the German league Bundesliga.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022 and he made his debut for the club in the Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC on 19 March 2022. He was substituted in replacing the striker Georginio Rutter in the 77th minute of the game and the game ended in a 3-0 away defeat. He is now a part of Bayern Munich and plays in the Bundesliga.

Tom Bischof International Career

Luka has represented Germany’s youth team at the international level. He appeared for the U16 team Germany in 2 matches in 2020 and managed to score a goal. He was promoted to the U17 team of the nation in 2021 and has appeared in 10 matches of the team scoring 3 goals. He is young and has a long way to go in his career and is sure that he will make his senior debut in the future.

Tom Bischof Family

Tom was born on 28 June 2005 in Aschaffenburg, Germany. His parents struggled a lot to get him into professional football. It was as if they were his backbone and provided him with endless support. The name of the family and other details about them have not yet been disclosed.

Tom Bischof Girlfriend

Tom Bischof is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Tom Bischof is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for DFB)

Tom Bischof Sponsors and Endorsements

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Tom Bischof Cars and Tattoos

Tom Bischof has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Aschaffenburg. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

