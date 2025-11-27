Tom Cairney – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tom Cairney is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the English Premier League club Fulham and for the Scotland national team and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Thomas Cairney famously called Tom Cairney joined the English club Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in 2015. He is the captain of the club and has been leading the team by example. He represents Scotland’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

Tom Cairney joined the English club Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in 2015. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tom Cairney’s Net Worth and Salary

Tom is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be €14 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €4.00 million by Transfermarkt. He earns £2,444,000 at Fulham every year. With another good season, Tom Cairney’s value will increase.

Tom Cairney Club Career

Tom started footballing at Leeds United’s youth academy in 1998. He moved to Hull City in 2007 and got promoted to the senior team in 2009. He made his debut against Southend United in a League Cup match on 25 August 2009. He scored his first goal in the same match which saw the match ending in a 3-1 victory for Hull City. He made his Premier League debut in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 30 January 2010.

Following the team’s relegation to the Championship, he became a consistent first-team player in the 2010/11 season. He made 23 appearances for the club in that season. He was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in 2013 for a season with an option to buy.

He made 23 appearances for the club scoring a goal in his loan period. The club decided to sign him, getting impressed by the player. He signed up for the club in January 2014. He made 40 appearances for the club in the 2013/14 season scoring 6 goals.

Tom joined Fulham on 26 June 2015 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 3 million pounds. He made his debut for the club against Cardiff City where he played the entire 90 mins. He scored his first goal for the club against Brighton & Hove Albion on 15 August. His goal against the Seagulls earned him the Goal of the Month.

The net worth of Tom Cairney is estimated to be €10 million as of 2022. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

He got the captain’s armband at the start of the 2016/17 season. He scored his first goal of the season against Leeds United and successively scored against Blackburn Rovers which earned him the Man of the Match award twice. He signed a long-term contract extension with the club in 2019.

Tom Cairney International Career

Tom represented Scotland’s youth team before playing for the senior team of Scotland’s national team. He made his debut against Canada and played the entire 90 mins in the match which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He earned his second national cap against Costa Rica in 2018. Tom Cairney has been with Fulham for 10 seasons and he scored 43 goals over 320 matches.

Tom Cairney Family

Tom was born on 20 January 1991 in Nottingham, England. Various sources say his mother is from England and his father is Scottish. The other details of the family are not revealed yet including their name.

Tom Cairney’s Wife – Abbie Richards

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Abbie Richards, she is a model. The couple has been a joyful pair and they take each other. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boy who is still unnamed.

Tom Cairney with his wife Abbie Richards and kids, celebrating 6 years of marriage. (Credits: @thomascairney Instagram)

Tom Cairney Sponsors and Endorsements

Tom has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Tom Cairney Cars and Tattoos

Tom Cairney has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Nottingham. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

