Tom Cairney – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tom Cairney is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the English Premier League club Fulham and for the Scotland national team and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Thomas Cairney famously called Tom Cairney joined the English club Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in 2015. He is the captain of the club and has been leading the team by example. He represents Scotland’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Tom Cairney’s Net Worth and Salary
Tom is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be €14 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €4.00 million by Transfermarkt. He earns £2,444,000 at Fulham every year. With another good season, Tom Cairney’s value will increase.
Tom Cairney Club Career
Tom started footballing at Leeds United’s youth academy in 1998. He moved to Hull City in 2007 and got promoted to the senior team in 2009. He made his debut against Southend United in a League Cup match on 25 August 2009. He scored his first goal in the same match which saw the match ending in a 3-1 victory for Hull City. He made his Premier League debut in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 30 January 2010.
Following the team’s relegation to the Championship, he became a consistent first-team player in the 2010/11 season. He made 23 appearances for the club in that season. He was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in 2013 for a season with an option to buy.
He made 23 appearances for the club scoring a goal in his loan period. The club decided to sign him, getting impressed by the player. He signed up for the club in January 2014. He made 40 appearances for the club in the 2013/14 season scoring 6 goals.
Tom joined Fulham on 26 June 2015 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 3 million pounds. He made his debut for the club against Cardiff City where he played the entire 90 mins. He scored his first goal for the club against Brighton & Hove Albion on 15 August. His goal against the Seagulls earned him the Goal of the Month.
He got the captain’s armband at the start of the 2016/17 season. He scored his first goal of the season against Leeds United and successively scored against Blackburn Rovers which earned him the Man of the Match award twice. He signed a long-term contract extension with the club in 2019.
Tom Cairney International Career
Tom represented Scotland’s youth team before playing for the senior team of Scotland’s national team. He made his debut against Canada and played the entire 90 mins in the match which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He earned his second national cap against Costa Rica in 2018. Tom Cairney has been with Fulham for 10 seasons and he scored 43 goals over 320 matches.
Tom Cairney Family
Tom was born on 20 January 1991 in Nottingham, England. Various sources say his mother is from England and his father is Scottish. The other details of the family are not revealed yet including their name.
Tom Cairney’s Wife – Abbie Richards
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Abbie Richards, she is a model. The couple has been a joyful pair and they take each other. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boy who is still unnamed.
Tom Cairney Sponsors and Endorsements
Tom has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Tom Cairney Cars and Tattoos
Tom Cairney has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Nottingham. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Alan Shearer – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United legend who is currently an English football Pundit. Here, we will see more about his net worth, current job, former clubs, salary, wife, and more
Alan Shearer is a retired English International who played as a striker for the English club Newcastle United and for the England National Football team. He is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and as one of the best players in Premier League history. He has not won any trophy, but was one of the greatest footballers from England during his time.
The forward has the record for the most goals scored (260) in the Premier League. He was also the interim manager for the Newcastle United club. We will see more about him in this blog without delay.
Alan Shearer Net Worth
Alan Shearer has an estimated net worth of around $54 Million as reported by Goal. As he is a retired football player his salary details are unavailable. Alan Shearer currently works as a football pundit on BBC. Besides his punditry duties, Shearer has also served as an interim manager for Newcastle United in the 2008-09 season. It is revealed that he earns around $670,000 at BBC, but it has not been confirmed.
Alan Shearer Club Career
Alan Shearer started his professional footballing career at Southampton in 1998 after joining the youth squad two years prior. There he made 112 appearances in 4 years’ time before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 1992.
Shearer scored 123 goals in just 162 appearances and went on to win the League in the 1995 season. He later joined his childhood club Newcastle United for a record fee in 1996. Shearer was already a legend there in Newcastle and played for 10 years before announcing his retirement in 2006.
He is the record goal-scorer in the Premier League with 260 goals to his name. Wayne Rooney is second with 208 and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur currently looks like the person closest to beating his record.
Alan Shearer International Career
Alan Shearer had a successful career with England as a player. He made his debut in 1992 against France and scored a goal. Euro 1996 was where the Newcastle legend really came into his element, where he scored five goals on home soil to win the competition’s Golden Boot award.
He ended his career with 30 goals in 63 games. His last appearance at a major tournament came in Euro 2000, where he captained England to a group-stage exit. He did, however, manage to score twice – one each against Germany and Romania.
He only ever played at one World Cup – 1998. He managed two goals in four matches and scored against Argentina in the round of 16. However, La Albiceleste beat the Englishmen 6-5 on penalties to progress to the last 8.
Alan Shearer Family
Shearer was born to Anne and Alan Shearer on 13 August 1970 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His father Alan Shearer was a sheet-metal worker and both his parents were from the working class. Alan has a sister, Karen Shearer.
There is no other information available on his family.
Alan Shearer’s Wife – Lainya Shearer
Lainya Shearer is the stunning woman who married the Newcastle star, Alan Shearer in 1991. She is a very private person and tries to avoid the media’s attention. Both Lainya and Shearer gave birth to 3 kids Hollie Shearer, Chloe Shearer, and Will Shearer. There are not many other details available about her.
Alan Shearer Sponsorship and Endorsements
The retired English International might have had some sponsorship during footballing times. But there is no information available on it. Alan Shearer has joined many sports stars to endorse Lucozade Sport. He was seen recently in the ad that was unveiled during the France vs England game.
Alan Shearer Tattoo and Cars
Unlike most footballers, Alan Shearer does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. Alan Shearer has been spotted many times driving a Range Rover and 1996 XK8 Coupe.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.
He currently plays for Southampton one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Southampton earns £27,000 per week, or £1,404,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £4 million Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €22.00m. His new contract will be available for another 2 seasons.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career
In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.
Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024. He moved to the Southampton club in 2014.
Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.
Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career
Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family
On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend
Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Sponsors and Endorsements
The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos
The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.
Graeme Souness – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
Graeme James Souness is a former professional footballer and a manager from Scotland who served as a pundit on BT Sports, and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
The former Scotland midfielder captained both the Scotland National Football team and also captained the successful Liverpool side in the 1980s. He has played for many Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur, and Middlesbrough. He worked as a TV pundit on Sky Sports and BT Sports. The veteran raised funds through these works and donated them to the DEBRA UK Charity. He is planning to join the Sky Sports again in 2026.
Graeme did not just stop his legacy in football as a player but also extended his longevity in football by becoming a successful manager. He coached many big teams including Rangers, Liverpool, Benfica, Newcastle United, and Southampton.
After his managing career, Graeme Souness joined as a Television analyst in the UK and currently works as an analyst in Sky Sports and was also a pundit for UEFA Champions League coverages of the media until 2015. Let’s get to more about the multi-talented midfielder in this article without any further delay.
Graeme Souness Net Worth and Salary
Graeme Souness earned his net worth in many ways and established himself as one of the important figures in the media. He is reported to have a net worth of $6 million by idolnetworth. Salary details of the player are not available and would have earned much as he was a captain too.
Graeme Souness Club Career
Graeme Souness began his footballing career as a midfielder by signing as an apprentice for the Spurs and was struggling to get into the first team there. Later, the Spurs sold him to Middlesbrough in 1972. He got to know the team’s dynamics so well and in his season there, the club completed their season in 4th place just two places short of promotion.
Liverpool bought the rising baller in Jan 1978 and Graeme Souness spent over 7 seasons in the club. His career reached its peak when he was at Liverpool as he won 5 League Championships, 4 League Cups, and 3 European Cups all within the seven seasons. Graeme ended his Liverpool career with over 350 appearances scoring 56 goals for the club.
Souness was bought by Sampdoria for a huge amount where he played only for 2 years. Later, he joined as player-manager at Rangers FC and retired there in 1991.
Graeme Souness International Career
Graeme Souness got his first International appearance for the Scotland National Football team in 1974. He was selected to represent the Country for the 1978 FIFA World Cup where he made 6 appearances. After his successful time with the Reds, he appeared in 2 more World Cups.
Souness captained the National team for a while and made 54 appearances scoring 4 goals in 12 years. His last World Cup match came when he was already a player-manager for Rangers FC.
Graeme Souness Managing Career
Graeme Souness started his managing career at Rangers and started his wonderful journey by winning three Scottish League titles and 4 League Cups during his time there. Then joined Liverpool as a manager and spent most of his managing time at the Anfield Arena and managed over 150 games for them. After his time at Liverpool, he managed Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, and Benfica, before joining Blackburn Rovers as a manager. He ended his successful managing career at Newcastle United in 2006.
Graeme Souness Current Job
Graeme Souness after retiring from his managing role joined as a TV analyst in the United Kingdom and also in Ireland. He is currently an important analyst in Sky Sports in the Premier League coverage and also was an important pundit in the UEFA Champions League coverage. He also appears for the coverage of the League Cup and in Scotland’s International matches.
Graeme Souness Personal Life
The former Scotland Midfielder was born on 6 May 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland to the couple James Souness and Elizabeth Souness. He supported the local side clubs Hearts and Rangers when he was younger. He began footballing by playing for the local club North Merchiston as a teenager.
Graeme Souness Wife – Karen Souness
Graeme first got married to Danielle Wilson in 1984. He adopted her daughter and had three more children with her. They got divorced later in 1989. Then Graeme got married to Karen Souness in 1994 and still, they lead a very happy and loving life. Together they have a son and adopted two children of Karen which she had from a previous relationship.
